Grass review

RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on grass cutting in Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill.

Wokingham Borough Council is reviewing its current service following complaints over quality and effectiveness.

Written evidence can be sent to scrutiny officer Neil Carr by email at neil.carr@wokingham.gov.uk or write to: Democratic Services, Wokingham Borough Council, Shute End, Wokingham, RG40 1WH.