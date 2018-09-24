Monday, 24 September 2018

Pub in final of awards

THE Horns pub in Crazies Hill was a finalist in two categories at the Great British Pub Awards.

The Brakspear pub was nominated for the best partnership pub and chef Daniel Holloway was nominated for the young chef.

Landlady Sandra Purdy and her staff attended the awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

She said: “Unfortunately, we didn’t win but it was an amazing achievement in making the finals in two categories. I’m massively proud of the team and we all had a great evening.”

