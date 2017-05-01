Monday, 01 May 2017

ENTRY criteria for the Henley Standard Best of the Week competition has changed slightly this year. Entry into the weekly Best of the Week box for batsmen remains 50 runs or more but for bowlers this has now been changed to four wickets or more instead of five.

The slight change to entries has been made to give bowlers more of a chance of challenging to win the competition for the most entries in a season. Last season out of 496 entries, 418 were for batting and just 78 for bowling.

The competition for the John Searby Trophy is now in its 37th year having started up in 1981. Last year the trophy was won by Peppard Stoke Row batsman Fergus Nutt.

