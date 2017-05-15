Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Visitors halted by Latter

NETTLEBED started their season with a 26-run victory against visitors SONNING COMMON VILLAGE on Sunday.

After winning the toss Adam Warner was soon batting fluently with 43 before being trapped in front. Rob Simmons and Ryan Latter both made useful partnerships with Greg Bennett who carried his bat for 78 not out as Nettlebed finished on 201 from their 35 overs.

In reply Sonning Common started well with Mike Cann finding boundaries regularly as he put on 44. When he departed skipper Nick Pitson looked like winning the game for the visitors until he was removed by Ryan Latter whose tight spell of bowling swung the game back in Nettlebed’s favour.

NETTLEBED

G Bennett, not out

78

A Warner, lbw, b Cann

43

D Buxton, b Cann

8

R Simmons, c C Pitson, b Gallimore

32

R Latter, not out

27

Extras

18

TOTAL (3 wkts)

201

Best bowling: M Cann 2-20.

SONNING COMMON VILLAGE

M Cann, c Bennett, b Butler

44

H Cook, not out

53

C Pitson, b Latter

64

V Sheehan, c Butler, b Bennett

0

L Pitson, not out

4

Extras

10

TOTAL (3 wkts)

175

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33