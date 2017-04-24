Monday, 24 April 2017

Old cricket

SONNING Common Cricket Club is appealing for historical information and artefacts connected to the club.

It wants to put together a history of cricket in the village, which dates back to at least 1908 and matches were also played in the Thirties.

The current club was not founded until 1988.

If you can help, email Nick
Pitson at welsh366@hotmail.com

