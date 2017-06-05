Unicorns crash out of cup

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS crashed out of the National Village Cup at the Berkshire semi-final stage following a six-wicket defeat to Purley on Sunday.

Peppard endured an early blow when Will Legg was caught hooking at deep fine leg, although Andy Watts and Fergus Nutt steadied the ship. The latter was bowled by young spinner Arjun Mathur for 34, but with captain Dan Hayden’s 23 adding impetus, Peppard were still in the game.

Watts’s knock of 87 provided the backbone of the innings, and with Olly Nicholson striking the ball well for his 33, Peppard ended on 236-8 after 40 overs.

Alfie Clifton cleaned up Robert Clarke to give the away side a fine start, but 31 from James Denton and an George Wheeler kept the Potters in contention.

Hamish Scott trapped the former in front and Legg bowled Pat Allen while on 35. Robbie Jeffrey then edged behind to Michael Chard off the bowling of Hayden and the same combination were convinced they had Andrew Clarke next ball, only for the appeal to be turned down.

He went on to make an unbeaten 35 in support of Wheeler who saw the game home three runs short of a century.