Monday, 08 May 2017

Hayden hits half century from just 16 deliveries

ASH Hayden impressed with bat and ball, but PEPPARD STOKE ROW were out-gunned by Birmingham and District Premier side LEAMINGTON in the first match of their pre-season tour on Friday.

With former England international Neil Smith taking the new ball, the hosts restricted the visitors to 64-3 after 23 overs, Don Townsin batting well for 29.

Captain Richard Ashton and Hayden led a recovery, but a total of 214-5 in 40 overs was never likely to be enough on a superb batting track.

Leamington raced to 63-0 after six overs and although Hayden and father Roy took wickets the home side eased to victory with 63 balls to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW

D Townsin, st —, b Ryan

29

G Bacon, c —, b Hall

14

C Proudfoot, c Credgington, b Ryan

10

C Anderson, c Hawks, b Dixon

20

R Ashton, c Hawks, b Dixon

31

A Hayden, not out

60

R Dyer, not out

11

Extras

39

TOTAL (5 wkts)

214

LEAMINGTON

M Payne, st Bacon, b A Hayden

31

J Hawkes, c & b A Hayden

53

J Wigley, b R Hayden

81

L Credgington, not out

23

W Field, not out

19

Extras

9

TOTAL (3 wkts)

216

PEPPARD STOKE ROW slipped to a second straight defeat on their tour as they lost by 116 runs at WELLESBOURNE on Saturday.

The visitors were dealt an early blow as Ash Hayden dislocated his shoulder in the field after just 2.2 overs, leading to an hour-long delay before he was taken to hospital.

The home side feasted on some inconsistent bowling and it was only captain Chris Proudfoot who could make a breakthrough for Peppard Stoke Row, collecting two scalps via a Michael Chard stumping and an Olly Nicholson catch at long on. Wellesbourne closed on 251-2 from 35 overs.

In reply Richard Walker top scored with 36 as the tourists were restricted to 135-9.

Olly Nicholson helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW end their pre-season travels with a 77-run victory at HUNNINGHAM on Sunday.

Dan Hayden hit his first ball for six over long on en route to 51 from just 16 balls before he retired. Nicholson also cashed in with four maximums before curtailing his innings early on 50, and with Jason Penissi and Don Townsin also impressing in the middle order, Peppard Stoke Row were able to rack up 262-7 in their 40 overs.

Rob Dyer struck an early blow for Peppard Stoke Row in reply, but half centuries from Phil Blowey and Charles Wale kept the home side in contention as the visitors were staring down the barrel of a third straight defeat.

However, Nicholson continued his impressive early season form with the ball to claim a trio of wickets, and with skipper Riaan Ackerman and Penissi both taking fine catches off their own bowling, Peppard Stoke Row began to turn the screw.

Matt Kimber bowled an economical spell of 0-21 off eight overs, and when Michael Chard exploited some late reverse swing to claim a brace of victims in just five balls — the second aided by a diving catch by Hayden at cover — Hunningham had been dismissed for 185.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW

S Fooks, b L King

2

D Hayden, retired

51

C Hvass, c Wale, b L King

10

O Nicholson, retired

50

J Penissi, c L King, b J King

38

D Townsin, b J King

33

M Kimber, b J King

17

R Ashton, b Wale

27

R Dyer, c Bowman, b McKenzie

0

R Ackerman, not out

8

M Chard, not out

6

Extras

20

TOTAL (7 wkts)

262

HUNNINGHAM

P Blowey, retired

53

M Bowman, b Dyer

15

C Wale, retired

51

J Gibbons, b Nicholson

5

L Beere, b Nicholson

11

L King, c & b Penissi

11

J King, c Chard, b Nicholson

0

T McKenzie, c & b Ackerman

17

R Poulson, c Hayden, b Chard

0

H King, c Hayden, b Chard

2

Extras

20

TOTAL

185

Best bowling: O Nicholson 3-36.

