Remember with trees

TREES could be planted in Henley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Oxfordshire County Council has partnered with the Woodland Trust on a remembrance project and town and parish councils across the county are being asked if they would like to take part.

The trust has donated native tree saplings and the council is offering a commemorative plaque to go alongside them.

The trees would be planted in November as this is the best time to ensure they take.

Henley Town Council is to consider suitable sites including Gillotts Field.

Councillor David Eggleton suggested that the number of trees should represent the number of people from the town who died in the war.