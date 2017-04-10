Free junior coaching

HENLEY Cricket Club will be holding a free taster session training evening for boys and girls in school years two and upwards later this month.

The evening, which gets underway at 5pm, will be hosted by the club’s ECB coaches on Friday, April 21 at the club’s Brakspear Ground.

Anyone interested in taking part in the session should email henleyccjuniors@

gmail.com before April 19 to secure their place.