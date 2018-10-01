Councillors oppose extension

COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have opposed a couple’s plans to extend their home.

Nick and Sarah Hart want to build two two-storey extensions to the front of their property in Hatch Gate Lane, Crazies Hill, following the demolition of a similar rear extension.

The couple say that the house was originally two semi-detached dwellings which were bought as one in the Nineties.

The extension would be within the permitted volume increase inside the green belt.

In a planning statement, the Harts say: “This development proposal seeks to enlarge the accommodation to provide an enlarged fourth bedroom and a master bedroom suite which takes the house down from a five-bedroom property to a four.

“The property is situated within a spacious plot and comfortably set in from the boundaries with any respective neighbours.”

The couple first applied for the extension last year but withdrew this pending the results of a bat survey, which found one bat living at the site.

Members of Wargrave Parish Council said they thought the extensions would be too big for the area.

Councillor Philip Davies said: “We previously objected on the bulk and mass in the green belt and the street scene.

“I’m struggling to think why we would change that because nothing much has changed.”

But Councillor Michael Etwell said: “All the demolition is to the back of the house and the new-build is on the front. It’s quite a change.”

The council agreed to recommend refusal on the grounds that the proposal represents “an incongruous addition of bulk and mass incompatible with the street scene and may impact on the openness of the green belt”.

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council next month.