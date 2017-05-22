Cheetahs quick off the mark in derby clash

HENLEY LYNX U11s ran out winners in their derby clash with TWYFORD U11s.

Henley lost the toss and Twyford put them into bat on a cold evening. Henley put on 319-5 with Oscar Thomas hitting 11 not out.

In reply Twyford finished on 291-5 with Will Corbett taking two wickets.

HENLEY PUMAS U13s went down to an opening match of the season defeat against WOKINGHAM U13s.

Wokingham were put into bat and proceeded to hit regular boundaries against some good, and significantly improved, bowling. Some great fielding with a good catch from Joly Dorling and a stop from Ethan McAller helped keep the score at 184-1. Tom Grocock took the solitary wicket and there was also economical bowling from Angus Carle, Tom Young and Dorling.

In the reply Henley’s wickets, whilst regular, didn’t fall to poor shots in general as they regularly found the boundary. Top scores were Dorling with 12 not out, Theo Lock with 8 as Henley finished on 56-9 at the end of their 20 overs.

HENLEY CHEETAHS U13s ran out 41-run winners against PANGBOURNE AND WHITCHURCH U13s in their Division 1 West clash.

The Cheetahs won the toss and batted first, but with some tight bowling struggled to gain any fluidity in the batting and lost two early wickets. Opener Angus Parke in tandem with Chanula Wickramaratna then wrestled back the momentum in Cheetahs’ favour with a 55-run partnership, before Harry West and Josh Khan finished off the innings in style pummelling 40 runs off the last three overs as Henley posted 135-8.

In reply Pangbourne were always behind the run rate, eventually falling 41 runs short of their target. The pick of the Cheetahs bowlers were Matt Crook and Cosmo Rompani, both taking two wickets while Charlie Thomas took a one-handed catch.

With a late switch of venue to Stoke Row CC due to a waterlogged run-up at KIDMORE END U13s, HENLEY CHEETAHS U13s made it two wins out of two over the weekend with a good performance against their local rivals.

Cheetahs won the toss and elected to bat first, skipper Henry Thorby getting the innings off to a flying start, hitting six boundaries and making his way to 30 retired not out in the first four overs. Despite then losing Angus Parke, Nathan May and Antonio Perez-Quane continued to spray the ball to all parts of the ground as Cheetahs passed the 100 mark in the 12th over. Further big hitting from Matt Crook, Charlie Thomas and Dan Kernick set Kidmore End a daunting target of 171.

Despite some brave batting, in reply Kidmore End never looked like troubling the Cheetahs score as they lost regular wickets throughout the innings before eventually being bowled out for 41 runs in the 13th over. Captain Thorby ensured that all of his bowlers were used, with Cosmo Rompani, Luca Emanuel and Dan Kernick all taking two wickets very economically.