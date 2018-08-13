Grass review

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on grass cutting in Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill.
Wokingham Borough Council is reviewing its current service following complaints over quality and effectiveness.
Written evidence can be sent to scrutiny officer Neil Carr by email at neil.carr@wokingham.gov.uk or write to: Democratic Services, Wokingham Borough Council, Shute End, Wokingham, RG40 1WH.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say