HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley (20) 255-7, Burnham (8) 237; Horspath (2) 117, Banbury (20) 118-1; Oxford (7) 186-8, High Wycombe (20) 189-8; Slough (20) 159-1, Great and Little Tew (3) 155-8; Tring Park (20) 249-7, Finchampstead (8) 247.

P W D L A/C B Ps Banbury 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 High Wycombe 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 Henley 2 1 0 0 1 8 28 Oxford 2 1 0 0 1 7 27 Slough 2 1 0 0 1 6 26 Tring Park 2 1 0 0 1 6 26 Great & Little Tew 2 1 0 0 1 3 23 Horspath 2 1 0 0 1 2 22 Finchampstead 2 0 0 0 2 16 16 Burnham 2 0 0 0 2 13 13

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 275-9 beat Henley 2nds (10) 272-6 by one wicket; Cookham Dean (6) 113 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 214 by 101 runs; Falkland (20) 207-7 beat Stoke Green (8) 205 by three wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (3) 91 lost to Cove (20) 275-7 by 184 runs; Wokingham (20) 303-9 beat Marlow (7) 160 by 143 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cove 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 Gerrards Cross 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 Henley 2 2 1 0 1 0 10 30 Falkland 2 1 0 1 0 8 28 Stoke Green 2 1 0 1 0 8 28 Wokingham 2 1 0 1 0 7 27 Boyne Hill 2 1 0 1 0 7 27 Marlow 2 1 0 1 0 7 27 Finchampstead 2 2 0 0 2 0 13 13 Cookham Dean 2 0 0 2 0 12 12

Division 2A

Hayes (4) 110 lost to Kew (20) 245-7 by 135 runs; Chesham 2nds (20) 273-6 beat Kidmore End (8) 267-9 by four wickets; Eversley (20) 94-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray (1) 89 by seven wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 161-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 157 by five wickets; Windsor (20) 97-3 beat Bagshot (1) 96 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 Windsor 2 2 0 0 0 0 40 Eversley 2 1 0 1 0 8 28 Kidmore End 2 1 0 1 0 8 28 Kew 2 1 0 1 0 7 27 Hayes 2 1 0 1 0 4 24 Maid & Bray 2 1 0 1 0 1 21 Chesham 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 20 Harefield 2 2 0 0 2 0 13 13 Bagshot 2 0 0 2 0 7 7

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 167-7 drew with Wokingham 2nds (13) 274-5; Cove 2nds (25) 155-8 beat Newbury (10) 154 by two wickets; Falkland 2nds (25) 193-8 beat Purley (12) 192 by two wickets; Wargrave (25) 267-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (2) 45 by 222 runs; Fleet (25) 55-2 beat Yateley 2nds (1) 53 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 2 2 0 0 0 0 50 Falkland 2 2 1 1 0 0 15 40 Wokingham 2 2 1 1 0 0 13 38 Cove 2 2 1 0 1 0 12 37 Purley 2 1 0 1 0 12 37 Fleet 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Finchampstead 3 2 1 0 1 0 2 27 Newbury 2 0 0 2 0 17 17 Chiswick & Whit 2 0 2 0 0 13 13 Yateley 2 2 0 0 2 0 1 1

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 199 beat Wokingham 3rds (8) 164 by 35 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 248-4 beat Bracknell (12) 245-6 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 108-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 107 by nine wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Wargrave 2nds (7) 162-9 by seven wickets; Slough 4ths (15) 304 drew with Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 150-9.

P W D L A/C B Ps Maiden & Bray 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 50 Boyne Hill 2 2 1 1 0 0 15 40 Slough 4 2 1 1 0 0 15 40 Bracknell 2 1 0 1 0 12 37 Aldershot 2 2 1 0 1 0 9 34 Henley 3 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Wargrave 2 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Chiswick & W 2 2 0 1 1 0 17 17 Wokingham 3 2 0 0 2 0 15 15 Falkland 3 2 0 1 1 0 10 10

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 134-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (7) 130 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 244-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (11) 243-8 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 167 beat Kidmore End 2nds (6) 89 by 78 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (11) 129 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 133-9 by one wicket; Wokingham 4ths (7) 143 lost to Eversley 3rds (25) 158-8 by 15 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Newbury 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 50 N Maidenhead 3 2 1 1 0 0 11 36 Bracknell 2 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Wokingham 4 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Kidmore End 2 2 0 0 1 0 6 31 Maid & Bray 3 2 1 0 1 0 5 30 Eversley 3 2 1 0 1 0 3 28 Fleet 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 25 Thatcham T 3 2 0 1 1 0 20 20 Theale & T 2 2 0 0 2 0 16 16

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (4) 147 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 318-3 by 171 runs; Tring Park 3rds (25) 59-2 beat Chesham 4ths (1) 58 by eight wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 200-5 beat NPL 2nds (12) 199-6 by five wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 132-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 131 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Tring Park 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 50 Wooburn Nark 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 50 Hillingdon M 2 2 0 1 0 0 13 38 Farnham Royal 2 2 1 1 0 0 12 37 High Wycombe 4 2 1 1 0 0 9 34 Chalfont St Peter 2 2 0 0 1 0 4 29 NPL 2 2 0 1 1 0 20 20 Ruislip 2 2 0 0 2 0 13 13 Chesham 4 2 0 0 2 0 3 3 Henley 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (4) 86-9 drew with Wokingham 5ths (15) 210-6; Eversley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (25), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) 175-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (6) 107 by 68 runs; Wargrave 3rds (25), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 3 2 0 1 0 0 7 32 Kidmore End 3 2 0 0 1 0 6 31 Cookham Dean 4 2 0 1 0 0 4 29 Wokingham 5 2 0 2 0 0 28 28 Thatcham Town 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 25 Newbury 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 25 Cove 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 Eversley 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Yateley 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 -5

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 222-2, Taplow (6) 221-7; Braywood (30) 113-6, Pinkneys Green (4) 109; Chalfont St Giles (30) 257-7, White Waltham (5) 131; Littlewick Green (5) 77, Wraysbury (30) 231; Penn and Tylers Green (8) 208-9, Harpsden (24) 209-6.

P A W D L Ps Binfield 2 0 2 0 0 60 Chalfont St Giles 2 0 2 0 0 60 Wraysbury 2 0 2 0 0 60 Taplow 2 0 1 0 1 36 Braywood 2 0 1 1 0 34 Harpsden 2 0 1 0 1 28 Penn & TG 2 0 0 1 1 24 Littlewick Green 2 0 0 0 2 13 White Waltham 2 0 0 0 2 9 Pinkneys Green 2 0 0 0 2 7

Division 2

Coleshill (0) 74, Binfield 2nds (25) 75-1; Hurley (30) 255-6, Amersham Hill (4) 104; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 160-5, Knotty Green (14) 228-8; Taplow 2nds (30) 286-6, Holyport (5) 135; Wraysbury 2nds (7) 137, Ley Hill (30) 251.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 2 0 2 0 0 60 Taplow 2 2 0 2 0 0 60 Hurley 2 0 1 0 1 38 Wraysbury 2 2 0 1 0 1 37 Holyport 2 0 1 0 1 35 Pinkneys Green 2 2 0 1 1 0 33 Binfield 2 2 0 1 0 1 31 Knotty Green 2 0 0 1 1 19 Coleshill 2 0 0 0 2 5 Amersham Hill 2 0 0 0 2 4

Division 3

Harpsden 2nds (25) 132-3, Denham (3) 128; Little Marlow (8) 169-9, Pinner (16) 232-9; The Lee (4) 70, Braywood 2nds (30) 262-8; White Waltham 2nds (24) 215-2, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 214-8; Winchmore Hill (25) 168-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (4) 166.

P A W D L Ps Harpsden 2 2 0 2 0 0 52 Pinner 2 0 1 1 0 41 Braywood 2 2 0 1 0 1 37 Winchmore Hill 2 0 1 0 1 33 White Waltham 2 2 0 1 0 1 30 Chalfont St G 2 2 0 1 0 1 29 Penn & TG 2 2 0 1 0 1 29 Little Marlow 2 0 0 2 0 20 Denham 2 0 0 1 1 17 The Lee 2 0 0 0 2 6

Division 4

Denham 2nds (10) 183-8, Hurley 2nds (14) 205-6; Holyport 2nds (25) 105-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 101; Pinner 2nds (29) 182, Little Marlow 2nds (5) 75.

P A W D L Ps Pinner 2 2 0 2 0 0 59 Knotty Green 2 2 0 2 0 0 57 Holyport 2 2 0 2 0 0 52 Hurley 2 2 0 1 1 0 44 Little Marlow 2 2 0 0 0 2 13 Denham 2 1 0 0 1 0 10 Littlewick Green 2 2 0 0 0 2 8 Amersham Hill 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 The Lee 2 2 0 0 0 2 0

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 175 beat Berks County Sports (9) 133; Sandhurst (35) 168 beat Ruislip Victoria (6) 121 by 47 runs; Welford Park (8) 143 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 219-9; Woodcote (6) 140 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 141-5 by five wickets; Woodley (8) 207 lost to West Reading (35) 208-6 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 2 2 0 0 0 74 37.0 Peppard SR 2 2 0 0 0 74 37.0 Crow & CW 2 2 0 0 0 68 34.0 West Reading 2 1 1 0 0 44 22.0 Berkshire CS 2 1 0 1 0 43 21.5 Sandhurst 2 1 0 1 0 42 21.0 Woodcote 2 0 1 1 0 31 15.0 Ruislip Victoria 2 0 0 2 0 14 7.0 Woodley 2 0 0 2 0 13 6.5 Welford Park 2 0 0 2 0 8 4.0

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (24) 216 winning draw against Farley Hill (17) 192-8; Goring (7) 157-6 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 161-5 by five wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 229-7 lost to Bradfield (35) 230-7 by three wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 222-7 beat Checkendon (10) 207 by 15 runs; West Reading 2nds (6) 177 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (37) 178-4 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Ibis Mapledurham 2 2 0 0 0 74 37.0 Bradfield 2 2 0 0 0 70 35.0 Mortimer WE 2 2 0 0 0 69 34.5 Checkendon 2 1 0 1 0 49 24.5 Peppard SR 2 2 1 0 1 0 45 22.5 Sulham & U 2 2 1 0 1 0 37 18.0 Emmbrook & B 2 0 1 1 0 32 16.0 Farley Hill 2 0 1 1 0 26 13.0 Goring 2 0 0 2 0 14 7.0 West Reading 2 2 0 0 2 0 13 6.5

Division 2

Earley (8) 162-7 losing draw to Hawley (22) 177-7; Shinfield (34) 132-7 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (9) 130 by three wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (37) 235 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (8) 100 by 135 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 153-7 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 147 by three wickets; Warfield (38) 180 beat Woodley 2nds (5) 70 by 90 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Shinfield 3 3 0 0 0 106 35.3 Waltham St Law 2 2 0 0 0 70 35.0 Hawley 2 1 1 0 0 57 28.5 Twyford & Rus 2 1 0 1 0 48 24.0 Stratfield T/HW 2 1 0 1 0 42 21.0 Crow & CW 2 2 1 0 1 0 36 18.0 Warfield 3 1 0 2 0 51 17.0 Earley 2 0 1 1 0 15 7.5 Emm & Bear 2 2 0 0 2 0 12 6.0 Woodley 2 2 0 0 2 0 11 5.5

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (28) 228-9 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 208-9; Mortimer (1) 62 lost to West Reading (34) 63-3 by seven wickets; Purley 3rds (7) 199 lost to Sandhurst 2nds (37) 221-7 by 22 runs; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (7) 204-7 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (23) 292-4.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sandhurst 2 2 2 0 0 0 72 36.0 Welford Park 2 1 1 0 0 0 34 34.0 Peppard SR 3 2 0 2 0 0 47 23.5 West Reading 3 2 1 0 1 0 42 21.0 Purley 3 2 1 0 1 0 40 20.0 Bradfield 2 2 0 1 1 0 37 18.5 Knowl Hill 1 0 1 0 0 17 17.0 Ruislip Vic 2 2 0 1 1 0 12 6.0 Mortimer 2 0 1 1 0 6 3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (7) 199-2 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 203-3 by seven wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwod; Mortimer West End 2nds (0) v Falkland (30), conceded by Mortimer West End.