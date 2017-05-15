Captain Rogers leads Henley U15s to Taverners Cup success

HENLEY COUGARS U11s ran out winners in their Berkshire League Division 1 match at SHINFIELD U11s.

Batting first the visitors put on 180 with Joss Gillingham top scoring with 28 and Barnaby Burletson and Sam Cooper each hitting 25.

In the field Henley bowled Shinfield out for 90. Notable figures came from Joe Cooper (3-2-11), Morgan Phillips (3-0-20), Arthur Unwin (2-1-4), Toby Milner (3-1-8) and Isaac Peach (3-1-11). Morgan also took two catches, the second from Joss’s bowling, an edge to slip catch at pace that was the decider for his player of the day award.

In the Oxfordshire League HENLEY U11s beat DIDCOT U11s.

Captain Charlie Hunt won the toss and elected to bat first as Henley only lost two wickets to reach 133. Hunt, Oliver Saunders and Emerson Proctor all retired not out on 26, 26 and 28 respectively. Ben Knight and Oscar Thomas added to the scoreline before each being bowled. Harry Wildgoose and Mark Colombie were both not out at the end of the 20 overs.

When Henley took to the field the bowlers did a good job in giving Didcot just 15 extra deliveries and keeping their score down to just 34 runs. Douglas Amlot took two wickets while Oliver Saunders did a good job as wicket-keeper.

HENLEY LYNX U11s ran out winners in their first 20 over hardball match at SONNING U11s.

Sonning won the toss and elected to bowl. Henley put on 314-5 with wicket-keeper Will Corbett top scoring with 38 runs while Charlie Hughes hit his first ever four.

In reply Sonning ended their innings on 249-8 with Harry Wildgoose taking 3-10 in a performance that included two maiden overs.

HENLEY GIRLS U15s made progress in the Lady Taverners Cup after beating WEST ILSLEY GIRLS U15s by 30 runs.

Captain Mia Rogers elected to bat first and led by example in the field with good athleticism. Nicola Lee hit 50 runs and Bronte Pye hit three fours and a six as Henley were bowled out for 163.

In reply Henley restricted West Ilsley to 133-5 with 12-year-old Maddie Bowsher taking two wickets for 20 runs.