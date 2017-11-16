Craft fair's a gift for present hunters

Are you looking for that special gift for a certain someone? Searching for original handcrafted presents rather than the usual shop-bought items? Love the buzz of Christmas shopping combined with carols, mince pies and mulled wine?

If this sounds good to you then come to South Hill Park’s annual Craft and Design Fair (Sat 18 and Sun 19 Nov 2017, 10am-5pm daily).

With more than 40 different stalls located throughout the Mansion and Wilde Theatre foyer, come along and see the handcrafted, high-quality work of talented British artists and craft-makers. From ceramics and jewellery pieces, to wood-turned art and colourful hand-dyed textiles, there is something for everyone. This is the perfect opportunity to take home unique Christmas gifts, and talk to the artists about how each item has been made. Pass on its story and share the magic this Christmas.

There’s more! Our purpose built art studios will also be open for public access, giving visitors the opportunity to watch students at work, talk to the tutors about all the creative magic that our courses have to offer, and be inspired by the workspaces here at South Hill Park. You can even sign up to hear about next term’s fantastic range of visual art courses.

The festivities continue as you browse the stalls with the Reading Barbarettes performing on Saturday and the local chamber choir, Thames Voyces entertaining visitors on Sunday. Get Christmas all wrapped up this season. Please note: we do not have a cash machine on site and many stallholders are unable to accept cards. There are cash machines at Sainsbury’s which is only a 5 minute walk away. For more information, visit our website www.southhillpark.org.uk/craftfair2017 or call 01344 484123.