Quiz night

Monday, 26 February 2018
A QUIZ between parents and teachers at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave and their counterparts from Crazies Hill Primary School will be held at the Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave on Friday, March 2, starting at 7.30pm.
A curry will be served by Haweli in Wargave and there will be a bar.
Tickets cost £90 per team, with proceeds going to the schools’ parents associations. To book a place, email Wyndham Lewis on wyndham@deltazoa.com
