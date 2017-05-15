Hosts win derby encounter

GREYS GREEN bowler Ahmed took five wickets to help his side to victory at home to PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday.

Invited to bat first the hosts found life difficult for much of their innings with runs hard to come by until near the end of the innings.

Granted an early life, Shafqat made the visitors pay heavily and together with Cusden the pair provided the foundation for later batsmen to prosper. When both departed, a cameo from Perry was followed by an onslaught from Rooke and Skilleter who took the score to 201 at tea, with 80 runs coming from the final seven overs.

The visitors also found runs as hard to come by in the early stages as only Aston showed real fluency. Backed by good fielding, all the Greys Green bowlers proved difficult to face, especially Ahmed and Shafqat.

After Aston departed, resistance was provided by Ravden senior and junior and Roberts, so much so that the visitors looked to be edging towards safety. However, Greys Green took the final four wickets in quick succession with just five overs remaining.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggard, b O Ravden 1 M Shafqat, c Roberts, b Kimber 66 M Cusden, c O Ravden, b Roberts 33 S Perry, lbw, b May 19 M Skilleter, not out 38 T Rooke, b Kimber 40 N Holroyd, not out 4 Extras 16 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 201

Best bowling: M Kimber 2-40.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

G Bacon, c Cusden, b Ahmed 2 D Hall, b Ahmed 1 R Aston, c Perry, b Ahmed 38 D Bacon, b Ahmed 1 T Brown, b Rooke 2 M Ravden, b Shafqat 28 O Ravden, c & b Shafqat 16 A Roberts, b Cusden 18 A May, run out 1 M Kimber, b Ahmed 1 R Dyer, not out 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL 124

Best bowling: B Ahmed 5-27, M Shafqat 2-24.