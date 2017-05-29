Rizwan's five-wicket haul helps visiting Kidmore End secure derby bragging rights

KIDMORE END, visiting WOODCOTE for the first time in a number of years, ran out winners in Sunday’s 70 overs friendly match.

On a wet pitch, both sides struggled with the bat. Kidmore End were bowled out in less than 27 overs with Jaimee Jose and Sean Bell the pick of the Woodcote bowlers.

Kidmore began disastrously and lost four wickets before reaching 50, but their innings was rescued by a good half-century by Leonard.

At tea, a Woodcote victory looked likely, but tight Kidmore bowling soon altered that perception. Only Simon Fuller and Scott Allaway looked capable of runs in the top half of the batting and late flurries from Sean Bell and Jonny Clark kept some hope alive but the bowlers were always on top, especially Rizwan who took 5-11 in just over five overs. Umer also bowled an accurate spell for his 3-33.

Woodcote were eventually bowled out in under 26 overs to lose by 26 runs.

KIDMORE END

Leech, c Anderson, b Bell 0 Chapman, c Allaway, b Bell 3 Burslem, lbw, b Robertson 19 Leonard, c Fuller, b Jose 53 Taylor, b Bell 2 Easton, c Allaway, b Pearson 18 Fox, b Jose 17 Umer, c Jose, b A Clark 8 Crawford, c Jack Clarke, b Jose 1 Rizwan, run out 0 Langley, not out 0 Extras 9 — TOTAL 130

Best bowling: J Jose 3-23, S Bell 3-36.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, c Umer, b Langley 26 C Anderson, c —, b Umer 4 Jack Clarke, b Umer 0 S Allaway, lbw, b Rizwan 21 A Clark, b Langley 0 M Robertson, b Umer 0 Jonny Clark, b Rizwan 17 M Pearson, b Rizwan 0 J Dillon, b Rizwan 0 S Bell, c —, b Rizwan 15 J Jose, not out 5 Extras 16 — TOTAL 104

Best bowling: Rizwan 5-11.