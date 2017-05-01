Big-hitting Singh re-writes record books for villagers

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
CHECKENDON captain Manpreet Singh hit a club record innings of 191 not out against REGAL on Sunday but still ended up on the losing side.
The opening batsman’s innings included eight sixes and 20 fours as his side ended their innings on 254-6 off 35 overs.
The visitors were undaunted by their task and with left-handed opener Harjot Sidhu scoring a hard-hitting 129 in good batting conditions were able to reach the target with an over to spare.
CHECKENDON
|
U Tikoo, c Sidhu, b Sanjeev
|
11
|
M Singh, not out
|
191
|
D Wilson, lbw, b Vinod
|
7
|
R Adigantla, b Vinod
|
0
|
S Arrowsmith, lbw, b Atharua
|
8
|
R Vepanthappa, c Chahal, b Bhushan
|
20
|
Adi Tripathi, b Bhushan
|
3
|
Ash Tripathi, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
14
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
254
REGALS
|
Chahal, c Wilson, b Adigantla
|
44
|
Sidhu, st Tikoo, b Singh
|
129
|
Sunil, c Adi Tripathi, b Adigantla
|
13
|
Suchen, b Breakspear
|
30
|
Vinod, run out
|
13
|
Bhushan, c Adigantla, b Singh
|
4
|
Indy, not out
|
12
|
Madan, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
12
|
—
|
TOTAL (6 wkts)
|
257
The previous day CHECKENDON ran out winners at home to WEST READING in another friendly encounter.
Batting first in this 40-overs friendly match, Ujwal Tikoo gave the hosts a decent start, hitting 41 and when he was fourth man out with the total on 100, club captain Vikas Chib took over, reaching 58 as the home team were dismissed for 183.
In reply the visitors were in a good position at 76-2 with Nufail and A Hussain at the crease. However, three wickets for skipper Chib and four for left arm spinner Harry Wickens turned the game in Checkendon’s favour.
West Reading were bowled out for 153 in the final over of the match.
CHECKENDON
|
M Singh, b Bilal
|
14
|
U Tikoo, c Rafiq, b Asim
|
41
|
J Allaway, b Rafiq
|
4
|
S Arrowsmith, c M Khan, b Rafiq
|
8
|
V Chib, b Asim Hussain
|
58
|
L Gray, c Rafiq, b Asim Hussain
|
4
|
D Norman, lbw, b Galib
|
3
|
Adi Tripathi, b Wasim
|
3
|
S Dandin, b Wasim
|
18
|
H Wickens, b Rafiq
|
4
|
J Gray, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
26
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
183
Best bowling: Rafiq 3-30.
WEST READING
|
M Khan, b J Gray
|
4
|
H Butt, b Dandin
|
5
|
Nufail, c Tikoo, b Singh
|
47
|
A Hussain, st Tikoo, b Chib
|
52
|
M Wasim, b H Wickens
|
11
|
I Razaq, b H Wickens
|
0
|
A Khan, c Singh, b H Wickens
|
2
|
G Hussain, b H Wickens
|
5
|
A Rafiq, c Allaway, b Chib
|
2
|
O Bilal, b Chib
|
4
|
Asim Hussain, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
21
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
153
Best bowling: H Wickens 4-15, Chib 3-21.
01 May 2017
