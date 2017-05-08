Ridgeway's six wicket haul leaves Knotty Green in a spin

HURLEY recorded their first win of the season, in a friendly against Chilterns League rivals, KNOTTY GREEN on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first and a victory looked a long way off when they slumped to 5-2 in the second over. Mike Walton fell to a swinging delivery from Vishal Patel and Henry Graham followed with a loose shot edging Monsay to the keeper.

Clive Williams and Josh Cole steadied the innings with a partnership of 77 for the third wicket, ended when Cole skied a pie from Samitt Patel to Scott in the covers. Williams eventually fell to Emmerson with the score on 105 in the 26th over.

Abdullah Ali took time to get going, bringing out his full array of blocks before letting loose. A miscommunication led to the run out of Jeff Dawson who had got halfway down the pitch before realising Ali was not interested in the single.

Phil Ridgeway and Ali both fell playing across the line to Jack Patel who also trapped Yasir Gul lbw to claim 3-31. Joe Graham added 36 down the order to take Hurley to a declaration on 178-8 after 40 overs. In reply Ashish Patel and Julian Coppock struggled against pace and movement from Henry Graham and Mike Cole who both beat the outside edge regularly without reward. In the end it was a wide delivery from Graham that did the trick, with Coppock slicing to backward point, straight into the hands of Yasir Gul.

Left arm spinner Phil Ridgeway replaced Cole and didn’t take long to get the first of his six wickets. He beat Patel through the air and off the pitch, allowing Mike Walton to whip off the bails and send the opener back. The next delivery proved too good for Radhol who tried to cut a full delivery and lost the off stump.

The score of 38-3 became 60-5 as Ridgeway used all his experience to deceive Emmerson caught at mid wicket by Jeff Dawson and Allison bowled by a flighted delivery. The left-handed Vishay Patel led a fight back with a hard-hitting 40 including six boundaries and one maximum before skying a Ridgeway delivery — after initial confusion between slip and keeper, Walton scrambled to take the catch. Just when Hurley looked to be easing to victory, a 44-run partnership between Vishay Patel and Monsay gave Knotty Green hope. Hurley’s young leg spinner Hassan Gul kept his nerve despite some big shots from the batsmen to bowl Monsay at 135-7.

After the loss of Vishay Patel, Jack Patel added another 20 runs with Sammit Patel before Josh Cole struck Sammit in front to seal the victory by 23 runs.

HURLEY

C Williams, b Emmerson 37 M Walton, b V Patel 0 H Graham, c Allison, b Monsay 0 J Cole, c Scott, b S Patel 33 A Ali, b J Patel 25 J Dawson, run out 0 P Ridgeway, b J Patel 10 J Graham, not out 36 Y Gul, lbw, b J Patel 3 M Cole, not out 3 Extras 31 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 178

Best bowling: J Patel 3-31.

KNOTTY GREEN

A Patel, st Walton, b Ridgeway 13 J Coppock, c Y Gul, b G Graham 10 N Scott, b Ridgeway 11 P Radhol, b Ridgeway 0 S Emmerson, c Dawson, b Ridgeway 12 A Allison, b Ridgeway 14 V Patel, c Walton, b Ridgeway 40 R Monsay, b H Gul 18 S Patel, lbw, b J Cole 7 J Patel, not out 4 Extras 26 — TOTAL (9 wkts) 155

Best bowling: P Ridgeway 6-40.

The first ever visit of WEST LONDON LIONS to HURLEY resulted in a victory for the visitors on Sunday.

With the threat of heavy rain due in the early evening, the captains decided on a 30-over contest with no tea break. The visitors were invited to bat first, with openers Lalip and Sid showing aggressive intent from the start with 23 runs coming from the first two overs.

The next over saw Kuldeep Nothey trap Lalip lbw. Pradeep and Sid added another 51 in the next six overs as a massive total looked likely. Nothey struck again to remove Sid at 76-2 after nine overs.

The introduction of spinner Paul McDermott slowed the run rate as he took 3-17 in five overs. With only nine men in the field, only one of whom was under 40 years of age, Hurley did well to restrict the run rate and claw themselves back into the game.

James Calliss and Mike Walton picked up a wicket apiece, with Simoes looking sharp behind the stumps in his first outing of the year. West London Lions finished on 186-7. In reply Hurley sent out Simoes and Pat Hinnell to start the chase. Simoes scored 30 with some nicely struck boundaries, before a good catch from Craig cost him his wicket. Nothey joined Hinnell in a partnership of 43 for the second wicket, ended when Hinnell feathered down the leg side to the keeper.

Nothey continued to take the attack to the bowlers but Hurley were never able to keep up with the required rate. Yasir Gul and Mike Walton added an unbeaten 43 as the hosts finished on 141-3.

WEST LONDON LIONS

Lalip, lbw, b Nothey 10 Sid, b Nothey 48 Pradeep, b McDermott 15 Vivek, c Nothey, b McDermott 22 Reje, c Gul, b Walton 33 Rahul, c Simoes, b McDermott 0 Asif, st Simoes, b Calliss 5 Craig, not out 33 Sumit, not out 12 Extras 8 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 186

Best bowling: P McDermott 3-17, K Nothey 2-46.

HURLEY