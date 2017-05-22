Taylor's five-wicket haul leaves Holyport reeling

HURLEY’S Sunday team capped off a good weekend for the Shepherds Lane club with a convincing 58 run win at local rivals HOLYPORT, a result that looked unlikely when the visitors found themselves struggling at 47-5.

Mo Basharat called correctly and opted to bat first in this 40 overs clash. Openers Mike Walton and James Calliss both fell in similar fashion, having played solid defensive shots only to see the ball roll along the ground and dislodge a bail.

With four out of the top five only managing 11 runs between them, the Hurley score was only kept moving with the aid of several wides and byes as the bowlers struggled to find their line on a sporting pitch.

Steve Taylor was bowled round his legs by Crichter and Scott Taylor became the third batsman to play on, bowled via an inside edge.

Amjad Khan and Kuldeep Nothey rescued the innings with a partnership of 78 for the sixth wicket and when Khan fell to Kevin Hendy, Nothey continued to bat well with the tail to take Hurley to a reasonable score of 159.

Scott Taylor took the new ball for Hurley, bowling Kevin Hendy via bat and pad as he tried to pull and then removing Vinesh’s middle peg. Nothey opened up with a wicket maiden, bowling Andy Roberts.

The score of 3-3 soon became 13-5 as Steve Taylor took a sharp catch at slip off his son’s bowling to dismiss Mike Grayson and John Coulling lost his off stump two overs later to the younger Taylor.

Holyport skipper Ajmal Ali staged a recovery with Ollie Hendry, who had watched all his partners disappear quickly, with a partnership of 52 for the sixth wicket. With four balls of his spell remaining, Taylor picked up his first five-wicket haul, dismissing Ali with a full toss that was sliced to gully where Nothey held on to a low catch.

It was then down to the Hurley spinners to finish the job. Dave Walton brought Hendy’s resistance to an end and then followed with two dismissals in consecutive deliveries to remove Crichter and Ingram.

Steve Taylor only needed two deliveries to cement the victory, trapping Kanty leg before wicket to complete an unbeaten weekend for Hurley.

HURLEY

M Walton, b Gumasekara 5 J Calliss, b Crichter 0 St Taylor, b Crichter 3 A Khan, c Ingham, b Hendy 63 Y Gul, c Crichter, b Kanty 3 Sc Taylor, b Kanty 2 K Nothey, b Grayson 42 H Gul, not out 2 D Walton, not out 2 Extras 37 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 159

Best bowling: T Kanty 2-18, L Crichter 2-22.

HOLYPORT

K Hendy, b Sc Taylor 2 A Roberts, b Nothey 0 O Hendy, b D Walton 20 Vinesh, b Sc Taylor 0 M Grayson, c St Taylor, b Sc Taylor 4 J Couling, b Sc Taylor 0 A Ali, c Nothey, b Sc Taylor 40 T Kanty, lbw, b St Taylor 22 L Crichter, b D Walton 2 P Ingram, lbw, b D Walton 0 Gumasekara, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL 101

Best bowling: Sc Taylor 5-31, D Walton 3-13.