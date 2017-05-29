Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Big-hitting Woods helps fire Berks into trophy last eight

Big-hitting Woods helps fire Berks into trophy last eight

BERKSHIRE will meet Suffolk in the quarter-finals of the Unicorns Trophy at Falkland Cricket Club on
June 11.

They earned a home tie by winning all four of their
Group 1 games, cementing top spot with a comfortable 131-run victory over DORSET at Perrott last Sunday.

Put in to bat, Berkshire posted a formidable 307-8 in their 50 overs and then bowled out their hosts for 176.

The in-form Euan Wood, now batting at number three, top scored with 70 off 96 balls, while skipper James Morris made 52 off 67. They put on 80 for the fourth wicket in 17 overs.

But the most entertaining innings of the game came from big-hitting Chris Peploe, who smashed 55 off just 23 deliveries with five sixes and three boundaries. The club’s professional is setting his sights on reaching his first Minor Counties century this season. Peploe and Morris added 60 for the sixth wicket in five overs and, with Stewart Davison needing just 11 balls to reach 21, Berkshire piled on 107 runs in the last 10 overs of their innings.

That put the game out of Dorset’s reach and, though opener Gordon Whorlow made 50 it came off 96 balls as the batsmen became bogged down. Berkshire used six bowlers and all took a wicket or two.

All in all, it was a straight-forward victory as Berkshire maintained their 100-per-cent record for the season.

Skipper James Morris commented: “Obviously, we are all very happy to win our group with four wins from four and reach the quarter-finals.

“I was very pleased how we played. We did an excellent job with both bat and ball.

“It was great to see Ali Akbar bowl well with his left-arm spin on his return to the side. It shows the depth of talent we have in the squad.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33