Kites halt Cougars

HENLEY U11 COUGARS came up short against

PEPPARD STOKE ROW KITES in Division 1.

Captained by Joss Gillingham, Henley elected to bowl first and Peppard scored 116 runs off their 20 overs.

Henley’s Bayley Le Beigge, who picked up the man of the match award, had a hand in six wickets — three run-outs, two wickets with the ball and a catch at fine leg.

In reply, despite some early promise from Bayley, Ted Carter and Barnaby Burletson, Henley couldn’t get the runs.

Peppard bowled with accuracy and restricted Henley to a score of 76 runs.