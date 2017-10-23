Family fun for all at church's annual fair

ORGAN music by father and son team Brian and Graham Gegg is among the highlights of Christ Church’s annual fair tomorrow (Saturday).

A spokesman for for the church in Reading Road promised there would be “stalls galore!” together with a range of fun children’s activities organised by Kay Bunyan and her team.

Stalls and refreshments will be available throughout the day, with coffee and tea on sale from 10.30am, when the event gets under way.

Lunches will be served from noon to 1.30pm, with the fair set to run till 2.30pm.

The Geggs’ organ recitals are timetabled for 11am, 12.15pm and 1.30pm.

The spokesman added: “This is a special day in the life of our church when we all work together to promote Christ Church to the wider community.

“Stewards will hand out leaflets giving the history of over 300 years of our church and information on Humphrey Gainsborough, born in 1718 and our first minister in 1748.”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.

christchurchhenley.org.uk