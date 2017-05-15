Creighton and Bishop guide Shiplake home

FOLLOWING a promising winter and pre-season session SHIPLAKE COLLEGE’S 1st XI opened their season with a win against READING SCHOOL.

After being asked to field, Shiplake began well with opening bowlers Lewis Bishop and Callum Creighton restricting the Reading opening pair. However, two missed chances allowed Reading to reach 55 before losing their first wicket, Freddie Bowcock having their opener caught at slip by captain Miles Bridgman.

With Reading’s other opener looking to press on the score accelerated quickly with Reading reaching 115-1 off 19 overs. However, when he was caught on the boundary by George Gundry off the bowling of Ben Westbrook-Burr, Shiplake fought back. Bridgman brought back Bishop and Creighton and they restricted Reading to 136 off their allotted 25 overs, with Creighton doing the damage taking 3-14 in his second spell.

Openers Josh Howard and Sam Neil saw off the new ball, getting to eight overs without the loss of a wicket. When Howard departed for 12 it brought Joe Tucker to the crease, with the required run rate creeping well over 6.5 an over for the last 17 overs. Tucker batted well scoring 37 off 24 balls to swing momentum in Shiplake’s favour.

Sam Neil (46) was anchoring the innings but with 38 still needed Tucker departed, shortly followed by Neil. This brought together Bishop (17 not out) and Creighton (15 not out) who accelerated the innings and saw Shiplake home with an over to spare.

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE 1sts made it back-to-back wins with victory against CHURCHERS COLLEGE 1sts.

Shiplake immediately made headway against the Churchers College batting line up thanks to opening bowlers Callum Creighton and Lewis Bishop.

Churchers were reduced to 6-2 after four overs with both bowlers bowling a good controlled spell. Freddie Bowcock and Joe Tucker were then brought into the attack by captain Miles Bridgman and Tucker immediately struck with his first ball, leaving Churchers on 23-3. Tucker struck again in his next over and finished with figures of 5-2-5-2.

Churchers began to recover and, after reaching 80-4 in the 20th over, were undone by good bowling from George Gundry and Ben Westbrook-Burr. Bishop and Creighton returned for the last four overs to bowl Churchers out for 98, leaving Shiplake 25 overs to chase 99 runs to win.

The chase started steadily and Josh Howard and Sam Neil saw off their dangerous openers and when Howard departed, Joe Tucker (18) came to the crease and ran well, getting Shiplake above the asking run rate.

However, runs started to dry up and the run rate got above a run a ball for the last seven overs. Captain Bridgman (17) ensured that Shiplake were left needing seven runs off the last over. With Neil (32 not out) anchoring the innings, Creighton was able to hit a four off the penultimate ball of the match to steer Shiplake home by six wickets.