Grants for community projects

GRANTS for major building work or improvements are available to community groups in South Oxfordshire from the district council.

Money can be awarded for projects costing between £1,000 and £100,000 but these must be of benefit to local residents.

The grants scheme has already contributed £15,491 toward an upgrade of the audio system at Henley town hall and £7,499 towards the outdoor gym equipment at Makins recreation ground.

Councillor Lynn Lloyd, the council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “We are lucky to have so many active community groups in the district delivering great projects that benefit our residents and we want to help them achieve their goals.

“We’ve already awarded more than £700,000 this year but we still have £145,000 available, so I urge any groups planning community improvements to get in touch with our grants team.”

The deadline for applications is November 15.

For more information, call 01235 422405, email grants@southandvale.gov.uk

or visit www.southoxon.

gov.uk/grants