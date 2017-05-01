Players fail to get to grips with conditions

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
WITH 85 overs bowled, at barely two runs per over scored with just 16 boundaries hit all afternoon in a match that included 22 maidens, it was clear to see scoring and surviving proved difficult in GREYS GREEN’S match at BBC CAVERSHAM on Sunday.
Caversham were indebted to Castle, Upendra and Smith for no one else reached double figures. All the Greys’ bowlers performed well, none more so than Rooke and Shafqat whilst N Holroyd. pulled off a running catch to dismiss the dangerous Upendra.
Needing just 100 Greys encountered the same problems after tea, by which time the ball was softer and the pitch slower. Several batsmen might have won the game but no one did and at the close, Greys were struggling to hold on to a draw.
BBC CAVERSHAM
|
T Castle, lbw, b Rooke
|
25
|
T Fitzgerald, c Dennis, b Rooke
|
0
|
K Pradeep, lbw, b Rooke
|
3
|
Abdus, c Lambert, b Cross
|
6
|
Upendra, c Holroyd, b Cusden
|
26
|
S Ram, run out
|
3
|
R Salmon, c & b Shafqat
|
9
|
G Smith, b Shafqat
|
14
|
T Sim, b Rooke
|
0
|
S Fitzgerald, not out
|
0
|
Howard, lbw, b Shafqat
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
99
Best bowling: T Rooke 4-13, M Shafqat 3-14.
GREYS GREEN
|
N Dennis, b S Fitzgerald
|
7
|
P Hoggart, c & b Upendra
|
3
|
M Shafqat, b Ram
|
21
|
N Holroyd, b S Fitzgerald
|
4
|
M Lambert, b Upendra
|
11
|
T Rooke, c Pradeep, b Smith
|
1
|
M Skilleter, b Smith
|
16
|
M Cusden, c T Fitzgerald, b Smith
|
5
|
P Dawkins, b Smith
|
0
|
T Cross, not out
|
2
|
J Holroyd, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (9 wkts)
|
83
Best bowling: G Smith 4-14, Upendra 2-12, S Fitzgerald 2-22.
01 May 2017
