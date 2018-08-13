He rowed the Atlantic too...

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
IN 1997, Mr Lowe rowed across the Atlantic Ocean with Daniel Innes, with whom he had rowed at Imperial College London.
Mr Lowe had planned to take part in the Transatlantic Rowing Race with a different crew but dropped out due to a lack of funding only to be asked to join Mr Innes in the Golden Fleece five days before the event when another rower had to pull out due to an injury.
The pair took 61 days to row from the Canary Islands to Barbados, a distance of 3,000 miles, despite losing the use of their rudder in bad weather early in the challenge.
They finishing 10th out of 29 crews but were disqualified as they had to ask for help from support boats when their desalinator broke down.
