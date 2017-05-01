Big-hitting Singh re-writes record books for villagers

CHECKENDON captain Manpreet Singh hit a club record innings of 191 not out against REGAL on Sunday but still ended up on the losing side.

The opening batsman’s innings included eight sixes and 20 fours as his side ended their innings on 254-6 off 35 overs.

The visitors were undaunted by their task and with left-handed opener Harjot Sidhu scoring a hard-hitting 129 in good batting conditions were able to reach the target with an over to spare.

CHECKENDON

U Tikoo, c Sidhu, b Sanjeev 11 M Singh, not out 191 D Wilson, lbw, b Vinod 7 R Adigantla, b Vinod 0 S Arrowsmith, lbw, b Atharua 8 R Vepanthappa, c Chahal, b Bhushan 20 Adi Tripathi, b Bhushan 3 Ash Tripathi, not out 0 Extras 14 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 254

REGALS

Chahal, c Wilson, b Adigantla 44 Sidhu, st Tikoo, b Singh 129 Sunil, c Adi Tripathi, b Adigantla 13 Suchen, b Breakspear 30 Vinod, run out 13 Bhushan, c Adigantla, b Singh 4 Indy, not out 12 Madan, not out 0 Extras 12 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 257

The previous day CHECKENDON ran out winners at home to WEST READING in another friendly encounter.

Batting first in this 40-overs friendly match, Ujwal Tikoo gave the hosts a decent start, hitting 41 and when he was fourth man out with the total on 100, club captain Vikas Chib took over, reaching 58 as the home team were dismissed for 183.

In reply the visitors were in a good position at 76-2 with Nufail and A Hussain at the crease. However, three wickets for skipper Chib and four for left arm spinner Harry Wickens turned the game in Checkendon’s favour.

West Reading were bowled out for 153 in the final over of the match.

CHECKENDON

M Singh, b Bilal 14 U Tikoo, c Rafiq, b Asim 41 J Allaway, b Rafiq 4 S Arrowsmith, c M Khan, b Rafiq 8 V Chib, b Asim Hussain 58 L Gray, c Rafiq, b Asim Hussain 4 D Norman, lbw, b Galib 3 Adi Tripathi, b Wasim 3 S Dandin, b Wasim 18 H Wickens, b Rafiq 4 J Gray, not out 0 Extras 26 — TOTAL 183

Best bowling: Rafiq 3-30.

WEST READING

M Khan, b J Gray 4 H Butt, b Dandin 5 Nufail, c Tikoo, b Singh 47 A Hussain, st Tikoo, b Chib 52 M Wasim, b H Wickens 11 I Razaq, b H Wickens 0 A Khan, c Singh, b H Wickens 2 G Hussain, b H Wickens 5 A Rafiq, c Allaway, b Chib 2 O Bilal, b Chib 4 Asim Hussain, not out 0 Extras 21 — TOTAL 153

Best bowling: H Wickens 4-15, Chib 3-21.