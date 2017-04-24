Davies shines as side lift Marlborough Cup

BERKSHIRE flexed their muscles for the start of the new season with a comprehensive victory over WILTSHIRE in their annual match for the Marlborough Cup.

They amassed a respectable 304-8 in their 50 overs before bowling out their visitors for 172 to record a 132-run victory at North Maidenhead CC on Sunday.

It was the first time they had lifted the trophy since 2011.

“Knowing we had not won it since then made it even more pleasing,” said skipper James Morris.

Having seen Ollie Wilkin (6), Euan Woods (10) and Richard Morris (9) all depart in less than 14 overs, Morris played a significant role in his side’s innings, hitting 82 off 87 deliveries with the assistance of 10 boundaries.

But even more impressive, particularly in terms of the team’s future, was the knock of Henley’s Jack Davies. Aged just 17, the Wellington College student scored 80 with a six and eight fours. He faced 103 balls, scoring off 41 of them, in a mature performance.

Opening the innings, he was the fourth man out with the total on 187 in the 37th over, having shared a stand of 129 in 23 overs with Morris. Dan Lincoln then joined Morris and he hammered 41 off 24 balls with six boundaries in a partnership of 42 in just four overs.

Following Morris’s dismissal, Andy Rishton kept the runs flowing, making 36 not out off 27 balls in a sixth-wicket stand of 23 in three overs.

Their final total of 304 always looked out of the reach of Wiltshire and a home win was inevitable from an early stage, with the first five wickets going down for 90. Berkshire used six bowlers and all were among the wickets, including teenager Ethan Bamber, who took 2-38 off eight overs. There was also a brace of victims for Woods (2-43), Wilkin (2-9) and Chris Peploe (2-35) with the other wickets going to Tom Nugent (1-25) and Rishton (1-15).

Skipper Morris described it as a “complete performance”, adding: “The batting, bowling and fielding were all excellent. It was a good day all-around, nice to win the trophy and a good start to the season.”