Brakspear Ground win for Berkshire

BERKSHIRE won the first of their four Unicorns Trophy Group 1 games by beating DEVON by 44 runs at Henley Cricket Club’s Brakspear Ground on Sunday.

The hosts made 234-9 off their 50 overs before dismissing the visitors for 190 in the 47th over.

Speaking after the win Berkshire skipper James Morris said: “It was very important to get off to a winning start, so we are all delighted. We were not at our best; it was more of a scrap than we would have liked.”

Morris, who had lost the toss, played a leading role in digging Berkshire out of a hole after he had seen the first four wickets tumble for 37 in the opening nine overs.

He occupied the crease for five minutes short of two hours, during which he was involved in two productive partnerships.

Andy Rishton, who scored 26, joined his captain in a 40-run stand for the fifth wicket and, following his departure, Dan Lincoln helped Morris lift the total from 77-5 in the 21st over to a more healthy-looking 161 by the 37th over. Lincoln was dismissed for 43, which came off 57 balls and included three sixes and four fours.

In the next over Morris was trapped lbw for 47, which he made off 84 deliveries, to leave Berkshire on 162-7.

On a wicket that was lively at times, the hosts wanted to get more than 200 runs on the board, and so they owed much to Stewart Davison, with 33 not out, and Tom Nugent, 25 off 29 balls, for adding 44 invaluable runs for the ninth wicket.

The visitors lost half their side for 95 in under 18 overs, which included two wickets in successive deliveries for Chris Peploe, the first being Ben Green when he was going well on 44 (10 fours) off 42 balls.

Skipper Josh Bess (43) and Jack Dart (23) added 54 for the sixth wicket, which fell at 149 in the 34th over. Bess was brilliantly run out by bowler Ollie Wilkin, while Dart became Peploe’s third victim (3-30) of the game.

Nugent (3-40) and Euan Woods (2-30) cleaned up the rest of the Devon innings in the space of six overs.