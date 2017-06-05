Ruthless Wildcats

HENLEY U11 WILDCATS won their first match of the season with a convincing win over BOYNE HILL.

Captained by Julian Bartels-Thiel, Henley lost two wickets when setting a target of 313 in this fixed-pairs format. Isaac peach top scoring with a flurry of boundaries.

With the ball, Henley restricted Boyne Hill to only four runs off the bat in the first 12 overs for the loss of six wickets.

A late push was too little too late as Henley fielded well to see the game out as Boyne finished on 265-7.