Monday, 12 June 2017
HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE
Division 1
Banbury (4) 178-7, Burnham (20) 179-3; Finchampstead (20) 301-5, Great and Little Tew (4) 113; High Wycombe (7) 186, Henley (20) 325-8; Oxford (20) 233-4, Horspath (4) 174; Slough (20) 141-3, Tring Park (4) 140-9.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
T
|
A/C
|
L
|
B
|
Ps
|
Oxford
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
73
|
Burnham
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
73
|
H Wycombe
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
13
|
73
|
Henley
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
16
|
68
|
Horspath
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
66
|
Slough
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
15
|
61
|
Finchampstead
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
21
|
61
|
Banbury
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
8
|
60
|
G & L Tew
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
14
|
54
|
Tring Park
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
19
|
39
MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE
Division 1
Boyne Hill (20) 384-7 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 191 by 193 runs; Cove (20) 221-1 beat Stoke Green (5) 220-8 by nine wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 212-5 beat Marlow (7) 209 by five wickets; Falkland (20) 250-7 beat Henley 2nds (8) 248-8 by three wickets; Wokingham (20) 233-9 beat Cookham Dean (7) 172 by 61 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cove
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
Gerrards Cross
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
87
|
Falkland
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
74
|
Wokingham
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
71
|
Marlow
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
22
|
62
|
Boyne Hill
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
22
|
62
|
Henley 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
21
|
61
|
Stoke Green
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
59
|
Cookham Dean
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
59
|
Finchampstead 2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
27
|
27
Division 2A
Chesham 2nd (20) 209-7 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 182 by 27 runs; Bagshot (20) 242-7 beat Eversley (8) 241 by three wickets; Hayes (6) 156 lost to Kidmore End (20) 239-6 by 83 runs; Kew (20) 343-6 beat North Maidenhead (8) 263 by 80 runs; Windsor (20) 142-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray (3) 139 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Windsor
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
90
|
Kidmore End
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
88
|
N Maidenhead
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
88
|
Kew
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
74
|
Hayes
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
70
|
Bagshot
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
67
|
Chesham 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
15
|
55
|
Eversley
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
28
|
48
|
Maid & Bray
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
18
|
38
|
Harefield 2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
33
|
33
Division 3A
Chiswick and Whitton (5) 119 lost to Cove 2nds (25) 300-8 by 181 runs; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 138-7 drew with Fleet (11) 181; Newbury (8) 162 lost to Wokingham 2nds (25) 200 by 38 runs; Wargrave (25) 175-2 beat Purley (7) 172 by eight wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wargrave
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
115
|
Purley
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
19
|
76
|
Cove 2
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
71
|
Wokingham 2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
70
|
Falkland 2
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
58
|
Chiswick & Whit
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
18
|
50
|
Fleet
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
25
|
50
|
Finchampstead 3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
46
|
Newbury
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
32
|
32
Division 5B
Aldershot 2nds (25) 180-7 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 179 by three wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 118-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (5) 117 by three wickets; Slough 4ths (25) 158 beat Henley 3rds (7) 129 by 29 runs; Wargrave 2nds (7) 238-7, Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (13) 287-4, match abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (25) 231-9 beat Bracknell (5) 108 by 123 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Boyne Hill 2
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
115
|
Maid & Bray 2
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
105
|
Henley 3
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
14
|
89
|
Slough 4
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
78
|
Aldershot 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
72
|
Falkland 3
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
21
|
71
|
Wargrave 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
68
|
Wokingham 3
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
27
|
52
|
Bracknell
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
23
|
48
|
Chiswick & Whit 2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
48
|
48
Division 7A
Bracknell 2nds (25) 169-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (10) 163-8 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 169-9 beat Newbury 2nds (7) 143 by 26 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 283-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 134 by 149 runs; Eversley 3rds (25) 134-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (7) 133 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 122-4 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 121 by six wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Bracknell 2
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
107
|
Theale & Tile 2
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
91
|
Kidmore End 2
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
16
|
91
|
N Maidenhead 3
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
23
|
73
|
Eversley 3
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
12
|
69
|
Newbury 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
19
|
69
|
Maid & Bray 3
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
67
|
Wokingham 4
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
30
|
62
|
Fleet 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
52
|
Thatcham Town 3
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
27
|
34
Division 7B
Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 189-5 beat Chesham 4ths (12) 186-7 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 203-5 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (12) 202-8 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (7) 124 lost to High Wycombe 4ths (25) 156 by 32 runs; NPL 2nds (25) 96 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (6) 87 by nine runs; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 149-8 by seven wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Wooburn Nark 2
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
114
|
Tring Park 3
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
107
|
Farnham Royal 2
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
24
|
99
|
High Wycombe 4
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
9
|
91
|
Chalfont St P 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
82
|
NPL 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
28
|
78
|
Ruislip 2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
33
|
58
|
Hillingdon M 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
31
|
56
|
Chesham 4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
15
|
10
|
Henley 4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
7
Division 9A
Cookham Dean 4ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 96-3 beat Cove 5ths (3) 95 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 215-6 beat Newbury 3rds (5) 100 by 115 runs; Wokingham 5ths (25) 108-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (4) 107 by nine wickets.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
B
|
Ps
|
Cookham Dean 4
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
86
|
Wargrave 3
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
82
|
Newbury 3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
62
|
Wokingham 5
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
60
|
Thatcham Town 4
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
57
|
Kidmore End 3
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
53
|
Cove 5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
15
|
42
|
Eversley 4
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
27
|
Yateley 4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-10
MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE
Division 1
Chalfont St Giles (9) 252-6, Braywood (28) 254-8; Harpsden (30) 160-4, Taplow (5) 159; Penn and Tylers Green (7) 200-9, White Waltham (29) 203-5; Pinkneys Green (7) 129, Binfield (30) 281; Wraysbury (30) 275-7, Littlewick Green (10) 213.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Wraysbury
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
134
|
Binfield
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
130
|
Taplow
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
96
|
Harpsden
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
93
|
White Waltham
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
79
|
Chalfont St Giles
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
76
|
Braywood
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
74
|
Penn & TG
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
65
|
Littlewick Green
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
38
|
Pinkneys Green
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
24
Division 2
Amersham Hill (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 276-6; Binfield 2nds (16) 244-9, Hurley (8) 160-8; Coleshill (9) 144, Wraysbury 2nds (29) 181; Holyport (5) 160, Knotty Green (30) 164-5; Taplow 2nds (30) 330-2, Pinkneys Green 2nds (2) 113.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Ley Hill
|
5
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
130
|
Taplow 2
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
108
|
Wraysbury 2
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
102
|
Knotty Green
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
86
|
Binfield 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
80
|
Hurley
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
74
|
Holyport
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
72
|
Amersham Hill
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
44
|
Pinkneys Green 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
43
|
Coleshill
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
27
Division 3
Braywood 2nds (5) 189-7, Harpsden 2nds (28) 193-2; Denham (30) 265, The Lee (7) 146; Little Marlow (30) 144-5, Winchmore Hill (4) 141; Pinner (30) 266-8, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 147; White Waltham 2nds (9) 170, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 210-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Harpsden 2
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
108
|
Pinner
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
104
|
Little Marlow
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
85
|
Denham
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
82
|
Winchmore Hill
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
77
|
Chalfont St G 2
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
69
|
Braywood 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
54
|
White Waltham 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
51
|
The Lee
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
50
|
Penn & TG 2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
46
Division 4
Hurley 2nds (23) 188-6, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (7) 185-6; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 178-6, Pinner 2nds (7) 177; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 168-8, Little Marlow 2nds (16) 218-8.
|
P
|
A
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
Ps
|
Holyport 2
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
87
|
Knotty Green 2
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
77
|
Hurley 2
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
71
|
Pinner 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
56
|
Amersham/Lee 2
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
37
|
Little Marlow 2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
36
|
Littlewick Green 2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
17
|
Denham 2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
15
WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE
Premier Division
Berkshire County Sports (34) 130 beat Woodcote (7) 93 by 37 runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 58-3 beat Woodley (1) 57 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (5) 148 lost to West Reading (35) 151-2; Ruislip Victoria (2) 124 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 302-2 by 178 runs; Sandhurst (37) 201 beat Welford Park (9) 140 by 61 runs.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sulhamstead & U
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
148
|
37.0
|
Sandhurst
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
116
|
29.0
|
West Reading
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
115
|
28.7
|
Crowthorne & CW
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
108
|
27.0
|
Berkshire CS
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
103
|
25.7
|
Peppard/SR
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
88
|
22.0
|
Ruislip Victoria
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
47
|
11.7
|
Woodcote
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
45
|
11.2
|
Welford Park
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
28
|
7.0
|
Woodley
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
20
|
5.0
Division 1
Checkendon (28) 269-7 winning draw against Mortimer West End (10) 208-8; Farley Hill (3) 86 lost to Bradfield (36) 87-2 by eight wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (28) 253-5 winning draw against Goring (13) 202-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (5) 80 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (36) 81-2 by eight wickets; West Reading 2nds (13) 192-9 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 214-6.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Bradfield
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
144
|
36.0
|
Mortimer WE
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
113
|
28.2
|
Ibis Mapledurham
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
138
|
27.6
|
Emmbrook & B
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
107
|
26.7
|
Checkendon
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
88
|
22.0
|
Goring
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
99
|
19.8
|
Sulham & Uft 2
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
79
|
19.7
|
Peppard/SR 2
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
86
|
17.2
|
Farley Hill
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
46
|
9.2
|
West Reading 2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
31
|
7.7
Division 2
Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (4) 72 lost to Hawley (35) 75-1 by nine wickets; Shinfield (23) 327-6 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 250-6; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 203-4 beat Warfield (9) 200-8 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (22) 233-8 losing draw to Earley (24) 236-7; Woodley 2nds (27) 245-9 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood (13) 205-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Waltham St Law
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
115
|
28.7
|
Shinfield
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
166
|
27.6
|
Hawley
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
122
|
24.4
|
Earley
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
82
|
20.5
|
Twyford & Rus
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
78
|
19.5
|
Crow & CW 2
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
91
|
18.2
|
Stratfield T/HW
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
89
|
17.8
|
Warfield
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
102
|
17.0
|
Woodley 2
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
61
|
15.2
|
Emm & Bear 2
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
44
|
8.8
Division 3
Bradfield 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Knowl Hill (31) 115 beat Purley (6) 107 by eight runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 190-8 lost to West Reading 3rds (33) 191-7 by three wickets; Welford Park 2nds (18) 225-6 losing draw to Sandhurst (25) 243-7.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Sandhurst 2
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
134
|
33.5
|
Welford Park 2
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
116
|
29.0
|
Knowl Hill
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
83
|
27.6
|
West Reading 3
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
110
|
27.5
|
Bradfield 2
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
80
|
20.0
|
Purley 3
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
77
|
15.4
|
Peppard/SR 3
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
62
|
12.4
|
Ruislip Vic 2
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
17
|
4.2
|
Mortimer
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
2.0
Division 4
Falkland Development (27) 253-5 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 125-6; Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 151-1 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 148 by nine wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (15) 229-8 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 260-8.
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
A/C
|
Ps
|
Av
|
Shinfield 2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
100
|
33.33
|
West Reading 4
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
95
|
31.67
|
Crow & CW 3
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
101
|
25.25
|
Waltham St L 2
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
86
|
21.50
|
Mortimer WE2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
73
|
18.25
|
Falkland Dev
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
106
|
17.67
|
Sulham & Uft 3
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
45
|
11.25
|
Binfield 3
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
21
|
7.00
|
Emm & Bear 3
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
21
|
4.20
12 June 2017
