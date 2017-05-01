Tail-enders hold nerve for Sonning Common

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE got their season off to a winning start at IPSDEN on Sunday.

The absence of pre-season preparations looked a mistake for the visitors as Ipsden openers Dave Wood and J Watts looked comfortable and scored freely in the opening overs. Eventually, Sonning Common’s Markland Tidswell found his line and accuracy and bowled a fast spell which removed Wood and Charlie Cox. Watts, along with Houseman then put on 56 for the fourth wicket and put the home side in with a chance of making a more than competitive total.

Sonning Common bowled and fielded well and kept run scoring at a minimum particularly after Houseman was dismissed by Chris Gallimore. Michael Barker and Louis Gallimore fielded well and there was a fine catch in the slips by Mike Cann. Ipsden reached 137 at the end of their 35 overs.

In reply, Sonning Common lost early wickets and found it difficult to get any momentum to the innings and threaten the total. Louis Gallimore and James McQuin batted well and threatened briefly but good bowling from Ipsden’s Chris Strange and D Houseman kept the visitors in check and Sonning Common lost a number of cheap wickets.

At 87-6, it looked more likely that the home side would prevail but Sonning Common’s skipper Chris Pitson’s decision to pack the lower order with stalwarts paid off. Chris Pitson and Chris Gallimore punished the bad balls but both fell with Sonning Common on 98-9. It was left to Steve McGrath and Nick Pitson who put on 40 for the last wicket without any alarms to see the visitors over the line.

IPSDEN

D Wood, b Tidswell 18 J Watts, c L Gallimore, b N Pitson 41 C Cox, c McGrath, b Tidswell 5 C Ruddling, b Barker 0 D Houseman, c Cann, b C Callimore 40 S Bennett, b C Gallimore 4 G Booker, b McQuin 0 C Hughesdon, not out 14 W Simpson, not out 1 Extras 14 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 137

Best bowling: M Tidswell 2-21, C Gallimore 2-12.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

H Cook, c Wood, b Strange 1 L Gallimore, b Strange 20 M Cann, c Houseman, b Hughesdon 5 M Barker, c Hughesdon, b Houseman 0 L Pitson, b Houseman 2 J McQin, c Watts, b Strange 31 M Tidswell, b Houseman 0 C Gallimore, c Bennett, b Booker 16 C Pitson, lbw, b Hughesdon 9 S McGrath, not out 24 N Pitson, not out 19 Extras 26 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 138

Best bowling: D Houseman 3-34, M Hughesdon 2-19, C Strange 2-24.