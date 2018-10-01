Monday, 01 October 2018

Henley homes refused

A DEVELOPER has been refused planning permission for 10 new homes in Henley.

Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, wanted to build a block of flats in Parkside despite opposition from neighbours, the town council and Oxfordshire County Council.

South Oxfordshire District Council turned down the application, saying it would mean development of woodland covered by protection orders which would “erode the undeveloped, sylvan character of the site”.

The company had offered to pay £107,000 for “green off-setting” by planting new trees and £600,000 for affordable housing elsewhere.

