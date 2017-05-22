Opening batsman's century leaves Little Marlow reeling

OPENER Jeremy Farr struck an unbeaten 138 to guide 10-man STONOR to the unlikeliest of victories at LITTLE MARLOW on Sunday.

The match was unaffected by rain and the pitch a batter’s paradise. Little Marlow began with a push through the covers for four and carried on at much the same pace. Their all-rounder Ali punished anything over pitched and hammered sixes over square leg and long off. He was well supported by the patient Imran Ishaq, who held up an end ably before retiring on 69. The breakthrough finally came when debutant Paul Maxwell was thrown the ball by Stonor skipper Marc Lovatt. Maxwell’s first ball was top-edged by Ali but he couldn’t hold on to a difficult caught and bowled at full stretch. Ali immediately brought up his ton with a huge heave over long on but was back in the pavilion before the end of the over, with Cripps making simple work of a skier at midwicket.

The wristy Farooq Hussain and some unorthodox swiping lifted the score to 271-4 when the captain declared.

The Little Marlow fast bowlers found it just as difficult to get any variation from the pitch and Cripps and Farr looked untroubled for their second consecutive 50 partnership.

The wicket of Cripps (caught at cover for 13) led to a collapse as Williams and Lovatt fell to Awais Hussain, then Powell and Kavanagh to D Ishaq.

Number seven Ed Earl initially looked uncomfortable facing the quick seam bowling of Ali and Stonor feared the game was beyond them. However, it was at this point that Farr began flaying the bowling to all corners of the ground. Most memorable were his two sixes: one almost a leg glance and the other a rising cover drive to bring up his 100.

Encouraged Earl began seeing the ball well and Stonor were left with six to win off the last over. Two consecutive fours from Farr made sure of a victory that continues Stonor’s remarkable start to the season — four wins and a draw out of five played.

LITTLE MARLOW

Ali, c Cripps, b Maxwell 105 A Sharif, c Williams, b Powell 0 I Ishaq, retired 69 F Hussain, not out 56 D Ishaq, c Lovatt, b S-Johnson 0 K Balapandian, b Powell 7 A Hussain, not out 11 Extras — TOTAL (4 wkts) 261

Best bowling: J Powell 2-38.

STONOR