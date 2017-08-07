Show organisers ask folk to save the date

THE organisers of this year’s Maidenhead Show are asking members of the public to “save the date” of the event — Saturday, September 16.

Craft Coop have been running the show — billed as “all the fun of a country show in the town centre” — for the past four years.

A spokesman said: “This year’s show will take over the Library Plaza, Waterways Amphitheatre and the town hall lawns on St Ives Road from 10am till 2pm for a day of crafts, arts, performances, buskers, local food and drink, and of course the ever popular dog show.

“There will be classic show classes in categories including ‘best Victoria sponge’ and ‘largest vegetable’ — all judged by local experts — and the library will be buzzing as they celebrate the final day in their summer reading challenge.

“The food court will include picnic food, Prosecco and soft drinks served by the Narrative Café, a beer tent including local beers and food stalls serving a range of tasty options. Picnic tables will be set on the town hall lawns, near the buskers’ stage.

“Local craftspeople and charities will be exhibiting and a percentage of profits from the day will go to PAT — Pets As Therapy — a charity that matches volunteer pets and their owners with care homes, hospitals and schools in visits designed to help tackle loneliness, improve health and wellbeing and aid engagement with education.”

For more information, visit www.craftcoop.co.uk/the-maidenhead-show-2017