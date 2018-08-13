Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

He rowed the Atlantic too...

IN 1997, Mr Lowe rowed across the Atlantic Ocean with Daniel Innes, with whom he had rowed at Imperial College London.

Mr Lowe had planned to take part in the Transatlantic Rowing Race with a different crew but dropped out due to a lack of funding only to be asked to join Mr Innes in the Golden Fleece five days before the event when another rower had to pull out due to an injury.

The pair took 61 days to row from the Canary Islands to Barbados, a distance of 3,000 miles, despite losing the use of their rudder in bad weather early in the challenge.

They finishing 10th out of 29 crews but were disqualified as they had to ask for help from support boats when their desalinator broke down.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33