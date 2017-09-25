Monday, 25 September 2017

Christmas town hall fair

A CHRISTMAS fair where 20 local artisans will be selling their products will be held at Henley town hall on the evening of Wednesday, November 29.

The sellers will include: artists Amanda Mcgregor, Lucy Keeble and Sally Craig; jewellers Julia Burness and Georgia Stoneman; Louise Daly (stained glass decorations); Nick Smith (jams and pickles); Jo Cunningham (Messy Moves mats and cushions) and Elliot & Powell (photography).

There will be a collection for Sue Ryder on the door and free mince pies will be on offer.

