Monday, 22 May 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Henley (20) 255-7, Burnham (8) 237; Horspath (2) 117, Banbury (20) 118-1; Oxford (7) 186-8, High Wycombe (20) 189-8; Slough (20) 159-1, Great and Little Tew (3) 155-8; Tring Park (20) 249-7, Finchampstead (8) 247.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Banbury

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

High Wycombe

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

Henley

2

1

0

0

1

8

28

Oxford

2

1

0

0

1

7

27

Slough

2

1

0

0

1

6

26

Tring Park

2

1

0

0

1

6

26

Great & Little Tew

2

1

0

0

1

3

23

Horspath

2

1

0

0

1

2

22

Finchampstead

2

0

0

0

2

16

16

Burnham

2

0

0

0

2

13

13

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 275-9 beat Henley 2nds (10) 272-6 by one wicket; Cookham Dean (6) 113 lost to Gerrards Cross (20) 214 by 101 runs; Falkland (20) 207-7 beat Stoke Green (8) 205 by three wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (3) 91 lost to Cove (20) 275-7 by 184 runs; Wokingham (20) 303-9 beat Marlow (7) 160 by 143 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cove

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

Gerrards Cross

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

Henley 2

2

1

0

1

0

10

30

Falkland

2

1

0

1

0

8

28

Stoke Green

2

1

0

1

0

8

28

Wokingham

2

1

0

1

0

7

27

Boyne Hill

2

1

0

1

0

7

27

Marlow

2

1

0

1

0

7

27

Finchampstead 2

2

0

0

2

0

13

13

Cookham Dean

2

0

0

2

0

12

12

Division 2A

Hayes (4) 110 lost to Kew (20) 245-7 by 135 runs; Chesham 2nds (20) 273-6 beat Kidmore End (8) 267-9 by four wickets; Eversley (20) 94-3 beat Maidenhead and Bray (1) 89 by seven wickets; North Maidenhead (20) 161-5 beat Harefield 2nds (5) 157 by five wickets; Windsor (20) 97-3 beat Bagshot (1) 96 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

Windsor

2

2

0

0

0

0

40

Eversley

2

1

0

1

0

8

28

Kidmore End

2

1

0

1

0

8

28

Kew

2

1

0

1

0

7

27

Hayes

2

1

0

1

0

4

24

Maid & Bray

2

1

0

1

0

1

21

Chesham 2

2

1

0

1

0

0

20

Harefield 2

2

0

0

2

0

13

13

Bagshot

2

0

0

2

0

7

7

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 167-7 drew with Wokingham 2nds (13) 274-5; Cove 2nds (25) 155-8 beat Newbury (10) 154 by two wickets; Falkland 2nds (25) 193-8 beat Purley (12) 192 by two wickets; Wargrave (25) 267-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (2) 45 by 222 runs; Fleet (25) 55-2 beat Yateley 2nds (1) 53 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

2

2

0

0

0

0

50

Falkland 2

2

1

1

0

0

15

40

Wokingham 2

2

1

1

0

0

13

38

Cove 2

2

1

0

1

0

12

37

Purley

2

1

0

1

0

12

37

Fleet

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Finchampstead 3

2

1

0

1

0

2

27

Newbury

2

0

0

2

0

17

17

Chiswick & Whit

2

0

2

0

0

13

13

Yateley 2

2

0

0

2

0

1

1

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 199 beat Wokingham 3rds (8) 164 by 35 runs; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 248-4 beat Bracknell (12) 245-6 by six wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 108-1 beat Falkland 3rds (2) 107 by nine wickets; Henley 3rds (25) 165-3 beat Wargrave 2nds (7) 162-9 by seven wickets; Slough 4ths (15) 304 drew with Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (8) 150-9.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Maiden & Bray 2

2

2

0

0

0

0

50

Boyne Hill 2

2

1

1

0

0

15

40

Slough 4

2

1

1

0

0

15

40

Bracknell

2

1

0

1

0

12

37

Aldershot 2

2

1

0

1

0

9

34

Henley 3

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Wargrave 2

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Chiswick & W 2

2

0

1

1

0

17

17

Wokingham 3

2

0

0

2

0

15

15

Falkland 3

2

0

1

1

0

10

10

Division 7A

Fleet 2nds (25) 134-2 beat Bracknell 2nds (7) 130 by eight wickets; Newbury 2nds (25) 244-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (11) 243-8 by eight wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) 167 beat Kidmore End 2nds (6) 89 by 78 runs; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (11) 129 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) 133-9 by one wicket; Wokingham 4ths (7) 143 lost to Eversley 3rds (25) 158-8 by 15 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Newbury 2

2

2

0

0

0

0

50

N Maidenhead 3

2

1

1

0

0

11

36

Bracknell 2

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Wokingham 4

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Kidmore End 2

2

0

0

1

0

6

31

Maid & Bray 3

2

1

0

1

0

5

30

Eversley 3

2

1

0

1

0

3

28

Fleet 2

2

1

0

0

0

0

25

Thatcham T 3

2

0

1

1

0

20

20

Theale & T 2

2

0

0

2

0

16

16

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (4) 147 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 318-3 by 171 runs; Tring Park 3rds (25) 59-2 beat Chesham 4ths (1) 58 by eight wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (25), Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 200-5 beat NPL 2nds (12) 199-6 by five wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 132-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 131 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Tring Park 3

2

2

0

0

0

0

50

Wooburn Nark 2

2

2

0

0

0

0

50

Hillingdon M 2

2

0

1

0

0

13

38

Farnham Royal 2

2

1

1

0

0

12

37

High Wycombe 4

2

1

1

0

0

9

34

Chalfont St Peter 2

2

0

0

1

0

4

29

NPL 2

2

0

1

1

0

20

20

Ruislip 2

2

0

0

2

0

13

13

Chesham 4

2

0

0

2

0

3

3

Henley 4

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (4) 86-9 drew with Wokingham 5ths (15) 210-6; Eversley 4ths (0), Cove 5ths (25), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) 175-8 beat Kidmore End 3rds (6) 107 by 68 runs; Wargrave 3rds (25), Yateley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave 3

2

0

1

0

0

7

32

Kidmore End 3

2

0

0

1

0

6

31

Cookham Dean 4

2

0

1

0

0

4

29

Wokingham 5

2

0

2

0

0

28

28

Thatcham Town 4

1

1

0

0

0

0

25

Newbury 3

1

0

0

0

0

0

25

Cove 5

2

0

0

0

0

0

20

Eversley 4

2

0

0

0

0

0

-5

Yateley 4

2

0

0

0

0

0

-5

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 222-2, Taplow (6) 221-7; Braywood (30) 113-6, Pinkneys Green (4) 109; Chalfont St Giles (30) 257-7, White Waltham (5) 131; Littlewick Green (5) 77, Wraysbury (30) 231; Penn and Tylers Green (8) 208-9, Harpsden (24) 209-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Binfield

2

0

2

0

0

60

Chalfont St Giles

2

0

2

0

0

60

Wraysbury

2

0

2

0

0

60

Taplow

2

0

1

0

1

36

Braywood

2

0

1

1

0

34

Harpsden

2

0

1

0

1

28

Penn & TG

2

0

0

1

1

24

Littlewick Green

2

0

0

0

2

13

White Waltham

2

0

0

0

2

9

Pinkneys Green

2

0

0

0

2

7

Division 2

Coleshill (0) 74, Binfield 2nds (25) 75-1; Hurley (30) 255-6, Amersham Hill (4) 104; Pinkneys Green 2nds (8) 160-5, Knotty Green (14) 228-8; Taplow 2nds (30) 286-6, Holyport (5) 135; Wraysbury 2nds (7) 137, Ley Hill (30) 251.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

2

0

2

0

0

60

Taplow 2

2

0

2

0

0

60

Hurley

2

0

1

0

1

38

Wraysbury 2

2

0

1

0

1

37

Holyport

2

0

1

0

1

35

Pinkneys Green 2

2

0

1

1

0

33

Binfield 2

2

0

1

0

1

31

Knotty Green

2

0

0

1

1

19

Coleshill

2

0

0

0

2

5

Amersham Hill

2

0

0

0

2

4

Division 3

Harpsden 2nds (25) 132-3, Denham (3) 128; Little Marlow (8) 169-9, Pinner (16) 232-9; The Lee (4) 70, Braywood 2nds (30) 262-8; White Waltham 2nds (24) 215-2, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 214-8; Winchmore Hill (25) 168-2, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (4) 166.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Harpsden 2

2

0

2

0

0

52

Pinner

2

0

1

1

0

41

Braywood 2

2

0

1

0

1

37

Winchmore Hill

2

0

1

0

1

33

White Waltham 2

2

0

1

0

1

30

Chalfont St G 2

2

0

1

0

1

29

Penn & TG 2

2

0

1

0

1

29

Little Marlow

2

0

0

2

0

20

Denham

2

0

0

1

1

17

The Lee

2

0

0

0

2

6

Division 4

Denham 2nds (10) 183-8, Hurley 2nds (14) 205-6; Holyport 2nds (25) 105-2, Littlewick Green 2nds (2) 101; Pinner 2nds (29) 182, Little Marlow 2nds (5) 75.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Pinner 2

2

0

2

0

0

59

Knotty Green 2

2

0

2

0

0

57

Holyport 2

2

0

2

0

0

52

Hurley 2

2

0

1

1

0

44

Little Marlow 2

2

0

0

0

2

13

Denham 2

1

0

0

1

0

10

Littlewick Green 2

2

0

0

0

2

8

Amersham Hill 2

1

0

0

0

1

0

The Lee 2

2

0

0

0

2

0

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 175 beat Berks County Sports (9) 133; Sandhurst (35) 168 beat Ruislip Victoria (6) 121 by 47 runs; Welford Park (8) 143 lost to Peppard Stoke Row (37) 219-9; Woodcote (6) 140 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 141-5 by five wickets; Woodley (8) 207 lost to West Reading (35) 208-6 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

2

2

0

0

0

74

37.0

Peppard SR

2

2

0

0

0

74

37.0

Crow & CW

2

2

0

0

0

68

34.0

West Reading

2

1

1

0

0

44

22.0

Berkshire CS

2

1

0

1

0

43

21.5

Sandhurst

2

1

0

1

0

42

21.0

Woodcote

2

0

1

1

0

31

15.0

Ruislip Victoria

2

0

0

2

0

14

7.0

Woodley

2

0

0

2

0

13

6.5

Welford Park

2

0

0

2

0

8

4.0

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (24) 216 winning draw against Farley Hill (17) 192-8; Goring (7) 157-6 lost to Mortimer West End (33) 161-5 by five wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (10) 229-7 lost to Bradfield (35) 230-7 by three wickets; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (35) 222-7 beat Checkendon (10) 207 by 15 runs; West Reading 2nds (6) 177 lost to Ibis Mapledurham (37) 178-4 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Ibis Mapledurham

2

2

0

0

0

74

37.0

Bradfield

2

2

0

0

0

70

35.0

Mortimer WE

2

2

0

0

0

69

34.5

Checkendon

2

1

0

1

0

49

24.5

Peppard SR 2

2

1

0

1

0

45

22.5

Sulham & U 2

2

1

0

1

0

37

18.0

Emmbrook & B

2

0

1

1

0

32

16.0

Farley Hill

2

0

1

1

0

26

13.0

Goring

2

0

0

2

0

14

7.0

West Reading 2

2

0

0

2

0

13

6.5

Division 2

Earley (8) 162-7 losing draw to Hawley (22) 177-7; Shinfield (34) 132-7 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (9) 130 by three wickets; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (37) 235 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (8) 100 by 135 runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 153-7 beat Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (5) 147 by three wickets; Warfield (38) 180 beat Woodley 2nds (5) 70 by 90 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield

3

3

0

0

0

106

35.3

Waltham St Law

2

2

0

0

0

70

35.0

Hawley

2

1

1

0

0

57

28.5

Twyford & Rus

2

1

0

1

0

48

24.0

Stratfield T/HW

2

1

0

1

0

42

21.0

Crow & CW 2

2

1

0

1

0

36

18.0

Warfield

3

1

0

2

0

51

17.0

Earley

2

0

1

1

0

15

7.5

Emm & Bear 2

2

0

0

2

0

12

6.0

Woodley 2

2

0

0

2

0

11

5.5

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (28) 228-9 winning draw against Knowl Hill (17) 208-9; Mortimer (1) 62 lost to West Reading (34) 63-3 by seven wickets; Purley 3rds (7) 199 lost to Sandhurst 2nds (37) 221-7 by 22 runs; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (7) 204-7 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (23) 292-4.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sandhurst 2

2

2

0

0

0

72

36.0

Welford Park 2

1

1

0

0

0

34

34.0

Peppard SR 3

2

0

2

0

0

47

23.5

West Reading 3

2

1

0

1

0

42

21.0

Purley 3

2

1

0

1

0

40

20.0

Bradfield 2

2

0

1

1

0

37

18.5

Knowl Hill

1

0

1

0

0

17

17.0

Ruislip Vic 2

2

0

1

1

0

12

6.0

Mortimer

2

0

1

1

0

6

3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (7) 199-2 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 203-3 by seven wickets; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (30), conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwod; Mortimer West End 2nds (0) v Falkland (30), conceded by Mortimer West End.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

1

1

0

0

0

37

37.0

Waltham St L 2

2

2

0

0

0

65

32.5

West Reading 4

2

2

0

0

0

65

32.5

Crow & CW 3

2

2

0

0

0

65

32.5

Sulham & U 3

2

1

0

1

0

42

21.0

Falkland Dev

3

1

0

2

0

42

14.0

Binfield 3

2

0

0

2

0

13

6.5

Mortimer WE 2

2

0

0

2

0

0

0.0

Emm & B 3

2

0

0

2

0

-2

-1.0

