School’s summer fair

Monday, 02 July 2018
CHILDREN were joined by their families and friends for a summer fair at Crazies Hill Primary School.
Attractions included go-karts, a penalty shootout, bouncy castle, fairground games such as hook-a-duck and tin can knockdown, face-painting and stalls selling crafts, cakes, and food and drink. There was also a barbecue.
The annual event is organised by the school’s parents’ association and raised about £1,100.
Organiser Emma Leatham said: “It went really well. The kids had great fun and the sun was shining. It was really busy for our small school. A lot of the new children came along and lots of villagers popped in to see us. It’s always nice to have the residents supporting the school.”
