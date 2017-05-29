Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
Monday, 29 May 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (12) 195-7, Henley (12) 195-5; Burnham (20) 150, Great and Little Tew (2) 143-9; Finchampstead (5) 154-8, Horspath (20) 157-5; High Wycombe (20) 67-1, Tring Park (1) 74.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
H Wycombe
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Banbury
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
52
|
Horspath
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
42
|
Henley
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
40
|
Oxford
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
33
|
Burnham
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
33
|
Slough
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
32
|
Tring Park
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
27
|
Great & LT
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
25
|
Finchampstead
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
21
|
21
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cove (20) 212-8 beat Falkland (6) 125 by 87 runs; Gerrards Cross (20) 247 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 146 by 101 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 151-2 beat Henley 2nds (3) 149 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 132 lost to Marlow (20) 196-8 by 64 runs; Wokingham (20) 202-5 beat Boyne Hill (6) 192-7 by 10 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cove
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Gerrards Cross
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Wokingham
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
47
|
Marlow
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
47
|
Falkland
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
34
|
Stoke Green
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
34
|
Boyne Hill
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
33
|
Henley 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
33
|
Cookham Dean
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
32
|
Finchampstead 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
20
|
20
Division 2A
Chesham 2nds (7) 159-9 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 223-9 by 15 runs (d/l method); Eversley (4) 74 lost to Kidmore End (20) 129-9 by 55 runs; Harefield 2nds (5) 108 lost to Bagshot (20) 129-8 by 29 runs (d/l method); Kew (20) 129 beat Maidenhead and Bray (5) 79 by 50 runs; Windsor (10) 214 lost to Hayes (20) 215-9 by one wicket.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
60
|
Windsor
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
50
|
Kidmore End
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
48
|
Kew
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
47
|
Hayes
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
44
|
Eversley
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
32
|
Bagshot
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Chesham 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
27
|
Maid & Bray
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
26
|
Harefield 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
18
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (7), Purley (7), match cancelled; Falkland 2nds (13) 211-5 drew with Cove 2nds (6) 177-7; Fleet (25) 162 beat Wokingham 2nds (7) 141 by 21 runs; Newbury (7) 127 lost to Wargrave (25) 179 by 52 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
75
|
Falkland 2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
53
|
Purley
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
12
|
44
|
Cove 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
18
|
43
|
Fleet
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Finchampstead 3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
27
|
Newbury
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
24
|
24
|
Chiswick & Wh
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
20
|
Wokingham 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
20
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 142-6 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 138-9 by four wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 94-1 beat Bracknell (0) 93 by nine wickets; Slough 4ths (7), Aldershot 2nds (7), match cancelled; Wargrave 2nds (4) 97 lost to Falkland 3rds (25) 218-9 by 121 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 70-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (3) 66 by three wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Maid & B 2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
75
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
65
|
Henley 3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
57
|
Slough 4
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
47
|
Aldershot 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
41
|
Bracknell
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
37
|
Wargrave 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
36
|
Falkland 3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
35
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
24
|
24
|
Wokingham 3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
18
Division 7A
Bracknell 2nds (25) 152-6 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 133 by 19 runs; Eversley 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 73-0 beat Newbury 2nds (0) 70 by 10 wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Wokingham 4ths (7), match cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 79-1 beat Fleet 2nds (2) 78 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Bracknell 2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
57
|
Kidmore End 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
56
|
Newbury 2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
42
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
41
|
Wokingham 4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
39
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
37
|
Eversley 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
35
|
Fleet 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
27
|
Thatcham T 3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20
|
27
Division 7B
Chesham 4ths (-5), NPL 2nds (25), match forfeited by Chesham 4ths; Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 77-5 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (4) 75 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Ruislip 2nds (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (7), Tring Park 3rds (7), match cancelled; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 90-2 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (3) 88 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
75
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
62
|
Tring Park 3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
57
|
NPL 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
45
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
42
|
High Wycombe 4
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
41
|
Ruislip 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
38
|
Chalfont St P 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Henley 4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chesham 4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
-2
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Eversley 4ths (0), match cancelled; Cove 5ths (7), Thatcham Town 4ths (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 3rds (7), Newbury 3rds (7), match cancelled; Yateley 4ths (-5), Wokingham 5ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wokingham 5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
53
|
Kidmore End 3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
38
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
36
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
32
|
Wargrave 3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
32
|
Newbury 3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
32
|
Cove 5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
Eversley 4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Yateley 4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-10
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Harpsden (5), Pinkneys Green (5), abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (27) 143, Littlewick Green (8) 113; Taplow (25) 67-3, Chalfont St Giles (1) 63; White Waltham (11) 148-8, Braywood (7) 122-9; Wraysbury (14) 219-9, Binfield (10) 176-9.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
74
|
Binfield
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
70
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
61
|
Taplow
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
61
|
Penn & TG
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
51
|
Braywood
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
41
|
Harpsden
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
Littlewick Green
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
21
|
White Waltham
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
20
|
Pinkneys Green
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
12
Division 2
Amersham Hill (5), Holyport (5), abandoned; Binfield 2nds (27) 142, Wraysbury 2nds (6) 95; Knotty Green (30) 213, Taplow 2nds (10) 165; Ley Hill (25) 144-3, Hurley (3) 141; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5), Coleshill (5), abandoned.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
85
|
Taplow 2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
70
|
Binfield 2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
58
|
Knotty Green
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
49
|
Wraysbury 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
43
|
Hurley
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
41
|
Holyport
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
40
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
38
|
Coleshill
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
Amersham Hill
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
9
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (5), Little Marlow (5), abandoned; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5), Denham (5), abandoned; Pinner (3) 105-4, Harpsden 2nds (13) 186-4; The Lee (7) 10-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 173-5, abandoned; Winchmore Hill (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), conceded by Penn and Tylers Green.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Harpsden 2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
65
|
Winchmore Hill
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
63
|
Pinner
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
44
|
Braywood 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
42
|
White Waltham 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
38
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
34
|
Penn & TG 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
29
|
Little Marlow
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
25
|
Denham
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
22
|
The Lee
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
Division 4
Denham 2nds (5), Knotty Green (5), abandoned; Holyport 2nds (25) 97-8, Pinner 2nds (4) 96; Little Marlow 2nds (7) 143, Hurley 2nds (28) 159-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (30), The Lee 2nds (0), conceded by The Lee.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
77
|
Hurley 2
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
72
|
Pinner 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
33
|
Knotty Green 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
32
|
Little Marlow 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
20
|
Denham 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
Littlewick G 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
Amersham Hill 2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
All matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
74
|
37.0
|
Peppard/SR
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
74
|
37.0
|
Crow & CW
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
68
|
34.0
|
West Reading
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
44
|
22.0
|
Berkshire CS
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
43
|
21.5
|
Sandhurst
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
42
|
21.0
|
Woodcote
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
31
|
15.5
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
14
|
7.0
|
Woodley
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
6.5
|
Welford Park
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
4.0
Division 1
Farley Hill (7) 111 lost to Goring (35) 115-8 by four runs; Ibis Mapledurham (32) 144-5 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (6) 143-7 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
106
|
35.3
|
Bradfield
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
70
|
35.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
69
|
34.5
|
Checkendon
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
51
|
25.5
|
Sulham & U 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
37
|
18.5
|
Peppard/SR 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
51
|
17.0
|
Goring
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
49
|
16.3
|
Emmbrook & B
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
32
|
16.0
|
Farley Hill
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
33
|
11.0
|
West Reading 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
6.5
Division 2
Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (9) 85-9 losing draw to Hawley (22) 106; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (26) 243-5 winning draw against Warfield (5) 116-8; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 122-5 lost to Shinfield (28) 123-9 by one wicket; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St Law
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
70
|
35.0
|
Shinfield
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
134
|
33.5
|
Hawley
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
79
|
26.3
|
Twyford & Rus
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
48
|
24.0
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
47
|
15.6
|
Crow & CW 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
45
|
15.0
|
Warfield
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
56
|
14.0
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
38
|
12.6
|
Earley
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
23
|
11.5
|
Woodley 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
5.5
Division 3
Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Purley (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Welford Park 2nds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sandhurst 2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
72
|
36.0
|
Welford Park 2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
64
|
32.0
|
Purley 3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
70
|
23.3
|
West Reading 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
42
|
21.0
|
Bradfield 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
37
|
18.5
|
Knowl Hill
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
17
|
17.0
|
Peppard/SR 3
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
47
|
15.6
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
4.0
|
Mortimer
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
3.0
Division 4
Falkland Development (6) 114-7 losing draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (21) 161; Mortimer West End 2nds (36) 93-2 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (1) 90 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
37
|
37.0
|
Waltham St L 2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
65
|
32.5
|
West Reading 4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65
|
32.5
|
Crow & CW 3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
65
|
32.5
|
Sulham & U 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
43
|
14.3
|
Falkland Dev
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
48
|
12.0
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
36
|
12.0
|
Binfield 3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
6.5
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
19
|
6.3
29 May 2017
