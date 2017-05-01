Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big-hitting Singh re-writes record books for villagers

Big-hitting Singh re-writes record books for villagers

CHECKENDON captain Manpreet Singh hit a club record innings of 191 not out against REGAL on Sunday but still ended up on the losing side.

The opening batsman’s innings included eight sixes and 20 fours as his side ended their innings on 254-6 off 35 overs.

The visitors were undaunted by their task and with left-handed opener Harjot Sidhu scoring a hard-hitting 129 in good batting conditions were able to reach the target with an over to spare.

CHECKENDON

U Tikoo, c Sidhu, b Sanjeev

11

M Singh, not out

191

D Wilson, lbw, b Vinod

7

R Adigantla, b Vinod

0

S Arrowsmith, lbw, b Atharua

8

R Vepanthappa, c Chahal, b Bhushan

20

Adi Tripathi, b Bhushan

3

Ash Tripathi, not out

0

Extras

14

TOTAL (6 wkts)

254

REGALS

Chahal, c Wilson, b Adigantla

44

Sidhu, st Tikoo, b Singh

129

Sunil, c Adi Tripathi, b Adigantla

13

Suchen, b Breakspear

30

Vinod, run out

13

Bhushan, c Adigantla, b Singh

4

Indy, not out

12

Madan, not out

0

Extras

12

TOTAL (6 wkts)

257

The previous day CHECKENDON ran out winners at home to WEST READING in another friendly encounter.

Batting first in this 40-overs friendly match, Ujwal Tikoo gave the hosts a decent start, hitting 41 and when he was fourth man out with the total on 100, club captain Vikas Chib took over, reaching 58 as the home team were dismissed for 183.

In reply the visitors were in a good position at 76-2 with Nufail and A Hussain at the crease. However, three wickets for skipper Chib and four for left arm spinner Harry Wickens turned the game in Checkendon’s favour.

West Reading were bowled out for 153 in the final over of the match.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, b Bilal

14

U Tikoo, c Rafiq, b Asim

41

J Allaway, b Rafiq

4

S Arrowsmith, c M Khan, b Rafiq

8

V Chib, b Asim Hussain

58

L Gray, c Rafiq, b Asim Hussain

4

D Norman, lbw, b Galib

3

Adi Tripathi, b Wasim

3

S Dandin, b Wasim

18

H Wickens, b Rafiq

4

J Gray, not out

0

Extras

26

TOTAL

183

Best bowling: Rafiq 3-30.

WEST READING

M Khan, b J Gray

4

H Butt, b Dandin

5

Nufail, c Tikoo, b Singh

47

A Hussain, st Tikoo, b Chib

52

M Wasim, b H Wickens

11

I Razaq, b H Wickens

0

A Khan, c Singh, b H Wickens

2

G Hussain, b H Wickens

5

A Rafiq, c Allaway, b Chib

2

O Bilal, b Chib

4

Asim Hussain, not out

0

Extras

21

TOTAL

153

Best bowling: H Wickens 4-15, Chib 3-21.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33