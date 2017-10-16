Council backs new classroom

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
PARISH councillors have backed plans for a £25,000 outdoor classroom at Crazies Hill Primary School.
The school has applied for planning permssion for a single-storey classroom for up to 30 children which would be south of the main school building.
Councillor Philip Davies, who lives in Crazies Hill, told a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council last week: “The neighbour next door has no problem whatsoever.”
The school is fund-
raising for the classroom and has received the proceeds of a comedy night at the Wargrave Village Festival and the Crazies Hill Residents’ Association barbecue in June.
Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision on the application later this month.
16 October 2017
