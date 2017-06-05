HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Burnham (20) 266-8, Slough (9) 264-4; Great and Little Tew (20) 177-4, Banbury (4) 171-8; Henley (8) 237, Finchampstead (20) 242-8; Horspath (20) 199-5, High Wycombe (6) 198-7; Tring (8) 288-5, Oxford (20) 295-6.

P W D T A/C L B Ps H Wycombe 4 3 0 0 0 1 6 66 Horspath 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 62 Banbury 4 2 0 1 0 1 4 56 Oxford 4 2 0 0 1 1 7 53 Burnham 4 2 0 0 0 2 13 53 Great & LT 4 2 0 0 0 2 10 50 Henley 4 1 0 1 0 2 16 48 Slough 4 1 0 0 1 2 15 41 Finchampstead 4 1 0 0 0 3 21 41 Tring Park 4 1 0 0 0 3 15 35

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Cookham Dean (20) 271-8 beat Boyne Hill (9) 243 by 28 runs; Falkland (20) 218-4 beat Gerrards Cross (7) 214 by six wickets; Finchampstead 2nds (0) 59 lost to Henley 2nds (20) 62-0 by 10 wickets; Marlow (8) 209 lost to Cove (20) 289-6 by 80 runs; Stoke Green (20) 151-4 beat Wokingham (4) 147 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cove 4 4 0 0 0 0 80 Gerrards Cross 4 3 0 1 0 7 67 Marlow 4 2 0 2 0 15 55 Falkland 4 2 0 2 0 14 54 Stoke Green 4 2 0 2 0 14 54 Henley 2 4 2 0 2 0 13 53 Cookham Dean 4 2 0 2 0 12 52 Wokingham 4 2 0 2 0 11 51 Boyne Hill 4 1 0 3 0 22 42 Finchampstead 2 4 0 0 4 0 20 20

Division 2A

Bagshot (20) 256-6 beat Chesham 2nds (8) 244 by 12 runs; Harefield 2nds (8) 248-8 lost to Windsor (20) 249-6 by four wickets; Kidmore End (20) 313-5 beat Kew (7) 200 by 113 runs; Maidenhead and Bray (9) 175 lost to Hayes (20) 208 by 33 runs; North Maidenhead (20) 309-7 beat Eversley (8) 205 by 104 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps N Maidenhead 4 4 0 0 0 0 80 Windsor 4 3 0 1 0 10 70 Kidmore End 4 3 0 1 0 8 68 Hayes 4 3 0 1 0 4 64 Kew 4 2 0 2 0 14 54 Bagshot 4 2 0 2 0 7 47 Eversley 4 1 0 3 0 20 40 Chesham 2 4 1 0 3 0 15 35 Maid & Bray 4 1 0 3 0 15 35 Harefield 2 4 0 0 4 0 26 26

Division 3A

Cove 2nds (3) 102 lost to Purley (25) 257-5 dec by 155 runs; Fleet (7) 135 lost to Chiswick and Whitton (25) 149 by 14 runs; Wargrave (15) 216-8 drew with Falkland 2nds (5) 119-9; Wokingham 2nds (25) 224-5 beat Finchampstead 3rds (12) 221-7 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 4 3 1 0 0 15 90 Purley 4 2 0 1 1 12 69 Falkland 2 4 1 3 0 0 33 58 Cove 2 4 1 1 2 0 21 46 Chiswick & Wh 4 1 2 0 1 13 45 Wokingham 2 3 1 1 1 0 20 45 Finchampstead 3 3 1 0 2 0 14 39 Fleet 3 1 0 2 0 14 39 Newbury 3 0 0 3 0 24 24

Division 5B

Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 271-4 beat Slough 4ths (6) 199 by 72 runs; Bracknell (6) 103 lost to Wargrave 2nds (25) 104-8 by two wickets; Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (11) 228 lost to Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (25) 229-2 by eight wickets; Falkland 3rds (25) 273-9 beat Wokingham 3rds (9) 204 by 69 runs; Henley 3rds (25) 153-5 beat Aldershot 2nds (6) 149 by five wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Maid & B 2 4 4 0 0 0 0 100 Boyne Hill 2 4 3 1 0 0 15 90 Henley 3 4 3 0 1 0 7 82 Wargrave 2 4 2 0 2 0 11 61 Falkland 3 4 2 1 1 0 10 60 Slough 4 4 1 1 1 1 21 53 Aldershot 2 4 1 0 2 1 15 47 Bracknell 4 1 0 3 0 18 43 Chiswick & W 2 4 0 1 3 0 35 35 Wokingham 3 4 0 0 4 0 27 27

Division 7A

Eversley 3rds (9) 161 lost to Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 200 by 39 runs; Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (25) v Thatcham Town 3rds (0), match forfeited by Thatcham; Newbury 2nds (12) 170 lost to Bracknell 2nds (25) 171-8 by two wickets; North Maidenhead 3rds (25) v Fleet 2nds (0), match forfeited by Fleet; Wokingham 4ths (13) 201 drew with Kidmore End 2nds (10) 201-7.

P W D L A/C B Ps Bracknell 2 4 3 0 1 0 7 82 N Maidenhead 3 4 1 1 1 0 17 67 Theale & Tile 2 4 2 0 2 0 16 66 Kidmore End 2 4 1 1 1 0 16 66 Newbury 2 4 2 0 2 0 12 62 Maid & Bray 3 4 1 0 1 1 5 62 Wokingham 4 4 1 1 1 1 20 52 Eversley 3 4 1 0 2 1 12 44 Fleet 2 4 1 0 1 0 2 27 Thatcham T 3 4 0 1 1 1 20 27

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 151-4 beat NPL 2nds (8) 147 by six wickets; High Wycombe 4ths (25) 43-1 beat Chesham 4ths (0) 42-9 by nine wickets; Hillingdon Manor 2nds (8) 141-8 drew with Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (14) 182; Ruislip 2nds (13) 172 lost to Farnham Royal 2nds (25) 174-9 by one wicket; Tring Park 3rds (25) v Henley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Henley.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wooburn Nark 2 4 3 1 0 0 14 89 Farnham Royal 2 4 3 1 0 0 12 87 Tring Park 3 4 2 0 0 1 0 82 High Wycombe 4 4 2 1 0 1 9 66 Chalfont St P 2 4 1 0 2 0 7 57 NPL 2 4 0 1 2 0 28 53 Ruislip 2 4 0 0 3 0 26 51 Hillingdon M 2 4 0 2 1 0 25 50 Henley 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chesham 4 4 0 0 3 0 3 -2

Division 9A

Newbury 3rds (25) 200-5 beat Cove fifths (12) 199 by five wickets; Thatcham Town 4ths (25) v Eversley 4ths (0), match forfeited by Eversley 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 161-7 beat Kidmore End 3rds (11) 160 by three wickets; Yateley 4ths (0) v Cookham Dean 4ths (25), match forfeited by Yateley 4ths.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cookham Dean 4 4 0 1 0 1 4 61 Wargrave 3 3 1 1 0 0 7 57 Newbury 3 3 1 0 0 1 0 57 Thatcham Town 4 3 1 0 0 1 0 57 Kidmore End 3 4 0 0 2 1 17 49 Cove 5 4 0 0 1 1 12 39 Wokingham 5 3 0 2 0 0 28 35 Eversley 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 Yateley 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 -10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Binfield (30) 193-6, Penn and Tylers Green (7) 190; Braywood (5) 102, Harpsden (30) 269-9; Chalfont St Giles (6) 126, Wraysbury (30) 287-8; Littlewick Green (7) 161, Taplow (30) 240-6; Pinkneys Green (5) 100, White Waltham (30) 209-9.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 4 0 3 1 0 104 Binfield 4 0 3 1 0 100 Taplow 4 0 3 0 1 91 Chalfont St Giles 4 0 2 0 2 67 Harpsden 4 1 2 0 1 63 Penn & TG 4 0 1 1 2 58 White Waltham 4 0 1 1 2 50 Braywood 4 0 1 2 1 46 Littlewick Green 4 0 0 0 4 28 Pinkneys Green 4 1 0 0 3 17

Division 2

Coleshill (8) 187, Amersham Hill (30) 191-8; Holyport (27) 133, Binfield 2nds (6) 92; Hurley (25) 81-6, Pinkneys Green 2nds (3) 79; Taplow 2nds (8) 180-7, Ley Hill (15) 265-6; Wraysbury 2nds (30) 298-5, Knotty Green (7) 197.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 4 0 3 1 0 100 Taplow 2 4 0 2 1 1 78 Wraysbury 2 4 0 2 0 2 73 Holyport 4 1 2 0 1 67 Hurley 4 0 2 0 2 66 Binfield 2 4 0 2 0 2 64 Knotty Green 4 0 1 1 2 56 Pinkneys Green 2 4 1 1 1 1 41 Amersham Hill 4 1 1 0 2 39 Coleshill 4 1 0 0 3 18

Division 3

Denham (30) 258, Braywood 2nds (7) 140; Harpsden 2nds (15) 247, Winchmore Hill (10) 184-7; Little Marlow (30) 273-9, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (5) 116; Penn and Tylers Green (11) 203, The Lee (30) 240-9; White Waltham 2nds (4) 66, Pinner (30) 276-8.

P A W D L Ps Harpsden 2 4 0 2 2 0 80 Pinner 4 0 2 2 0 74 Winchmore Hill 4 0 2 1 1 73 Little Marlow 4 1 1 2 0 55 Denham 4 1 1 1 1 52 Braywood 2 4 1 1 0 2 49 The Lee 4 1 1 0 2 43 White Waltham 2 4 1 1 0 2 42 Penn & TG 2 4 0 1 0 3 40 Chalfont St G 2 4 1 1 0 2 39

Division 4

Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (30) v Denham 2nds (0), match conceded by Denham 2nds; Knotty Green 2nds (15) 236-8, Holyport 2nds (10) 179-7; Pinner 2nds (15) 289-6, Hurley 2nds (6) 159-6.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 4 0 3 1 0 87 Hurley 2 4 0 2 2 0 78 Pinner 2 3 0 1 1 1 49 Knotty Green 2 3 1 1 1 0 47 Amersham Hill 2 2 0 1 0 1 30 Little Marlow 2 3 0 0 0 3 20 Denham 2 3 1 0 1 1 15 Littlewick G 2 2 0 0 0 2 8

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowthorne and Crown Wood (6) 132 lost to West Reading (36) 180-9 by 48 runs; Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 212-6 beat Peppard SR (9) 177 by 35 runs; Welford Park (11) 183-8 losing draw to Berkshire County Sports (26) 256; Woodcote (7) 90 lost to Ruislip Victoria (31) 114 by 24 runs; Woodley (6) 212 lost to Sandhurst (37) 213-3 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 4 3 0 0 1 111 37.0 Peppard/SR 4 2 0 1 1 83 27.6 West Reading 4 2 1 0 1 80 26.6 Sandhurst 4 2 0 1 1 79 26.3 Crow & CW 4 2 0 1 1 74 24.6 Berkshire CS 4 1 1 1 1 69 23.0 Ruislip Victoria 4 1 0 2 1 45 15.0 Woodcote 4 0 1 2 1 38 12.6 Welford Park 4 0 1 2 1 19 6.3 Woodley 4 0 0 3 1 19 6.3

Division 1

Emmbrook and Bearwood (39) 265-6 beat Ibis Mapledurham (4) 106 by 159 runs; Goring (37) 158-4 beat Checkendon (9) 155 by six wickets; Mortimer West End (34) 240-6 beat Farley Hill (10) 238-9 by four wickets; Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (7) 169 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (37) 172-4 by six wickets; West Reading 2nds (5) 133 lost to Bradfield (38) 136-6 by four wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Bradfield 4 3 0 0 1 108 36.0 Mortimer WE 4 3 0 0 1 103 34.3 Ibis Mapledurham 4 3 0 1 0 110 27.5 Sulham & U 2 4 2 0 1 1 74 24.6 Emmbrook & B 4 1 1 1 1 71 23.6 Goring 4 2 0 2 0 86 21.5 Checkendon 4 1 0 2 1 60 20.0 Peppard/SR 2 4 1 0 3 0 58 14.5 Farley Hill 4 0 1 3 0 43 10.7 West Reading 2 4 0 0 3 1 18 6.0

Division 2

Earley (35) 50-5 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (2) 49 by five wickets; Hawley (8) 157-7 losing draw to Woodley 2nds (23) 271; Shinfield (9) 156 lost to Crowthorne and Crown Wood 2nds (33) 160-9 by four runs; Waltham St Lawrence (35) 139-4 beat Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (4) 136 by five wickets; Warfield (37) 133-8 beat Twyford and Ruscombe (8) 131 by two wickets.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St Law 4 3 0 0 1 105 35.0 Shinfield 5 4 0 1 0 143 28.6 Hawley 4 1 3 0 0 87 21.7 Crow & CW 2 4 2 1 1 0 78 19.5 Earley 4 1 2 1 1 58 19.3 Twyford & Rus 4 1 0 2 1 56 18.6 Warfield 5 2 1 2 0 93 18.6 Stratfield T/HW 4 1 0 3 0 53 13.2 Woodley 2 4 0 1 2 1 34 11.3 Emm & Bear 2 4 0 1 3 0 40 10.0

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (13) 211 lost to West Reading 3rds (35) 220-8 by nine runs; Purley (1) 50 lost to Welford Park 2nds (34) 53-3 by seven wickets; Ruislip Victoria 2nds (5) 174 lost to Knowl Hill (35) 262-5 by 88 runs; Sandhurst 2nds (37) 191-9 beat Peppard Stoke Row (8) 188 by one wicket.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sandhurst 2 4 3 0 0 1 109 36.3 Welford Park 2 3 3 0 0 0 98 32.6 Knowl Hill 3 1 1 0 1 52 26.0 West Reading 3 4 2 0 1 1 77 25.6 Purley 3 4 2 0 2 0 71 17.7 Bradfield 2 3 0 1 2 0 50 16.6 Peppard/SR 3 4 0 2 2 0 55 13.7 Ruislip Victoria 2 4 0 1 3 0 17 4.2 Mortimer 3 0 1 1 1 6 3.0

Division 4

Binfield 3rds (8) 156-7 lost to Falkland Development (31) 158-6 by four wickets; Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (32) 143 beat Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (6) 110 by 33 runs; Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (0) v West Reading 4ths (30), match conceded by Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds.