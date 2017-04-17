Kimber and May guide Maharajas to victory

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS made a winning start to their summer with a five-wicket success against the club’s KITES team.

On a glorious afternoon at Peppard Common, the Kites batted first and Alfie Clifton struck the first ball of the season for a boundary with a graceful cover drive.

However, he was run out shortly after, and when U14 Owen Ravden removed Josh Perkins, the Kites were in trouble at 21-2.

Max Baker-Smith and Fergus Nutt steadied the ship, the pair retiring on 50 and 54 respectively.

Maharajas captain Matt Kimber claimed 2-7 in his four overs, but despite useful cameos from Chris Humphreys and Hamish Scott, the Kites were restricted to 179-7 in their 35 overs as Ravden finished with excellent figures of 2-18.

The Maharajas reply began well as Andy Watts and Danny May put on 74 before the former was trapped lbw for 32 attempting to hit Humphreys to cow corner. May was bowled for 47 by a Clifton slower ball, and with Humphreys (3-15) continuing where he left off in 2016, the Mahas collapsed to 97-4. However, Scott Harris was always in control and made an excellent 50 before retiring.

Josh Perkins dismissed Matt Ravden with a tremendous delivery, but it was too little too late as Sam Kimber and Allan May steered their side across the line.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW KITES

A Clifton, run out 7 J Perkins, c Harris, b O Ravden 4 M Baker-Smith, retired 50 F Nutt, retired 54 R Ashton, c Burnett, b M Kimber 6 G Bacon, c Burnett, b M Kimber 1 C Humphreys, c A Watts, b Burnett 25 H Scott, retired 13 J Richardson, not out 0 O Simmons, b O Ravden 6 R Scott, run out 0 Extras 13 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 179

Best bowling: M Kimber 2-7, O Ravden 2-18.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

A Watts, lbw, b Humphreys 32 D May, b Clifton 47 S Harris, retired 50 M Lambert, lbw, b Humphreys 1 D Watts, b Humphreys 0 M Ravden, b Perkins 9 S Kimber, not out 10 A May, not out 13 Extras 18 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 180

Best bowling: C Humphreys 3-15.