Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (12) 195-7, Henley (12) 195-5; Burnham (20) 150, Great and Little Tew (2) 143-9; Finchampstead (5) 154-8, Horspath (20) 157-5; High Wycombe (20) 67-1, Tring Park (1) 74.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

H Wycombe

3

3

0

0

0

0

0

60

Banbury

3

2

0

1

0

0

0

52

Horspath

3

2

0

0

0

1

2

42

Henley

3

1

0

1

0

1

8

40

Oxford

3

1

0

0

1

1

7

33

Burnham

3

1

0

0

0

2

13

33

Slough

3

1

0

0

1

1

6

32

Tring Park

3

1

0

0

0

2

7

27

Great & LT

3

1

0

0

0

2

5

25

Finchampstead

3

0

0

0

0

3

21

21

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cove (20) 212-8 beat Falkland (6) 125 by 87 runs; Gerrards Cross (20) 247 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 146 by 101 runs; Cookham Dean (20) 151-2 beat Henley 2nds (3) 149 by eight wickets; Stoke Green (6) 132 lost to Marlow (20) 196-8 by 64 runs; Wokingham (20) 202-5 beat Boyne Hill (6) 192-7 by 10 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cove

3

3

0

0

0

0

60

Gerrards Cross

3

3

0

0

0

0

60

Wokingham

3

2

0

1

0

7

47

Marlow

3

2

0

1

0

7

47

Falkland

3

1

0

2

0

14

34

Stoke Green

3

1

0

2

0

14

34

Boyne Hill

3

1

0

2

0

13

33

Henley 2

3

1

0

2

0

13

33

Cookham Dean

3

1

0

2

0

12

32

Finchampstead 2

3

0

0

3

0

20

20

Division 2A

Chesham 2nds (7) 159-9 lost to North Maidenhead (20) 223-9 by 15 runs (d/l method); Eversley (4) 74 lost to Kidmore End (20) 129-9 by 55 runs; Harefield 2nds (5) 108 lost to Bagshot (20) 129-8 by 29 runs (d/l method); Kew (20) 129 beat Maidenhead and Bray (5) 79 by 50 runs; Windsor (10) 214 lost to Hayes (20) 215-9 by one wicket.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

3

3

0

0

0

0

60

Windsor

3

2

0

1

0

10

50

Kidmore End

3

2

0

1

0

8

48

Kew

3

2

0

1

0

7

47

Hayes

3

2

0

1

0

4

44

Eversley

3

1

0

2

0

12

32

Bagshot

3

1

0

2

0

7

27

Chesham 2

3

1

0

2

0

7

27

Maid & Bray

3

1

0

2

0

6

26

Harefield 2

3

0

0

3

0

18

18

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (7), Purley (7), match cancelled; Falkland 2nds (13) 211-5 drew with Cove 2nds (6) 177-7; Fleet (25) 162 beat Wokingham 2nds (7) 141 by 21 runs; Newbury (7) 127 lost to Wargrave (25) 179 by 52 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

3

3

0

0

0

0

75

Falkland 2

3

1

2

0

0

28

53

Purley

3

1

0

1

1

12

44

Cove 2

3

1

1

1

0

18

43

Fleet

2

1

0

1

0

7

32

Finchampstead 3

2

1

0

1

0

2

27

Newbury

3

0

0

3

0

24

24

Chiswick & Wh

3

0

2

0

1

13

20

Wokingham 2

2

0

1

1

0

20

20

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 142-6 beat Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (7) 138-9 by four wickets; Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 94-1 beat Bracknell (0) 93 by nine wickets; Slough 4ths (7), Aldershot 2nds (7), match cancelled; Wargrave 2nds (4) 97 lost to Falkland 3rds (25) 218-9 by 121 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 70-7 beat Wokingham 3rds (3) 66 by three wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Maid & B 2

3

3

0

0

0

0

75

Boyne Hill 2

3

2

1

0

0

15

65

Henley 3

3

2

0

1

0

7

57

Slough 4

3

1

1

0

1

15

47

Aldershot 2

3

1

0

1

1

9

41

Bracknell

3

1

0

2

0

12

37

Wargrave 2

3

1

0

2

0

11

36

Falkland 3

3

1

1

1

0

10

35

Chiswick & W 2

3

0

1

2

0

24

24

Wokingham 3

3

0

0

3

0

18

18

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 152-6 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 133 by 19 runs; Eversley 3rds (7), Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 73-0 beat Newbury 2nds (0) 70 by 10 wickets; Thatcham Town 3rds (7), Wokingham 4ths (7), match cancelled; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 79-1 beat Fleet 2nds (2) 78 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Bracknell 2

3

2

0

1

0

7

57

Kidmore End 2

3

1

0

1

0

6

56

Newbury 2

3

2

0

1

0

0

50

N Maidenhead 3

3

1

1

1

0

17

42

Theale & Tile 2

3

1

0

2

0

16

41

Wokingham 4

3

1

0

1

1

7

39

Maid & Bray 3

3

1

0

1

1

5

37

Eversley 3

3

1

0

1

1

3

35

Fleet 2

3

1

0

1

0

2

27

Thatcham T 3

3

0

1

1

1

20

27

Division 7B

Chesham 4ths (-5), NPL 2nds (25), match forfeited by Chesham 4ths; Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 77-5 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (4) 75 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (0), Ruislip 2nds (25), match forfeited by Henley 4ths; High Wycombe 4ths (7), Tring Park 3rds (7), match cancelled; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 90-2 beat Chalfont St Peter 2nds (3) 88 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wooburn Nark 2

3

3

0

0

0

0

75

Farnham Royal 2

3

2

1

0

0

12

62

Tring Park 3

3

2

0

0

1

0

57

NPL 2

3

0

1

1

0

20

45

Hillingdon M 2

3

0

1

1

0

17

42

High Wycombe 4

3

1

1

0

1

9

41

Ruislip 2

3

0

0

2

0

13

38

Chalfont St P 2

3

0

0

2

0

7

32

Henley 4

3

0

0

0

0

0

0

Chesham 4

3

0

0

2

0

3

-2

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (7), Eversley 4ths (0), match cancelled; Cove 5ths (7), Thatcham Town 4ths (7), match cancelled; Kidmore End 3rds (7), Newbury 3rds (7), match cancelled; Yateley 4ths (-5), Wokingham 5ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wokingham 5

3

0

2

0

0

28

53

Kidmore End 3

3

0

0

1

1

6

38

Cookham Dean 4

3

0

1

0

1

4

36

Thatcham Town 4

2

1

0

0

1

0

32

Wargrave 3

2

0

1

0

0

7

32

Newbury 3

2

0

0

0

1

0

32

Cove 5

3

0

0

0

1

0

27

Eversley 4

3

0

0

0

1

0

2

Yateley 4

3

0

0

0

0

0

-10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Harpsden (5), Pinkneys Green (5), abandoned; Penn and Tylers Green (27) 143, Littlewick Green (8) 113; Taplow (25) 67-3, Chalfont St Giles (1) 63; White Waltham (11) 148-8, Braywood (7) 122-9; Wraysbury (14) 219-9, Binfield (10) 176-9.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

3

0

2

1

0

74

Binfield

3

0

2

1

0

70

Chalfont St Giles

3

0

2

0

1

61

Taplow

3

0

2

0

1

61

Penn & TG

3

0

1

1

1

51

Braywood

3

0

1

2

0

41

Harpsden

3

1

1

0

1

33

Littlewick Green

3

0

0

0

3

21

White Waltham

3

0

0

1

2

20

Pinkneys Green

3

1

0

0

2

12

Division 2

Amersham Hill (5), Holyport (5), abandoned; Binfield 2nds (27) 142, Wraysbury 2nds (6) 95; Knotty Green (30) 213, Taplow 2nds (10) 165; Ley Hill (25) 144-3, Hurley (3) 141; Pinkneys Green 2nds (5), Coleshill (5), abandoned.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

3

0

3

0

0

85

Taplow 2

3

0

2

0

1

70

Binfield 2

3

0

2

0

1

58

Knotty Green

3

0

1

1

1

49

Wraysbury 2

3

0

1

0

2

43

Hurley

3

0

1

0

2

41

Holyport

3

1

1

0

1

40

Pinkneys Green 2

3

1

1

1

0

38

Coleshill

3

1

0

0

2

10

Amersham Hill

3

1

0

0

2

9

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (5), Little Marlow (5), abandoned; Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5), Denham (5), abandoned; Pinner (3) 105-4, Harpsden 2nds (13) 186-4; The Lee (7) 10-0, White Waltham 2nds (8) 173-5, abandoned; Winchmore Hill (30), Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (0), conceded by Penn and Tylers Green.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Harpsden 2

3

0

2

1

0

65

Winchmore Hill

3

0

2

0

1

63

Pinner

3

0

1

2

0

44

Braywood 2

3

1

1

0

1

42

White Waltham 2

3

1

1

0

1

38

Chalfont St G 2

3

1

1

0

1

34

Penn & TG 2

3

0

1

0

2

29

Little Marlow

3

1

0

2

0

25

Denham

3

1

0

1

1

22

The Lee

3

1

0

0

2

13

Division 4

Denham 2nds (5), Knotty Green (5), abandoned; Holyport 2nds (25) 97-8, Pinner 2nds (4) 96; Little Marlow 2nds (7) 143, Hurley 2nds (28) 159-6; Littlewick Green 2nds (30), The Lee 2nds (0), conceded by The Lee.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

3

0

3

0

0

77

Hurley 2

3

0

2

1

0

72

Pinner 2

2

0

1

0

1

33

Knotty Green 2

3

0

0

0

0

32

Little Marlow 2

3

0

0

0

3

20

Denham 2

2

1

0

1

0

15

Littlewick G 2

2

0

0

0

2

8

Amersham Hill 2

1

0

0

0

1

0

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

All matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

3

2

0

0

1

74

37.0

Peppard/SR

3

2

0

0

1

74

37.0

Crow & CW

3

2

0

0

1

68

34.0

West Reading

3

1

1

0

1

44

22.0

Berkshire CS

3

1

0

1

1

43

21.5

Sandhurst

3

1

0

1

1

42

21.0

Woodcote

3

0

1

1

1

31

15.5

Ruislip Victoria

3

0

0

2

1

14

7.0

Woodley

3

0

0

2

1

13

6.5

Welford Park

3

0

0

2

1

8

4.0

Division 1

Farley Hill (7) 111 lost to Goring (35) 115-8 by four runs; Ibis Mapledurham (32) 144-5 beat Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (6) 143-7 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Ibis Mapledurham

3

3

0

0

0

106

35.3

Bradfield

3

2

0

0

1

70

35.0

Mortimer WE

3

2

0

0

1

69

34.5

Checkendon

3

1

0

1

1

51

25.5

Sulham & U 2

3

1

0

1

1

37

18.5

Peppard/SR 2

3

1

0

2

0

51

17.0

Goring

3

1

0

2

0

49

16.3

Emmbrook & B

3

0

1

1

1

32

16.0

Farley Hill

3

0

1

2

0

33

11.0

West Reading 2

3

0

0

2

1

13

6.5

Division 2

Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (9) 85-9 losing draw to Hawley (22) 106; Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (26) 243-5 winning draw against Warfield (5) 116-8; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (5) 122-5 lost to Shinfield (28) 123-9 by one wicket; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St Law

3

2

0

0

1

70

35.0

Shinfield

4

4

0

0

0

134

33.5

Hawley

3

1

2

0

0

79

26.3

Twyford & Rus

3

1

0

1

1

48

24.0

Stratfield T/HW

3

1

0

2

0

47

15.6

Crow & CW 2

3

1

1

1

1

45

15.0

Warfield

4

1

1

2

0

56

14.0

Emm & Bear 2

3

0

1

2

0

38

12.6

Earley

3

0

2

1

1

23

11.5

Woodley 2

3

0

0

2

1

11

5.5

Division 3

Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (0), Purley (30), match conceded by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds; Welford Park 2nds (30), Ruislip Victoria 2nds (0), match conceded by Ruislip Victoria 2nds; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sandhurst 2

3

2

0

0

1

72

36.0

Welford Park 2

2

2

0

0

0

64

32.0

Purley 3

3

2

0

1

0

70

23.3

West Reading 3

3

1

0

1

1

42

21.0

Bradfield 2

2

0

1

1

0

37

18.5

Knowl Hill

2

0

1

0

1

17

17.0

Peppard/SR 3

3

0

2

1

0

47

15.6

Ruislip Victoria 2

3

0

1

2

0

12

4.0

Mortimer

3

0

1

1

1

6

3.0

Division 4

Falkland Development (6) 114-7 losing draw against Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (21) 161; Mortimer West End 2nds (36) 93-2 beat Sulhamstead and Ufton 3rds (1) 90 by five wickets; all other matches cancelled.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

2

1

0

0

1

37

37.0

Waltham St L 2

3

2

0

0

1

65

32.5

West Reading 4

2

2

0

0

0

65

32.5

Crow & CW 3

3

2

0

0

1

65

32.5

Sulham & U 3

3

1

0

2

0

43

14.3

Falkland Dev

4

1

1

2

0

48

12.0

Mortimer WE 2

3

1

0

2

0

36

12.0

Binfield 3

3

0

0

2

1

13

6.5

Emm & Bear 3

3

0

1

2

0

19

6.3

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33