Corbett shines for Lynx

HENLEY LYNX U11s ran out winners away at CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD U11s last week.

Having won the toss the visitors elected to bat first and Will Corbett and Arthur Schrier were in good form as they put on 30 runs before rain started to fall. Corbett finished top scorer on 26 not out as Henley posted a formidable total of 302-4 from their allotted overs.

In reply Crowthorne and Crown Wood found scoring runs hard to come by as they ended their innings on 291-5 with Conor Quinn taking 2-5 off three overs for the visitors.

