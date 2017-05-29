Walton catches hosts out to give villagers victory on their travels

THE wet weather leading up to last weekend put paid to several fixtures throughout the league, including Harpsden’s Division 1 clash with Pinkneys Green.

In Division 2 HURLEY made the trip into the heart of mid-Bucks for their first visit to LEY HILL where they finished second best.

Hurley skipper Phil Ridgeway suffered the twin blow of a late drop-out and losing the toss — umpire Dave Walton stepped in fill the void.

With the weather threatening to interfere, Ley Hill skipper Peterson had little difficulty in asking Hurley to bat. Imran Arshad cover drove the first ball to the boundary as the sun shone briefly on the visitors.

An early break for rain trimmed six overs from the match and on the resumption Arshad lost concentration and shovelled the ball to gully. Scott Taylor skied a catch to long-on and Varun Sharma followed a cut with a lazy one and Hurley were sinking on 26-3.

Only Vik Bhagwani mixed power and defence to good effect to shepherd the visitors’ innings. Bhagwani and Henry Graham added 27, but Graham edged to slip and Ross Brown lost his leg stump first ball. Joe Graham stood up to the zip of Peterson as 55 was added for the sixth wicket. Bhagwani’s innings was ended by the spin of Dulawatta.

Graham and Greg Double added 25 taking Hurley to 135-6, the last four wickets fell for six runs as Hurley limped to 141 all out inside 36 overs.

In response too many loose deliveries helped Ley Hill race to an opening stand of 91 in 12 overs. Ridgeway deployed his left arm spin and the hard-hitting Runswick drove fiercely back to the bowler who snaffled a good catch off his ankles. Two balls later Ridgeway yorkered Hutchins, but with Peterson milking runs, the question was how many points Hurley could salvage.

Ridgeway bowled Clark but inevitably Ley Hill triumphed in the 20th over. Hurley took three points, less than if the game had fallen to the weather and rued three dropped catches, the most expensive in the first over before Runswick had scored a run.

HURLEY

I Arshad, c Dulawatta, b Ottaway 6 V Bhagwani, c Wilson, b Dulawatta 61 Sc Taylor, c Clark, b Ottaway 6 V Sharma, c Runswick, b Morris 4 H Graham, c Hutchins, b Peterson 10 R Brown, b Clark 0 J Graham, b Dulawatta 36 G Double, c Peterson, b Dulawatta 9 P Ridgeway, b Thompson 0 Y Gulk, c Peterson, b Thompson 0 D Walton, not out 0 Extras 9 — TOTAL 141

Best bowling: L Thompson 2-11, S Dulawatta 2-21, G Ottaway 2-22.

LEY HILL

O Runswick, c & b Ridgeway 63 C Peterson, not out 50 J Hutchins, b Ridgeway 0 R Clark, b Ridgeway 15 L Thompson, not out 9 Extras 7 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 144

Best bowling: P Ridgeway 3-35.

HARPSDEN 2nds had a winning draw in their clash with PINNER which consolidated their position at the top of Division 3.

Skipper Sasha Burgess lost the toss and the Pinner captain had no hesitation in putting Harpsden in to bat on a soggy pitch with further rain forecast.

Sam Imlay was dismissed early following the resumption after a significant rain break and although Burgess took the attack to the Pinner bowlers, he was also an early casualty as he was caught in the gulley by Lawrence.

At 32-2 Harpsden looked in trouble on a difficult wicket but the experience of Will Stevens and the good technique of debutant Liam Eslick took the momentum away from Pinner in a partnership of 49.

After Eslick was adjudged lbw, Lyle Heilbron joined Stevens and they negotiated a tricky period before opening up in the last 10 overs. Although Stevens holed out, Ed Birkett helped Heilbron to get the score up to 186 in their curtailed innings of 39 overs. Heilbron’s 77 not out was a majestic display of hard hitting although Pinner will have rued the two lives that they gave him.

In reply Pinner’s prolific opening batsman Majeed was dismissed first ball of the innings by Rod Birkett, courtesy of a good catch by Matt Hand. Heilbron opened the bowling with Birkett and the pair tied the Pinner batsmen down, as well as taking regular wickets.

At 43-4 it looked as though Harpsden would pull off an unexpected victory but Moeniddin and Ranchuhran rode their luck and Harpsden, despite using seven bowlers, were unable to remove the tail-enders. Birkett eventually finished with 3-20 off his 11 overs, whilst Heilbron took 1-31 off his 11.

HARPSDEN 2nds

S Burgess, c Lawrence, b Khan 27 S Imlay, c Pandian, b Moeniddin 2 L Eslick, lbw, b Larrigan 26 W Stevens, c Larrigan, b Khan 35 L Heilbron, not out 77 E Birkett, not out 12 Extras 7 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 186

PINNER

A Majeed, c Hand, b R Birkett 0 N Williams, lbw, b Heilbron 12 J Hymers, c Heilbron, b R Birkett 15 R Pandyian, c Eslick, b R Birkett 15 S Moeniddin, not out 54 W Ranchuhran, not out 4 Extras) 5 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 105

Best bowling: R Birkett 3-20.

HURLEY 2nds climbed to second in Division 4 after a narrow victory at local rivals LITTLE MARLOW 2nds.

Rain delayed the start, reducing the match to 90 overs. For the second week running Nigel Haines lost the toss and Hurley were asked to bat first on a pitch dampened by overnight rain.

Openers Clive Williams and Mike Walton made steady progress against Mohammed Nawaz and Haseem Mahmood, posting 16 from the first four overs. Despite being damp in the middle, the track held no demons for the batsmen who found runs hard to come by with the damp outfield slowing the ball. A further rain break saw the match reduced to 84 overs.

Williams had a life when dropped by Neil Lancum in the covers, but otherwise the batsmen were untroubled, reaching 37 in the 14th over when Williams chipped Lancum to Nicky Marie, who made no mistake with the catch.

Abdullah Ali joined Walton and the run rate stagnated with Ali taking 21 deliveries to get off the mark and Walton finding too many fielders with his shots. At the drinks break the score had reached 44-1.

Four more runs were added when Walton was run out, left stranded when Ali failed to respond to his call for a single. Jeff Dawson got a leading edge to Nawaz, giving the bowler a simple catch. Ali eventually found some rhythm, making 22 out of a partnership of 48 with Josh Cole for the fourth wicket.

The introduction of Little Marlow’s second string bowlers helped increase the scoring rate as they struggled to maintain the same control as the openers. Cole continued his recent good form with seven boundaries in his innings before being adjudged lbw to Mahmood.

Steve Taylor and Kuldeep Nothey kept up the pace with a 28-run stand, ending off the penultimate delivery of the innings when Nothey was run out. Hurley’s ended on 159-6 from their 44 overs.

In reply, Richard Tinsley and Guy Thistlethwaite made a good start for Little Marlow with 63 for the first wicket. Both batsmen rode their luck, with several slashes through and over the slips. Thistlethwaite had a life when Walton failed to hold on to an edge off Taylor, but he failed to capitalise, slicing Nothey to Nigel Haines at gully in the next over.

The hosts lost four wickets for as many runs, collapsing to 67-4. Good fielding from Nothey to run out Nicky Marie was followed by the fall of Tinsley, caught behind off Taylor.

Nothey then dismissed Nawaz, caught at mid-wicket by Clive Williams. Nothey’s spell of 13-5-28-3 kept the pressure on the batsmen with Taylor and Haines employing their spin to good effect from the other end.

Lancum and Shazard kept their side in the match, but when Lancum chopped Haines on to the stumps, Hurley scented victory. With 20 runs required from the last five overs and three wickets in hand, the match was still in the balance.

Hurley players were left incensed when an appeal for a stumping against Zain Yaqoob off Taylor was turned down, but this turned out to be a temporary reprieve as the young batsman slapped Taylor to Mike Cole in the covers.

Taylor picked up his third wicket to end Hussain’s resistance and then sealed the victory with the first ball of the penultimate over when Shazard skied one to short extra and Walton ran forward to take the catch, giving Hurley a hard fought victory by 16 runs.

HURLEY 2nds

C Williams, c Marie, b Lancum 23 M Walton, run out 20 A Ali, c Mahmood, b A Mohammed 22 J Dawson, c & b Nawaz 0 J Cole, lbw, b Mahmood 36 St Taylor, not out 32 K Nothey, run out 10 M Cole, not out 0 Extras 16 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 159

LITTLE MARLOW

R Tinsley, c Walton, b Taylor 21 G Thistlethwaite, c Haines, b Nothey 36 N Marie, run out 2 M Nawaz, c Williams, b Nothey 0 N Lancum, b Haines 24 T Stokes, b Nothey 4 H Shazard, c Walton, b Taylor 25 A Mohammed, b Haines 4 O Hussain, b Taylor 16 Z Yaqoob, c M Cole, b Taylor 0 H Mahmood, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL 143

Best bowling: St Taylor 4-37, K Nothey 3-28.