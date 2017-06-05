Monday, 05 June 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Burnham (20) 266-8, Slough (9) 264-4; Great and Little Tew (20) 177-4, Banbury (4) 171-8; Henley (8) 237, Finchampstead (20) 242-8; Horspath (20) 199-5, High Wycombe (6) 198-7; Tring (8) 288-5, Oxford (20) 295-6.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

H Wycombe

4

3

0

0

0

1

6

66

Horspath

4

3

0

0

0

1

2

62

Banbury

4

2

0

1

0

1

4

56

Oxford

4

2

0

0

1

1

7

53

Burnham

4

2

0

0

0

2

13

53

Great & LT

4

2

0

0

0

2

10

50

Henley

4

1

0

1

0

2

16

48

Slough

4

1

0

0

1

2

15

41

Finchampstead

4

1

0

0

0

3

21

41

Tring Park

4

1

0

0

0

3

15

35

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cookham Dean (20) 271-8 beat Boyne Hill (9) 243 by 28 runs; Falkland (20) 218-4 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 214 by six wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (0) 59 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 62-0 by 10 wickets; Marlow (8) 209 lost to Cove (20) 289-6 by 80 runs; Stoke Green (20) 151-4 beat Wokingham (4) 147 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cove

4

4

0

0

0

0

80

Gerrards Cross

4

3

0

1

0

7

67

Marlow

4

2

0

2

0

15

55

Falkland

4

2

0

2

0

14

54

Stoke Green

4

2

0

2

0

14

54

Henley 2

4

2

0

2

0

13

53

Cookham Dean

4

2

0

2

0

12

52

Wokingham

4

2

0

2

0

11

51

Boyne Hill

4

1

0

3

0

22

42

Finchampstead 2

4

0

0

4

0

20

20

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 256-6 beat Chesham 2nds (8) 244 by 12 runs; Harefield 2nds (8) 248-8 lost to Windsor (20) 249-6 by four wickets; Kidmore End (20) 313-5 beat Kew (7) 200 by 113 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (9) 175 lost to Hayes (20) 208 by 33 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 309-7 beat Eversley (8) 205 by 104 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

N Maidenhead

4

4

0

0

0

0

80

Windsor

4

3

0

1

0

10

70

Kidmore End

4

3

0

1

0

8

68

Hayes

4

3

0

1

0

4

64

Kew

4

2

0

2

0

14

54

Bagshot

4

2

0

2

0

7

47

Eversley

4

1

0

3

0

20

40

Chesham 2

4

1

0

3

0

15

35

Maid & Bray

4

1

0

3

0

15

35

Harefield 2

4

0

0

4

0

26

26

Division 3A

Cove 2nds (3) 102 lost to Purley (25) 257-5 dec by 155 runs; Fleet (7) 135 lost to Chiswick and Whitton (25) 149 by 14 runs; Wargrave (15) 216-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (5) 119-9; Wokingham 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 221-7 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

4

3

1

0

0

15

90

Purley

4

2

0

1

1

12

69

Falkland 2

4

1

3

0

0

33

58

Cove 2

4

1

1

2

0

21

46

Chiswick & Wh

4

1

2

0

1

13

45

Wokingham 2

3

1

1

1

0

20

45

Finchampstead 3

3

1

0

2

0

14

39

Fleet

3

1

0

2

0

14

39

Newbury

3

0

0

3

0

24

24

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 271-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 199 by 72 runs; Bracknell (6) 103 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 104-8 by two wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (11) 228 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 229-2 by eight wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 273-9 beat Wokingham 3rds (9) 204 by 69 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 153-5 beat Aldershot 2nds (6) 149 by five wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Maid & B 2

4

4

0

0

0

0

100

Boyne Hill 2

4

3

1

0

0

15

90

Henley 3

4

3

0

1

0

7

82

Wargrave 2

4

2

0

2

0

11

61

Falkland 3

4

2

1

1

0

10

60

Slough 4

4

1

1

1

1

21

53

Aldershot 2

4

1

0

2

1

15

47

Bracknell

4

1

0

3

0

18

43

Chiswick & W 2

4

0

1

3

0

35

35

Wokingham 3

4

0

0

4

0

27

27

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (9) 161 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 200 by 39 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) v Thatcham Town 3rds (0), match forfeited by Thatcham; Newbury 2nds (12) 170 lost to Bracknell 2nds (25) 171-8 by two wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) v Fleet 2nds (0), match forfeited by Fleet; Wokingham 4ths (13) 201 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (10) 201-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Bracknell 2

4

3

0

1

0

7

82

N Maidenhead 3

4

1

1

1

0

17

67

Theale & Tile 2

4

2

0

2

0

16

66

Kidmore End 2

4

1

1

1

0

16

66

Newbury 2

4

2

0

2

0

12

62

Maid & Bray 3

4

1

0

1

1

5

62

Wokingham 4

4

1

1

1

1

20

52

Eversley 3

4

1

0

2

1

12

44

Fleet 2

4

1

0

1

0

2

27

Thatcham T 3

4

0

1

1

1

20

27

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 151-4 beat NPL 2nds (8) 147 by six wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 43-1 beat Chesham 4ths (0) 42-9 by nine wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (8) 141-8 drew with Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (14) 182; Ruislip 2nds (13) 172 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 174-9 by one wicket; Tring Park 3rds (25) v Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wooburn Nark 2

4

3

1

0

0

14

89

Farnham Royal 2

4

3

1

0

0

12

87

Tring Park 3

4

2

0

0

1

0

82

High Wycombe 4

4

2

1

0

1

9

66

Chalfont St P 2

4

1

0

2

0

7

57

NPL 2

4

0

1

2

0

28

53

Ruislip 2

4

0

0

3

0

26

51

Hillingdon M 2

4

0

2

1

0

25

50

Henley 4

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

Chesham 4

4

0

0

3

0

3

-2

Division 9A

Newbury 3rds (25) 200-5 beat Cove fifths (12) 199 by five wickets; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) v Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 161-7 beat Kidmore End 3rds (11) 160 by three wickets; Yateley 4ths (0) v Cookham Dean 4ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cookham Dean 4

4

0

1

0

1

4

61

Wargrave 3

3

1

1

0

0

7

57

Newbury 3

3

1

0

0

1

0

57

Thatcham Town 4

3

1

0

0

1

0

57

Kidmore End 3

4

0

0

2

1

17

49

Cove 5

4

0

0

1

1

12

39

Wokingham 5

3

0

2

0

0

28

35

Eversley 4

4

0

0

0

1

0

2

Yateley 4

4

0

0

0

0

0

-10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 193-6, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 190; Braywood (5) 102, Harpsden (30) 269-9; Chalfont St Giles (6) 126, Wraysbury (30) 287-8; Littlewick Green (7) 161, Taplow (30) 240-6; Pinkneys Green (5) 100, White Waltham (30) 209-9.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

4

0

3

1

0

104

Binfield

4

0

3

1

0

100

Taplow

4

0

3

0

1

91

Chalfont St Giles

4

0

2

0

2

67

Harpsden

4

1

2

0

1

63

Penn & TG

4

0

1

1

2

58

White Waltham

4

0

1

1

2

50

Braywood

4

0

1

2

1

46

Littlewick Green

4

0

0

0

4

28

Pinkneys Green

4

1

0

0

3

17

Division 2

Coleshill (8) 187, Amersham Hill (30) 191-8; Holyport (27) 133, Binfield 2nds (6) 92; Hurley (25) 81-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (3) 79; Taplow 2nds (8) 180-7, Ley Hill (15) 265-6; Wraysbury 2nds (30) 298-5, Knotty Green (7) 197.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

4

0

3

1

0

100

Taplow 2

4

0

2

1

1

78

Wraysbury 2

4

0

2

0

2

73

Holyport

4

1

2

0

1

67

Hurley

4

0

2

0

2

66

Binfield 2

4

0

2

0

2

64

Knotty Green

4

0

1

1

2

56

Pinkneys Green 2

4

1

1

1

1

41

Amersham Hill

4

1

1

0

2

39

Coleshill

4

1

0

0

3

18

Division 3

Denham (30) 258, Braywood 2nds (7) 140; Harpsden 2nds (15) 247, Winchmore Hill (10) 184-7; Little Marlow (30) 273-9, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 116; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 203, The Lee (30) 240-9; White Waltham 2nds (4) 66, Pinner (30) 276-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Harpsden 2

4

0

2

2

0

80

Pinner

4

0

2

2

0

74

Winchmore Hill

4

0

2

1

1

73

Little Marlow

4

1

1

2

0

55

Denham

4

1

1

1

1

52

Braywood 2

4

1

1

0

2

49

The Lee

4

1

1

0

2

43

White Waltham 2

4

1

1

0

2

42

Penn & TG 2

4

0

1

0

3

40

Chalfont St G 2

4

1

1

0

2

39

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (30) v Denham 2nds (0), match conceded by Denham 2nds; Knotty Green 2nds (15) 236-8, Holyport 2nds (10) 179-7; Pinner 2nds (15) 289-6, Hurley 2nds (6) 159-6.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

4

0

3

1

0

87

Hurley 2

4

0

2

2

0

78

Pinner 2

3

0

1

1

1

49

Knotty Green 2

3

1

1

1

0

47

Amersham Hill 2

2

0

1

0

1

30

Little Marlow 2

3

0

0

0

3

20

Denham 2

3

1

0

1

1

15

Littlewick G 2

2

0

0

0

2

8

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (6) 132 lost to West Reading (36) 180-9 by 48 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-6 beat Peppard SR (9) 177 by 35 runs; Welford Park (11) 183-8 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (26) 256; Woodcote (7) 90 lost to Ruislip Victoria (31) 114 by 24 runs; Woodley (6) 212 lost to Sandhurst (37) 213-3 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

4

3

0

0

1

111

37.0

Peppard/SR

4

2

0

1

1

83

27.6

West Reading

4

2

1

0

1

80

26.6

Sandhurst

4

2

0

1

1

79

26.3

Crow & CW

4

2

0

1

1

74

24.6

Berkshire CS

4

1

1

1

1

69

23.0

Ruislip Victoria

4

1

0

2

1

45

15.0

Woodcote

4

0

1

2

1

38

12.6

Welford Park

4

0

1

2

1

19

6.3

Woodley

4

0

0

3

1

19

6.3

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (39) 265-6 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 106 by 159 runs; Goring (37) 158-4 beat Checkendon (9) 155 by six wickets; Mortimer West End (34) 240-6 beat Farley Hill (10) 238-9 by four wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 169 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 172-4 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (5) 133 lost to Bradfield (38) 136-6 by four wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Bradfield

4

3

0

0

1

108

36.0

Mortimer WE

4

3

0

0

1

103

34.3

Ibis Mapledurham

4

3

0

1

0

110

27.5

Sulham & U 2

4

2

0

1

1

74

24.6

Emmbrook & B

4

1

1

1

1

71

23.6

Goring

4

2

0

2

0

86

21.5

Checkendon

4

1

0

2

1

60

20.0

Peppard/SR 2

4

1

0

3

0

58

14.5

Farley Hill

4

0

1

3

0

43

10.7

West Reading 2

4

0

0

3

1

18

6.0

Division 2

Earley (35) 50-5 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 49 by five wickets; Hawley (8) 157-7 losing draw to Woodley 2nds (23) 271; Shinfield (9) 156 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (33) 160-9 by four runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 139-4 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 136 by five wickets; Warfield (37) 133-8 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 131 by two wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St Law

4

3

0

0

1

105

35.0

Shinfield

5

4

0

1

0

143

28.6

Hawley

4

1

3

0

0

87

21.7

Crow & CW 2

4

2

1

1

0

78

19.5

Earley

4

1

2

1

1

58

19.3

Twyford & Rus

4

1

0

2

1

56

18.6

Warfield

5

2

1

2

0

93

18.6

Stratfield T/HW

4

1

0

3

0

53

13.2

Woodley 2

4

0

1

2

1

34

11.3

Emm & Bear 2

4

0

1

3

0

40

10.0

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (13) 211 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 220-8 by nine runs; Purley (1) 50 lost to Welford Park 2nds (34) 53-3 by seven wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 174 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 262-5 by 88 runs; Sandhurst 2nds (37) 191-9 beat Peppard Stoke Row (8) 188 by one wicket.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sandhurst 2

4

3

0

0

1

109

36.3

Welford Park 2

3

3

0

0

0

98

32.6

Knowl Hill

3

1

1

0

1

52

26.0

West Reading 3

4

2

0

1

1

77

25.6

Purley 3

4

2

0

2

0

71

17.7

Bradfield 2

3

0

1

2

0

50

16.6

Peppard/SR 3

4

0

2

2

0

55

13.7

Ruislip Victoria 2

4

0

1

3

0

17

4.2

Mortimer

3

0

1

1

1

6

3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (8) 156-7 lost to Falkland Development (31) 158-6 by four wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 143 beat Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (6) 110 by 33 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v West Reading 4ths (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

3

2

0

0

1

72

36.0

Crow & CW 3

4

3

0

0

1

97

32.3

West Reading 4

3

3

0

0

0

95

31.6

Waltham St L 2

4

2

0

1

1

71

23.6

Falkland Dev

5

2

1

2

0

79

15.8

Mortimer WE 2

3

1

0

2

0

36

12.0

Sulham & U 3

4

1

0

3

0

45

11.2

Binfield 3

4

0

0

3

1

21

7.0

Emm & Bear 3

4

0

1

3

0

19

4.7

