Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Kimber and May guide Maharajas to victory

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS made a winning start to their summer with a five-wicket success against the club’s KITES team.

On a glorious afternoon at Peppard Common, the Kites batted first and Alfie Clifton struck the first ball of the season for a boundary with a graceful cover drive.

However, he was run out shortly after, and when U14 Owen Ravden removed Josh Perkins, the Kites were in trouble at 21-2.

Max Baker-Smith and Fergus Nutt steadied the ship, the pair retiring on 50 and 54 respectively.

Maharajas captain Matt Kimber claimed 2-7 in his four overs, but despite useful cameos from Chris Humphreys and Hamish Scott, the Kites were restricted to 179-7 in their 35 overs as Ravden finished with excellent figures of 2-18.

The Maharajas reply began well as Andy Watts and Danny May put on 74 before the former was trapped lbw for 32 attempting to hit Humphreys to cow corner. May was bowled for 47 by a Clifton slower ball, and with Humphreys (3-15) continuing where he left off in 2016, the Mahas collapsed to 97-4. However, Scott Harris was always in control and made an excellent 50 before retiring.

Josh Perkins dismissed Matt Ravden with a tremendous delivery, but it was too little too late as Sam Kimber and Allan May steered their side across the line.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW KITES

A Clifton, run out

7

J Perkins, c Harris, b O Ravden

4

M Baker-Smith, retired

50

F Nutt, retired

54

R Ashton, c Burnett, b M Kimber

6

G Bacon, c Burnett, b M Kimber

1

C Humphreys, c A Watts, b Burnett

25

H Scott, retired

13

J Richardson, not out

0

O Simmons, b O Ravden

6

R Scott, run out

0

Extras

13

TOTAL (7 wkts)

179

Best bowling: M Kimber 2-7, O Ravden 2-18.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

A Watts, lbw, b Humphreys

32

D May, b Clifton

47

S Harris, retired

50

M Lambert, lbw, b Humphreys

1

D Watts, b Humphreys

0

M Ravden, b Perkins

9

S Kimber, not out

10

A May, not out

13

Extras

18

TOTAL (5 wkts)

180

Best bowling: C Humphreys 3-15.

