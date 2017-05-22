Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Henley (20) 255-7, Burnham (8) 237; Horspath (2) 117, Banbury (20) 118-1; Oxford (7) 186-8, High Wycombe (20) 189-8; Slough (20) 159-1, Great and Little Tew (3) 155-8; Tring Park (20) 249-7, Finchampstead (8) 247.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Banbury
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
High Wycombe
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Henley
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
28
|
Oxford
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
27
|
Slough
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
26
|
Tring Park
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
26
|
Great & Little Tew
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
23
|
Horspath
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
22
|
Finchampstead
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
16
|
16
|
Burnham
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
13
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (20) 275-9 beat Henley 2nds (10) 272-6 by one wicket; Cookham Dean (6) 113 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 214 by 101 runs; Falkland (20) 207-7 beat Stoke Green (8) 205 by three wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (3) 91 lost to Cove (20) 275-7 by 184 runs; Wokingham (20) 303-9 beat Marlow (7) 160 by 143 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cove
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Gerrards Cross
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Henley 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
30
|
Falkland
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
28
|
Stoke Green
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
28
|
Wokingham
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Boyne Hill
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Marlow
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Finchampstead 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
Cookham Dean
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
12
Division 2A
Hayes (4) 110 lost to Kew (20) 245-7 by 135 runs; Chesham 2nds (20) 273-6 beat Kidmore End (8) 267-9 by four wickets; Eversley (20) 94-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray (1) 89 by seven wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 161-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 157 by five wickets; Windsor (20) 97-3 beat Bagshot (1) 96 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Windsor
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
Eversley
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
28
|
Kidmore End
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
28
|
Kew
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Hayes
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
24
|
Maid & Bray
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
21
|
Chesham 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Harefield 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
Bagshot
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
7
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (5) 167-7 drew with Wokingham 2nds (13) 274-5; Cove 2nds (25) 155-8 beat Newbury (10) 154 by two wickets; Falkland 2nds (25) 193-8 beat Purley (12) 192 by two wickets; Wargrave (25) 267-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (2) 45 by 222 runs; Fleet (25) 55-2 beat Yateley 2nds (1) 53 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
Falkland 2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
40
|
Wokingham 2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
38
|
Cove 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
37
|
Purley
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
37
|
Fleet
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Finchampstead 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
27
|
Newbury
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
17
|
17
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
Yateley 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (25) 199 beat Wokingham 3rds (8) 164 by 35 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 248-4 beat Bracknell (12) 245-6 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 108-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 107 by nine wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Wargrave 2nds (7) 162-9 by seven wickets; Slough 4ths (15) 304 drew with Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 150-9.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Maiden & Bray 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
40
|
Slough 4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
40
|
Bracknell
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
37
|
Aldershot 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
34
|
Henley 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Wargrave 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
17
|
Wokingham 3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
15
|
Falkland 3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
10
Division 7A
Fleet 2nds (25) 134-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (7) 130 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 244-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (11) 243-8 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 167 beat Kidmore End 2nds (6) 89 by 78 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (11) 129 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 133-9 by one wicket; Wokingham 4ths (7) 143 lost to Eversley 3rds (25) 158-8 by 15 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Newbury 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
36
|
Bracknell 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Wokingham 4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Kidmore End 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
31
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
30
|
Eversley 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
28
|
Fleet 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Thatcham T 3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
20
|
Theale & T 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
16
Division 7B
Chalfont St Peter 2nds (4) 147 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 318-3 by 171 runs; Tring Park 3rds (25) 59-2 beat Chesham 4ths (1) 58 by eight wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 200-5 beat NPL 2nds (12) 199-6 by five wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 132-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 131 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Tring Park 3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
38
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
37
|
High Wycombe 4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
34
|
Chalfont St Peter 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
29
|
NPL 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
20
|
Ruislip 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
13
|
Chesham 4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Henley 4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (4) 86-9 drew with Wokingham 5ths (15) 210-6; Eversley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (25), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) 175-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (6) 107 by 68 runs; Wargrave 3rds (25), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave 3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Kidmore End 3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
31
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
29
|
Wokingham 5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
28
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Newbury 3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
Cove 5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
Eversley 4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
|
Yateley 4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-5
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (30) 222-2, Taplow (6) 221-7; Braywood (30) 113-6, Pinkneys Green (4) 109; Chalfont St Giles (30) 257-7, White Waltham (5) 131; Littlewick Green (5) 77, Wraysbury (30) 231; Penn and Tylers Green (8) 208-9, Harpsden (24) 209-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Binfield
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Wraysbury
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Taplow
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
36
|
Braywood
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
34
|
Harpsden
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
28
|
Penn & TG
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
24
|
Littlewick Green
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
White Waltham
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
Pinkneys Green
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
7
Division 2
Coleshill (0) 74, Binfield 2nds (25) 75-1; Hurley (30) 255-6, Amersham Hill (4) 104; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 160-5, Knotty Green (14) 228-8; Taplow 2nds (30) 286-6, Holyport (5) 135; Wraysbury 2nds (7) 137, Ley Hill (30) 251.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Taplow 2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Hurley
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
38
|
Wraysbury 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
37
|
Holyport
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
35
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
33
|
Binfield 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
31
|
Knotty Green
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
Coleshill
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
Amersham Hill
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
4
Division 3
Harpsden 2nds (25) 132-3, Denham (3) 128; Little Marlow (8) 169-9, Pinner (16) 232-9; The Lee (4) 70, Braywood 2nds (30) 262-8; White Waltham 2nds (24) 215-2, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 214-8; Winchmore Hill (25) 168-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (4) 166.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Harpsden 2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
52
|
Pinner
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
41
|
Braywood 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
37
|
Winchmore Hill
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
White Waltham 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
30
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
Penn & TG 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
Little Marlow
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
20
|
Denham
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
17
|
The Lee
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6
Division 4
Denham 2nds (10) 183-8, Hurley 2nds (14) 205-6; Holyport 2nds (25) 105-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 101; Pinner 2nds (29) 182, Little Marlow 2nds (5) 75.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Pinner 2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
59
|
Knotty Green 2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
Holyport 2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
52
|
Hurley 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
44
|
Little Marlow 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
Denham 2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
Amersham Hill 2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
The Lee 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 175 beat Berks County Sports (9) 133; Sandhurst (35) 168 beat Ruislip Victoria (6) 121 by 47 runs; Welford Park (8) 143 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 219-9; Woodcote (6) 140 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 141-5 by five wickets; Woodley (8) 207 lost to West Reading (35) 208-6 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
74
|
37.0
|
Peppard SR
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
74
|
37.0
|
Crow & CW
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
68
|
34.0
|
West Reading
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
44
|
22.0
|
Berkshire CS
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
43
|
21.5
|
Sandhurst
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
21.0
|
Woodcote
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
31
|
15.0
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
7.0
|
Woodley
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
6.5
|
Welford Park
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
8
|
4.0
Division 1
Emmbrook and Bearwood (24) 216 winning draw against Farley Hill (17) 192-8; Goring (7) 157-6 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 161-5 by five wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 229-7 lost to Bradfield (35) 230-7 by three wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 222-7 beat Checkendon (10) 207 by 15 runs; West Reading 2nds (6) 177 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (37) 178-4 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
74
|
37.0
|
Bradfield
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
70
|
35.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
69
|
34.5
|
Checkendon
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
49
|
24.5
|
Peppard SR 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
45
|
22.5
|
Sulham & U 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
37
|
18.0
|
Emmbrook & B
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
32
|
16.0
|
Farley Hill
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
26
|
13.0
|
Goring
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
7.0
|
West Reading 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
6.5
Division 2
Earley (8) 162-7 losing draw to Hawley (22) 177-7; Shinfield (34) 132-7 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (9) 130 by three wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (37) 235 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (8) 100 by 135 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 153-7 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 147 by three wickets; Warfield (38) 180 beat Woodley 2nds (5) 70 by 90 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
106
|
35.3
|
Waltham St Law
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
70
|
35.0
|
Hawley
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
57
|
28.5
|
Twyford & Rus
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
48
|
24.0
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
21.0
|
Crow & CW 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
36
|
18.0
|
Warfield
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
51
|
17.0
|
Earley
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
7.5
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
6.0
|
Woodley 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
5.5
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (28) 228-9 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 208-9; Mortimer (1) 62 lost to West Reading (34) 63-3 by seven wickets; Purley 3rds (7) 199 lost to Sandhurst 2nds (37) 221-7 by 22 runs; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (7) 204-7 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (23) 292-4.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sandhurst 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
36.0
|
Welford Park 2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
34
|
34.0
|
Peppard SR 3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
47
|
23.5
|
West Reading 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
21.0
|
Purley 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
40
|
20.0
|
Bradfield 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
37
|
18.5
|
Knowl Hill
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
17.0
|
Ruislip Vic 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
6.0
|
Mortimer
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
3.0
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (7) 199-2 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 203-3 by seven wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwod; Mortimer West End 2nds (0) v Falkland (30), conceded by Mortimer West End.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
37
|
37.0
|
Waltham St L 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
32.5
|
West Reading 4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
32.5
|
Crow & CW 3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
32.5
|
Sulham & U 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
42
|
21.0
|
Falkland Dev
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
42
|
14.0
|
Binfield 3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
6.5
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0.0
|
Emm & B 3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-2
|
-1.0
22 May 2017
