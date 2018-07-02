Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School’s summer fair

School’s summer fair

CHILDREN were joined by their families and friends for a summer fair at Crazies Hill Primary School.

Attractions included go-karts, a penalty shootout, bouncy castle, fairground games such as hook-a-duck and tin can knockdown, face-painting and stalls selling crafts, cakes, and food and drink. There was also a barbecue.

The annual event is organised by the school’s parents’ association and raised about £1,100.

Organiser Emma Leatham said: “It went really well. The kids had great fun and the sun was shining. It was really busy for our small school. A lot of the new children came along and lots of villagers popped in to see us. It’s always nice to have the residents supporting the school.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33