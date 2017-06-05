New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Burnham (20) 266-8, Slough (9) 264-4; Great and Little Tew (20) 177-4, Banbury (4) 171-8; Henley (8) 237, Finchampstead (20) 242-8; Horspath (20) 199-5, High Wycombe (6) 198-7; Tring (8) 288-5, Oxford (20) 295-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
H Wycombe
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
66
|
Horspath
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
62
|
Banbury
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
56
|
Oxford
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
53
|
Burnham
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
53
|
Great & LT
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
10
|
50
|
Henley
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
16
|
48
|
Slough
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
15
|
41
|
Finchampstead
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
21
|
41
|
Tring Park
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
15
|
35
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Cookham Dean (20) 271-8 beat Boyne Hill (9) 243 by 28 runs; Falkland (20) 218-4 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 214 by six wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (0) 59 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 62-0 by 10 wickets; Marlow (8) 209 lost to Cove (20) 289-6 by 80 runs; Stoke Green (20) 151-4 beat Wokingham (4) 147 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cove
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
80
|
Gerrards Cross
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
67
|
Marlow
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
15
|
55
|
Falkland
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
54
|
Stoke Green
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
54
|
Henley 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
53
|
Cookham Dean
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
52
|
Wokingham
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
51
|
Boyne Hill
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
22
|
42
|
Finchampstead 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
20
|
20
Division 2A
Bagshot (20) 256-6 beat Chesham 2nds (8) 244 by 12 runs; Harefield 2nds (8) 248-8 lost to Windsor (20) 249-6 by four wickets; Kidmore End (20) 313-5 beat Kew (7) 200 by 113 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (9) 175 lost to Hayes (20) 208 by 33 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 309-7 beat Eversley (8) 205 by 104 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
N Maidenhead
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
80
|
Windsor
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
70
|
Kidmore End
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
68
|
Hayes
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
64
|
Kew
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
54
|
Bagshot
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
47
|
Eversley
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
20
|
40
|
Chesham 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
15
|
35
|
Maid & Bray
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
15
|
35
|
Harefield 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
26
|
26
Division 3A
Cove 2nds (3) 102 lost to Purley (25) 257-5 dec by 155 runs; Fleet (7) 135 lost to Chiswick and Whitton (25) 149 by 14 runs; Wargrave (15) 216-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (5) 119-9; Wokingham 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 221-7 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
90
|
Purley
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
12
|
69
|
Falkland 2
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
58
|
Cove 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
46
|
Chiswick & Wh
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
13
|
45
|
Wokingham 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
45
|
Finchampstead 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
39
|
Fleet
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
39
|
Newbury
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
24
|
24
Division 5B
Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 271-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 199 by 72 runs; Bracknell (6) 103 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 104-8 by two wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (11) 228 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 229-2 by eight wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 273-9 beat Wokingham 3rds (9) 204 by 69 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 153-5 beat Aldershot 2nds (6) 149 by five wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Maid & B 2
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
90
|
Henley 3
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
82
|
Wargrave 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
61
|
Falkland 3
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
60
|
Slough 4
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
53
|
Aldershot 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
47
|
Bracknell
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
43
|
Chiswick & W 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
35
|
35
|
Wokingham 3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
27
|
27
Division 7A
Eversley 3rds (9) 161 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 200 by 39 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) v Thatcham Town 3rds (0), match forfeited by Thatcham; Newbury 2nds (12) 170 lost to Bracknell 2nds (25) 171-8 by two wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) v Fleet 2nds (0), match forfeited by Fleet; Wokingham 4ths (13) 201 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (10) 201-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Bracknell 2
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
82
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
17
|
67
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
66
|
Kidmore End 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
66
|
Newbury 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
62
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
62
|
Wokingham 4
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20
|
52
|
Eversley 3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
12
|
44
|
Fleet 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
27
|
Thatcham T 3
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
20
|
27
Division 7B
Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 151-4 beat NPL 2nds (8) 147 by six wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 43-1 beat Chesham 4ths (0) 42-9 by nine wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (8) 141-8 drew with Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (14) 182; Ruislip 2nds (13) 172 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 174-9 by one wicket; Tring Park 3rds (25) v Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
89
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
87
|
Tring Park 3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
82
|
High Wycombe 4
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
66
|
Chalfont St P 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
57
|
NPL 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
28
|
53
|
Ruislip 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
26
|
51
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
25
|
50
|
Henley 4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chesham 4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
-2
Division 9A
Newbury 3rds (25) 200-5 beat Cove fifths (12) 199 by five wickets; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) v Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 161-7 beat Kidmore End 3rds (11) 160 by three wickets; Yateley 4ths (0) v Cookham Dean 4ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
61
|
Wargrave 3
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
57
|
Newbury 3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
57
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
57
|
Kidmore End 3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
17
|
49
|
Cove 5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
12
|
39
|
Wokingham 5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
35
|
Eversley 4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
Yateley 4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-10
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Binfield (30) 193-6, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 190; Braywood (5) 102, Harpsden (30) 269-9; Chalfont St Giles (6) 126, Wraysbury (30) 287-8; Littlewick Green (7) 161, Taplow (30) 240-6; Pinkneys Green (5) 100, White Waltham (30) 209-9.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
104
|
Binfield
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
100
|
Taplow
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
91
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
67
|
Harpsden
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
63
|
Penn & TG
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
58
|
White Waltham
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
50
|
Braywood
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
46
|
Littlewick Green
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
28
|
Pinkneys Green
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
17
Division 2
Coleshill (8) 187, Amersham Hill (30) 191-8; Holyport (27) 133, Binfield 2nds (6) 92; Hurley (25) 81-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (3) 79; Taplow 2nds (8) 180-7, Ley Hill (15) 265-6; Wraysbury 2nds (30) 298-5, Knotty Green (7) 197.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
100
|
Taplow 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
78
|
Wraysbury 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
73
|
Holyport
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
67
|
Hurley
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
66
|
Binfield 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
64
|
Knotty Green
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
56
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
41
|
Amersham Hill
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
39
|
Coleshill
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
18
Division 3
Denham (30) 258, Braywood 2nds (7) 140; Harpsden 2nds (15) 247, Winchmore Hill (10) 184-7; Little Marlow (30) 273-9, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 116; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 203, The Lee (30) 240-9; White Waltham 2nds (4) 66, Pinner (30) 276-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Harpsden 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
80
|
Pinner
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
74
|
Winchmore Hill
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
73
|
Little Marlow
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
55
|
Denham
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
52
|
Braywood 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
49
|
The Lee
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
43
|
White Waltham 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
42
|
Penn & TG 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
40
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
39
Division 4
Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (30) v Denham 2nds (0), match conceded by Denham 2nds; Knotty Green 2nds (15) 236-8, Holyport 2nds (10) 179-7; Pinner 2nds (15) 289-6, Hurley 2nds (6) 159-6.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
87
|
Hurley 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
78
|
Pinner 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
49
|
Knotty Green 2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
47
|
Amersham Hill 2
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
30
|
Little Marlow 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
20
|
Denham 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
15
|
Littlewick G 2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
8
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Crowthorne and Crown Wood (6) 132 lost to West Reading (36) 180-9 by 48 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-6 beat Peppard SR (9) 177 by 35 runs; Welford Park (11) 183-8 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (26) 256; Woodcote (7) 90 lost to Ruislip Victoria (31) 114 by 24 runs; Woodley (6) 212 lost to Sandhurst (37) 213-3 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
111
|
37.0
|
Peppard/SR
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
83
|
27.6
|
West Reading
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
80
|
26.6
|
Sandhurst
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
79
|
26.3
|
Crow & CW
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
74
|
24.6
|
Berkshire CS
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
69
|
23.0
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
45
|
15.0
|
Woodcote
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
38
|
12.6
|
Welford Park
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
19
|
6.3
|
Woodley
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
19
|
6.3
Division 1
Emmbrook and Bearwood (39) 265-6 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 106 by 159 runs; Goring (37) 158-4 beat Checkendon (9) 155 by six wickets; Mortimer West End (34) 240-6 beat Farley Hill (10) 238-9 by four wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 169 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 172-4 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (5) 133 lost to Bradfield (38) 136-6 by four wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Bradfield
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
108
|
36.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
103
|
34.3
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
110
|
27.5
|
Sulham & U 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
74
|
24.6
|
Emmbrook & B
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
71
|
23.6
|
Goring
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
86
|
21.5
|
Checkendon
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
60
|
20.0
|
Peppard/SR 2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
58
|
14.5
|
Farley Hill
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
43
|
10.7
|
West Reading 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
18
|
6.0
Division 2
Earley (35) 50-5 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 49 by five wickets; Hawley (8) 157-7 losing draw to Woodley 2nds (23) 271; Shinfield (9) 156 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (33) 160-9 by four runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 139-4 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 136 by five wickets; Warfield (37) 133-8 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 131 by two wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St Law
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
105
|
35.0
|
Shinfield
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
143
|
28.6
|
Hawley
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
87
|
21.7
|
Crow & CW 2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
78
|
19.5
|
Earley
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
58
|
19.3
|
Twyford & Rus
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
56
|
18.6
|
Warfield
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
93
|
18.6
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
53
|
13.2
|
Woodley 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
34
|
11.3
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
40
|
10.0
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (13) 211 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 220-8 by nine runs; Purley (1) 50 lost to Welford Park 2nds (34) 53-3 by seven wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 174 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 262-5 by 88 runs; Sandhurst 2nds (37) 191-9 beat Peppard Stoke Row (8) 188 by one wicket.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sandhurst 2
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
109
|
36.3
|
Welford Park 2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
32.6
|
Knowl Hill
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
52
|
26.0
|
West Reading 3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
77
|
25.6
|
Purley 3
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
71
|
17.7
|
Bradfield 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
50
|
16.6
|
Peppard/SR 3
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
55
|
13.7
|
Ruislip Victoria 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
17
|
4.2
|
Mortimer
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
3.0
Division 4
Binfield 3rds (8) 156-7 lost to Falkland Development (31) 158-6 by four wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 143 beat Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (6) 110 by 33 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v West Reading 4ths (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
72
|
36.0
|
Crow & CW 3
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
97
|
32.3
|
West Reading 4
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
31.6
|
Waltham St L 2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
71
|
23.6
|
Falkland Dev
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
79
|
15.8
|
Mortimer WE 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
36
|
12.0
|
Sulham & U 3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
45
|
11.2
|
Binfield 3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
7.0
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
4.7
05 June 2017
More News:
New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
POLL: Have your say