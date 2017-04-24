Rogue trader fined £3,000

A ROGUE trader who sold bogus fish in Crazies Hill has been fined almost £3,000 and sentenced to 12 months of community service.

Francis Gary Damsell, 48, from County Durham, cold-called a house in the village in November 2015 and sold 20 pieces of fish for £196.

He was later reported to the police by the homeowner, who said she felt coerced into buying the fish, which was DNA-tested and found to be different species to that on the labels.

Damsell was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court to 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £196 compensation, a £60 victim surcharge and costs of £2,723. Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for resident services, said: “This is yet another example of the pressure put upon residents by doorstep sellers.

“In this case, the goods were clearly misrepresented and not one but all three types of fish descriptions turned out to be false.

“This case should send a message to anyone considering misleading consumers in this way that it will not be tolerated.”

To contact trading standards about unfair trading, call the Citizens Advice consumer line on

03454 040 506.