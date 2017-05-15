Visitors halted by Latter

NETTLEBED started their season with a 26-run victory against visitors SONNING COMMON VILLAGE on Sunday.

After winning the toss Adam Warner was soon batting fluently with 43 before being trapped in front. Rob Simmons and Ryan Latter both made useful partnerships with Greg Bennett who carried his bat for 78 not out as Nettlebed finished on 201 from their 35 overs.

In reply Sonning Common started well with Mike Cann finding boundaries regularly as he put on 44. When he departed skipper Nick Pitson looked like winning the game for the visitors until he was removed by Ryan Latter whose tight spell of bowling swung the game back in Nettlebed’s favour.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, not out 78 A Warner, lbw, b Cann 43 D Buxton, b Cann 8 R Simmons, c C Pitson, b Gallimore 32 R Latter, not out 27 Extras 18 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 201

Best bowling: M Cann 2-20.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE