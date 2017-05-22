Villagers settle for draw

LIKE the weather, Sunday’s game between GREYS GREEN and CRAZIES HILL blew hot and cold.

Openers Martin and Noye did well to survive a testing opening spell but, in between playing and missing, they despatched poor balls to the boundary and put on 84 before Noye was dismissed for 30.

Although some wickets fell cheaply, Martin continued to bolster the innings and he found good support from Manby and Montgomery, who scored quickly from a range of powerful strokes. Martin carried his bat for 65 and his side to 187-5 at tea.

Rain during tea had spiced up the wicket and Montgomery gained early success. Runs were hard to come by and when Cross departed, Greys were stuck in no man’s land on 20-2. Lambert started positively and was soon striking boundaries to all quarters and aided by Shafqat, they took the score to 101 before Lambert, after a break for rain, was bowled by Montgomery for 51. Skilleter then took up the baton with a quickfire 27 but, crucially, Montgomery — who was proving the pick of the bowlers, at impressive pace — and Simpson kept things quiet for several overs, whilst outstanding fielding gave nothing away.

Gradually Greys Green’s hopes of winning faded and when Skilleter was out for 27 the remaining six overs proved uneventful and the match was drawn.

CRAZIES HILL

P Martin, not out 65 D Noyes, c Lambert, b Skilleter 30 S Payne, lbw b Skilleter 0 M Manby, b Shafqat 33 D Hancock, c Ahmed, b Shafqat 0 C Montgomery, b Skilleter 36 A Searle, not out 2 Extras 20 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 187

Best bowling: M Skilleter 3-24, M Shafqat 2-47.

GREYS GREEN

T Cross, c & b Searle 6 N Dennis, b Montgomery 1 M Shafqat, not out 49 M Lambert, b Montgomery 51 M Skilleter, st M Manby, b Simpson 27 B Ahmed, b Montgomery 0 M Cusden, not out 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 151

Best bowling: C Montgomery 3-38.