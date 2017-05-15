Monday, 15 May 2017

Hosts win derby encounter

GREYS GREEN bowler Ahmed took five wickets to help his side to victory at home to PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday.

Invited to bat first the hosts found life difficult for much of their innings with runs hard to come by until near the end of the innings.

Granted an early life, Shafqat made the visitors pay heavily and together with Cusden the pair provided the foundation for later batsmen to prosper. When both departed, a cameo from Perry was followed by an onslaught from Rooke and Skilleter who took the score to 201 at tea, with 80 runs coming from the final seven overs.

The visitors also found runs as hard to come by in the early stages as only Aston showed real fluency. Backed by good fielding, all the Greys Green bowlers proved difficult to face, especially Ahmed and Shafqat.

After Aston departed, resistance was provided by Ravden senior and junior and Roberts, so much so that the visitors looked to be edging towards safety. However, Greys Green took the final four wickets in quick succession with just five overs remaining.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggard, b O Ravden

1

M Shafqat, c Roberts, b Kimber

66

M Cusden, c O Ravden, b Roberts

33

S Perry, lbw, b May

19

M Skilleter, not out

38

T Rooke, b Kimber

40

N Holroyd, not out

4

Extras

16

TOTAL (5 wkts)

201

Best bowling: M Kimber 2-40.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

G Bacon, c Cusden, b Ahmed

2

D Hall, b Ahmed

1

R Aston, c Perry, b Ahmed

38

D Bacon, b Ahmed

1

T Brown, b Rooke

2

M Ravden, b Shafqat

28

O Ravden, c & b Shafqat

16

A Roberts, b Cusden

18

A May, run out

1

M Kimber, b Ahmed

1

R Dyer, not out

0

Extras

16

TOTAL

124

Best bowling: B Ahmed 5-27, M Shafqat 2-24.

