Monday, 16 October 2017

Council backs new classroom

PARISH councillors have backed plans for a £25,000 outdoor classroom at Crazies Hill Primary School.

The school has applied for planning permssion for a single-storey classroom for up to 30 children which would be south of the main school building.

Councillor Philip Davies, who lives in Crazies Hill, told a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council last week: “The neighbour next door has no problem whatsoever.”

The school is fund-
raising for the classroom and has received the proceeds of a comedy night at the Wargrave Village Festival and the Crazies Hill Residents’ Association barbecue in June.

Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision on the application later this month.

