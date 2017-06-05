Kimber strikes winning boundary

THE Hogman brought home the bacon as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS skipper Matt Kimber struck the winning boundary to earn his side a dramatic one-wicket win against THEALE AND TILEHURST.

A brilliant new-ball spell by U16 Alfie Burnett, returning figures of 3-27, put Peppard on top early on, but a 97-run knock by opener Micky Mehta settled Theale.

Michael Holder struck 26 before falling victim to Scott Harris and, despite Stuart Brown striking 21, the visitors were restricted to 198-9 in their 40 overs, with Peppard using eight bowlers.

Chris Lee was run out for seven, but with U16s George Lee and Ben West hitting 21 apiece, batting well, Peppard stayed in the mix.

Matt Ravden, with 24, and Harris, with 65, kept the momentum going, and with Burnett hitting 33 to complete a fine all-round performance, Peppard kept the game going to the death.

And with just three balls remaining, Kimber — nicknamed the “Hog” — held his nerve to strike a match-winning boundary through mid-wicket to seal a memorable triumph.