Sunday stroll

A LAUNCH event for Henley becoming a designated town for walkers will take place on Sunday.

Kate Ashbrook, who lives in Turville, will officially welcome the town to Walkers are Welcome with the Mayor Glen Lambert.

An information stand will be in Market Place from 10am to 4pm, with events throughout the day including Nordic walking, walking with mobility scooters and a Midsomer Murders walk.

Mrs Ashbrook is a patron and director of the organisation as well as general secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society.

