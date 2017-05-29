HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (12) 195-7, Henley (12) 195-5; Burnham (20) 150, Great and Little Tew (2) 143-9; Finchampstead (5) 154-8, Horspath (20) 157-5; High Wycombe (20) 67-1, Tring Park (1) 74.

P W D T A/C L B Ps H Wycombe 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 60 Banbury 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 52 Horspath 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 42 Henley 3 1 0 1 0 1 8 40 Oxford 3 1 0 0 1 1 7 33 Burnham 3 1 0 0 0 2 13 33 Slough 3 1 0 0 1 1 6 32 Tring Park 3 1 0 0 0 2 7 27 Great & LT 3 1 0 0 0 2 5 25 Finchampstead 3 0 0 0 0 3 21 21

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 212-8 beat Falkland (6) 125 by 87 runs; Gerrards Cross (20) 247 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 146 by 101 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 151-2 beat Henley 2nds (3) 149 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 132 lost to Marlow (20) 196-8 by 64 runs; Wokingham (20) 202-5 beat Boyne Hill (6) 192-7 by 10 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cove 3 3 0 0 0 0 60 Gerrards Cross 3 3 0 0 0 0 60 Wokingham 3 2 0 1 0 7 47 Marlow 3 2 0 1 0 7 47 Falkland 3 1 0 2 0 14 34 Stoke Green 3 1 0 2 0 14 34 Boyne Hill 3 1 0 2 0 13 33 Henley 2 3 1 0 2 0 13 33 Cookham Dean 3 1 0 2 0 12 32 Finchampstead 2 3 0 0 3 0 20 20

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (7) 159-9 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 223-9 by 15 runs (d/l method); Eversley (4) 74 lost to Kidmore End (20) 129-9 by 55 runs; Harefield 2nds (5) 108 lost to Bagshot (20) 129-8 by 29 runs (d/l method); Kew (20) 129 beat Maidenhead and Bray (5) 79 by 50 runs; Windsor (10) 214 lost to Hayes (20) 215-9 by one wicket.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 3 3 0 0 0 0 60 Windsor 3 2 0 1 0 10 50 Kidmore End 3 2 0 1 0 8 48 Kew 3 2 0 1 0 7 47 Hayes 3 2 0 1 0 4 44 Eversley 3 1 0 2 0 12 32 Bagshot 3 1 0 2 0 7 27 Chesham 2 3 1 0 2 0 7 27 Maid & Bray 3 1 0 2 0 6 26 Harefield 2 3 0 0 3 0 18 18

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (7), Purley (7), match cancelled; Falkland 2nds (13) 211-5 drew with Cove 2nds (6) 177-7; Fleet (25) 162 beat Wokingham 2nds (7) 141 by 21 runs; Newbury (7) 127 lost to Wargrave (25) 179 by 52 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 3 3 0 0 0 0 75 Falkland 2 3 1 2 0 0 28 53 Purley 3 1 0 1 1 12 44 Cove 2 3 1 1 1 0 18 43 Fleet 2 1 0 1 0 7 32 Finchampstead 3 2 1 0 1 0 2 27 Newbury 3 0 0 3 0 24 24 Chiswick & Wh 3 0 2 0 1 13 20 Wokingham 2 2 0 1 1 0 20 20

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 142-6 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 138-9 by four wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 94-1 beat Bracknell (0) 93 by nine wickets; Slough 4ths (7), Aldershot 2nds (7), match cancelled; Wargrave 2nds (4) 97 lost to Falkland 3rds (25) 218-9 by 121 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 70-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (3) 66 by three wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Maid & B 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 75 Boyne Hill 2 3 2 1 0 0 15 65 Henley 3 3 2 0 1 0 7 57 Slough 4 3 1 1 0 1 15 47 Aldershot 2 3 1 0 1 1 9 41 Bracknell 3 1 0 2 0 12 37 Wargrave 2 3 1 0 2 0 11 36 Falkland 3 3 1 1 1 0 10 35 Chiswick & W 2 3 0 1 2 0 24 24 Wokingham 3 3 0 0 3 0 18 18

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 152-6 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 133 by 19 runs; Eversley 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 73-0 beat Newbury 2nds (0) 70 by 10 wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Wokingham 4ths (7), match cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 79-1 beat Fleet 2nds (2) 78 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Bracknell 2 3 2 0 1 0 7 57 Kidmore End 2 3 1 0 1 0 6 56 Newbury 2 3 2 0 1 0 0 50 N Maidenhead 3 3 1 1 1 0 17 42 Theale & Tile 2 3 1 0 2 0 16 41 Wokingham 4 3 1 0 1 1 7 39 Maid & Bray 3 3 1 0 1 1 5 37 Eversley 3 3 1 0 1 1 3 35 Fleet 2 3 1 0 1 0 2 27 Thatcham T 3 3 0 1 1 1 20 27

Division 7B

Chesham 4ths (-5), NPL 2nds (25), match forfeited by Chesham 4ths; Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 77-5 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (4) 75 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Ruislip 2nds (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (7), Tring Park 3rds (7), match cancelled; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 90-2 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (3) 88 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wooburn Nark 2 3 3 0 0 0 0 75 Farnham Royal 2 3 2 1 0 0 12 62 Tring Park 3 3 2 0 0 1 0 57 NPL 2 3 0 1 1 0 20 45 Hillingdon M 2 3 0 1 1 0 17 42 High Wycombe 4 3 1 1 0 1 9 41 Ruislip 2 3 0 0 2 0 13 38 Chalfont St P 2 3 0 0 2 0 7 32 Henley 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chesham 4 3 0 0 2 0 3 -2

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Eversley 4ths (0), match cancelled; Cove 5ths (7), Thatcham Town 4ths (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 3rds (7), Newbury 3rds (7), match cancelled; Yateley 4ths (-5), Wokingham 5ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wokingham 5 3 0 2 0 0 28 53 Kidmore End 3 3 0 0 1 1 6 38 Cookham Dean 4 3 0 1 0 1 4 36 Thatcham Town 4 2 1 0 0 1 0 32 Wargrave 3 2 0 1 0 0 7 32 Newbury 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 32 Cove 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 27 Eversley 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 Yateley 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 -10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Harpsden (5), Pinkneys Green (5), abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (27) 143, Littlewick Green (8) 113; Taplow (25) 67-3, Chalfont St Giles (1) 63; White Waltham (11) 148-8, Braywood (7) 122-9; Wraysbury (14) 219-9, Binfield (10) 176-9.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 3 0 2 1 0 74 Binfield 3 0 2 1 0 70 Chalfont St Giles 3 0 2 0 1 61 Taplow 3 0 2 0 1 61 Penn & TG 3 0 1 1 1 51 Braywood 3 0 1 2 0 41 Harpsden 3 1 1 0 1 33 Littlewick Green 3 0 0 0 3 21 White Waltham 3 0 0 1 2 20 Pinkneys Green 3 1 0 0 2 12

Division 2

Amersham Hill (5), Holyport (5), abandoned; Binfield 2nds (27) 142, Wraysbury 2nds (6) 95; Knotty Green (30) 213, Taplow 2nds (10) 165; Ley Hill (25) 144-3, Hurley (3) 141; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5), Coleshill (5), abandoned.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 3 0 3 0 0 85 Taplow 2 3 0 2 0 1 70 Binfield 2 3 0 2 0 1 58 Knotty Green 3 0 1 1 1 49 Wraysbury 2 3 0 1 0 2 43 Hurley 3 0 1 0 2 41 Holyport 3 1 1 0 1 40 Pinkneys Green 2 3 1 1 1 0 38 Coleshill 3 1 0 0 2 10 Amersham Hill 3 1 0 0 2 9

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (5), Little Marlow (5), abandoned; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5), Denham (5), abandoned; Pinner (3) 105-4, Harpsden 2nds (13) 186-4; The Lee (7) 10-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 173-5, abandoned; Winchmore Hill (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), conceded by Penn and Tylers Green.

P A W D L Ps Harpsden 2 3 0 2 1 0 65 Winchmore Hill 3 0 2 0 1 63 Pinner 3 0 1 2 0 44 Braywood 2 3 1 1 0 1 42 White Waltham 2 3 1 1 0 1 38 Chalfont St G 2 3 1 1 0 1 34 Penn & TG 2 3 0 1 0 2 29 Little Marlow 3 1 0 2 0 25 Denham 3 1 0 1 1 22 The Lee 3 1 0 0 2 13

Division 4

Denham 2nds (5), Knotty Green (5), abandoned; Holyport 2nds (25) 97-8, Pinner 2nds (4) 96; Little Marlow 2nds (7) 143, Hurley 2nds (28) 159-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (30), The Lee 2nds (0), conceded by The Lee.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 3 0 3 0 0 77 Hurley 2 3 0 2 1 0 72 Pinner 2 2 0 1 0 1 33 Knotty Green 2 3 0 0 0 0 32 Little Marlow 2 3 0 0 0 3 20 Denham 2 2 1 0 1 0 15 Littlewick G 2 2 0 0 0 2 8 Amersham Hill 2 1 0 0 0 1 0

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

All matches cancelled.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 3 2 0 0 1 74 37.0 Peppard/SR 3 2 0 0 1 74 37.0 Crow & CW 3 2 0 0 1 68 34.0 West Reading 3 1 1 0 1 44 22.0 Berkshire CS 3 1 0 1 1 43 21.5 Sandhurst 3 1 0 1 1 42 21.0 Woodcote 3 0 1 1 1 31 15.5 Ruislip Victoria 3 0 0 2 1 14 7.0 Woodley 3 0 0 2 1 13 6.5 Welford Park 3 0 0 2 1 8 4.0

Division 1

Farley Hill (7) 111 lost to Goring (35) 115-8 by four runs; Ibis Mapledurham (32) 144-5 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (6) 143-7 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Ibis Mapledurham 3 3 0 0 0 106 35.3 Bradfield 3 2 0 0 1 70 35.0 Mortimer WE 3 2 0 0 1 69 34.5 Checkendon 3 1 0 1 1 51 25.5 Sulham & U 2 3 1 0 1 1 37 18.5 Peppard/SR 2 3 1 0 2 0 51 17.0 Goring 3 1 0 2 0 49 16.3 Emmbrook & B 3 0 1 1 1 32 16.0 Farley Hill 3 0 1 2 0 33 11.0 West Reading 2 3 0 0 2 1 13 6.5

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (9) 85-9 losing draw to Hawley (22) 106; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (26) 243-5 winning draw against Warfield (5) 116-8; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 122-5 lost to Shinfield (28) 123-9 by one wicket; all other matches cancelled.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St Law 3 2 0 0 1 70 35.0 Shinfield 4 4 0 0 0 134 33.5 Hawley 3 1 2 0 0 79 26.3 Twyford & Rus 3 1 0 1 1 48 24.0 Stratfield T/HW 3 1 0 2 0 47 15.6 Crow & CW 2 3 1 1 1 1 45 15.0 Warfield 4 1 1 2 0 56 14.0 Emm & Bear 2 3 0 1 2 0 38 12.6 Earley 3 0 2 1 1 23 11.5 Woodley 2 3 0 0 2 1 11 5.5

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Purley (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Welford Park 2nds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds; all other matches cancelled.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sandhurst 2 3 2 0 0 1 72 36.0 Welford Park 2 2 2 0 0 0 64 32.0 Purley 3 3 2 0 1 0 70 23.3 West Reading 3 3 1 0 1 1 42 21.0 Bradfield 2 2 0 1 1 0 37 18.5 Knowl Hill 2 0 1 0 1 17 17.0 Peppard/SR 3 3 0 2 1 0 47 15.6 Ruislip Victoria 2 3 0 1 2 0 12 4.0 Mortimer 3 0 1 1 1 6 3.0

Division 4

Falkland Development (6) 114-7 losing draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (21) 161; Mortimer West End 2nds (36) 93-2 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (1) 90 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.