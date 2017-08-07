Prisoners' artwork to benefit good causes

NETTLEBED School is hosting a two-day art and craft show next weekend.

Featuring work by local artists, the show runs from noon to 6pm on Saturday, August 12, and 10am to 5pm the following day.

Items on show will include paintings, drawings and a wide variety of crafts.

Artists exhibiting their work include inmates of HM Prison Huntercombe.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “This show has something affordable for everyone, including paintings of various media and crafts such as sculpture, jewellery, silk items and cards.

“There is disabled access, plenty of parking, and teas will be available over the two days we are open to the public. We donate all our profits to local charities, one of which is Sue Ryder, Nettlebed.

“Entry to view the show is free, but please buy a catalogue to help support our charities.”