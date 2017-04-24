Monday, 24 April 2017

Evening thieves

GARDEN ornaments including flower pots, statues and a gate have been stolen in a series of thefts from homes in Crazies Hill.

The thieves have struck several times in the last month, always from 7pm to 8pm on Mondays.

A wine cooler was also taken from the yard of one house while outbuildings and sheds have also been targeted.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101.

