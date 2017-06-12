Monday, 12 June 2017

HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (4) 178-7, Burnham (20) 179-3; Finchampstead (20) 301-5, Great and Little Tew (4) 113; High Wycombe (7) 186, Henley (20) 325-8; Oxford (20) 233-4, Horspath (4) 174; Slough (20) 141-3, Tring Park (4) 140-9.

P

W

D

T

A/C

L

B

Ps

Oxford

5

3

0

0

1

1

7

73

Burnham

5

3

0

0

0

2

13

73

H Wycombe

5

3

0

0

0

2

13

73

Henley

5

2

0

1

0

2

16

68

Horspath

5

3

0

0

0

2

6

66

Slough

5

2

0

0

1

2

15

61

Finchampstead

5

2

0

0

0

3

21

61

Banbury

5

2

0

1

0

2

8

60

G & L Tew

5

2

0

0

0

3

14

54

Tring Park

5

1

0

0

0

4

19

39

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 384-7 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 191 by 193 runs; Cove (20) 221-1 beat Stoke Green (5) 220-8 by nine wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 212-5 beat Marlow (7) 209 by five wickets; Falkland (20) 250-7 beat Henley 2nds (8) 248-8 by three wickets; Wokingham (20) 233-9 beat Cookham Dean (7) 172 by 61 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cove

5

5

0

0

0

0

100

Gerrards Cross

5

4

0

1

0

7

87

Falkland

5

3

0

2

0

14

74

Wokingham

5

3

0

2

0

11

71

Marlow

5

2

0

3

0

22

62

Boyne Hill

5

2

0

3

0

22

62

Henley 2

5

2

0

3

0

21

61

Stoke Green

5

2

0

3

0

19

59

Cookham Dean

5

2

0

3

0

19

59

Finchampstead 2

5

0

0

5

0

27

27

Division 2A

Chesham 2nd (20) 209-7 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 182 by 27 runs; Bagshot (20) 242-7 beat Eversley (8) 241 by three wickets; Hayes (6) 156 lost to Kidmore End (20) 239-6 by 83 runs; Kew (20) 343-6 beat North Maidenhead (8) 263 by 80 runs; Windsor (20) 142-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray (3) 139 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Windsor

5

4

0

1

0

10

90

Kidmore End

5

4

0

1

0

8

88

N Maidenhead

5

4

0

1

0

8

88

Kew

5

3

0

2

0

14

74

Hayes

5

3

0

2

0

10

70

Bagshot

5

3

0

2

0

7

67

Chesham 2

5

2

0

3

0

15

55

Eversley

5

1

0

4

0

28

48

Maid & Bray

5

1

0

4

0

18

38

Harefield 2

5

0

0

5

0

33

33

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 119 lost to Cove 2nds (25) 300-8 by 181 runs; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 138-7 drew with Fleet (11) 181; Newbury (8) 162 lost to Wokingham 2nds (25) 200 by 38 runs; Wargrave (25) 175-2 beat Purley (7) 172 by eight wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wargrave

5

4

1

0

0

15

115

Purley

5

2

0

2

1

19

76

Cove 2

5

2

1

2

0

21

71

Wokingham 2

4

2

1

1

0

20

70

Falkland 2

4

1

3

0

0

33

58

Chiswick & Whit

5

1

2

1

1

18

50

Fleet

4

1

1

2

0

25

50

Finchampstead 3

4

1

1

2

0

21

46

Newbury

4

0

0

4

0

32

32

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 180-7 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 179 by three wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 118-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (5) 117 by three wickets; Slough 4ths (25) 158 beat Henley 3rds (7) 129 by 29 runs; Wargrave 2nds (7) 238-7, Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (13) 287-4, match abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (25) 231-9 beat Bracknell (5) 108 by 123 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Boyne Hill 2

5

4

1

0

0

15

115

Maid & Bray 2

5

4

0

1

0

5

105

Henley 3

5

3

0

2

0

14

89

Slough 4

5

2

1

1

1

21

78

Aldershot 2

5

2

0

2

1

15

72

Falkland 3

5

2

1

2

0

21

71

Wargrave 2

5

2

0

2

1

11

68

Wokingham 3

5

1

0

4

0

27

52

Bracknell

5

1

0

4

0

23

48

Chiswick & Whit 2

5

0

1

3

1

48

48

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 169-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (10) 163-8 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 169-9 beat Newbury 2nds (7) 143 by 26 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 283-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 134 by 149 runs; Eversley 3rds (25) 134-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (7) 133 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 122-4 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 121 by six wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Bracknell 2

5

4

0

1

0

7

107

Theale & Tile 2

5

3

0

2

0

16

91

Kidmore End 2

5

2

1

1

0

16

91

N Maidenhead 3

5

1

1

2

0

23

73

Eversley 3

5

2

0

2

1

12

69

Newbury 2

5

2

0

3

0

19

69

Maid & Bray 3

5

1

0

2

1

10

67

Wokingham 4

5

1

1

2

1

30

62

Fleet 2

5

2

0

1

0

2

52

Thatcham Town 3

5

0

1

2

1

27

34

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 189-5 beat Chesham 4ths (12) 186-7 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 203-5 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (12) 202-8 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (7) 124 lost to High Wycombe 4ths (25) 156 by 32 runs; NPL 2nds (25) 96 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (6) 87 by nine runs; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 149-8 by seven wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Wooburn Nark 2

5

4

1

0

0

14

114

Tring Park 3

5

3

0

0

1

0

107

Farnham Royal 2

5

3

1

1

0

24

99

High Wycombe 4

5

3

1

0

1

9

91

Chalfont St P 2

5

2

0

2

0

7

82

NPL 2

5

1

1

2

0

28

78

Ruislip 2

5

0

0

4

0

33

58

Hillingdon M 2

5

0

2

2

0

31

56

Chesham 4

5

0

0

4

0

15

10

Henley 4

5

0

0

1

0

7

7

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 96-3 beat Cove 5ths (3) 95 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 215-6 beat Newbury 3rds (5) 100 by 115 runs; Wokingham 5ths (25) 108-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (4) 107 by nine wickets.

P

W

D

L

A/C

B

Ps

Cookham Dean 4

5

0

1

0

1

4

86

Wargrave 3

4

2

1

0

0

7

82

Newbury 3

4

1

0

1

1

5

62

Wokingham 5

4

1

2

0

0

28

60

Thatcham Town 4

4

1

0

0

1

0

57

Kidmore End 3

5

0

0

3

1

21

53

Cove 5

5

0

0

2

1

15

42

Eversley 4

5

1

0

0

1

0

27

Yateley 4

4

0

0

0

0

0

-10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (9) 252-6, Braywood (28) 254-8; Harpsden (30) 160-4, Taplow (5) 159; Penn and Tylers Green (7) 200-9, White Waltham (29) 203-5; Pinkneys Green (7) 129, Binfield (30) 281; Wraysbury (30) 275-7, Littlewick Green (10) 213.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Wraysbury

5

0

4

1

0

134

Binfield

5

0

4

1

0

130

Taplow

5

0

3

0

2

96

Harpsden

5

1

3

0

1

93

White Waltham

5

0

2

1

2

79

Chalfont St Giles

5

0

2

0

3

76

Braywood

5

0

2

2

1

74

Penn & TG

5

0

1

1

3

65

Littlewick Green

5

0

0

0

5

38

Pinkneys Green

5

1

0

0

4

24

Division 2

Amersham Hill (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 276-6; Binfield 2nds (16) 244-9, Hurley (8) 160-8; Coleshill (9) 144, Wraysbury 2nds (29) 181; Holyport (5) 160, Knotty Green (30) 164-5; Taplow 2nds (30) 330-2, Pinkneys Green 2nds (2) 113.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Ley Hill

5

0

4

1

0

130

Taplow 2

5

0

3

1

1

108

Wraysbury 2

5

0

3

0

2

102

Knotty Green

5

0

2

1

2

86

Binfield 2

5

0

2

1

2

80

Hurley

5

0

2

1

2

74

Holyport

5

1

2

0

2

72

Amersham Hill

5

1

1

0

3

44

Pinkneys Green 2

5

1

1

1

2

43

Coleshill

5

1

0

0

4

27

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (5) 189-7, Harpsden 2nds (28) 193-2; Denham (30) 265, The Lee (7) 146; Little Marlow (30) 144-5, Winchmore Hill (4) 141; Pinner (30) 266-8, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 147; White Waltham 2nds (9) 170, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 210-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Harpsden 2

5

0

3

2

0

108

Pinner

5

0

3

2

0

104

Little Marlow

5

1

2

2

0

85

Denham

5

1

2

1

1

82

Winchmore Hill

5

0

2

1

2

77

Chalfont St G 2

5

1

2

0

2

69

Braywood 2

5

1

1

0

3

54

White Waltham 2

5

1

1

0

3

51

The Lee

5

1

1

0

3

50

Penn & TG 2

5

0

1

0

4

46

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (23) 188-6, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (7) 185-6; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 178-6, Pinner 2nds (7) 177; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 168-8, Little Marlow 2nds (16) 218-8.

P

A

W

D

L

Ps

Holyport 2

4

0

3

1

0

87

Knotty Green 2

4

1

2

1

0

77

Hurley 2

4

0

2

2

0

71

Pinner 2

4

0

1

1

2

56

Amersham/Lee 2

3

0

1

0

2

37

Little Marlow 2

4

0

0

1

3

36

Littlewick Green 2

3

0

0

1

2

17

Denham 2

3

1

0

1

1

15

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (34) 130 beat Woodcote (7) 93 by 37 runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 58-3 beat Woodley (1) 57 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (5) 148 lost to West Reading (35) 151-2; Ruislip Victoria (2) 124 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 302-2 by 178 runs; Sandhurst (37) 201 beat Welford Park (9) 140 by 61 runs.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sulhamstead & U

5

4

0

0

1

148

37.0

Sandhurst

5

3

0

1

1

116

29.0

West Reading

5

3

1

0

1

115

28.7

Crowthorne & CW

5

3

0

1

1

108

27.0

Berkshire CS

5

2

1

1

1

103

25.7

Peppard/SR

5

2

0

2

1

88

22.0

Ruislip Victoria

5

1

0

3

1

47

11.7

Woodcote

5

0

1

3

1

45

11.2

Welford Park

5

0

1

3

1

28

7.0

Woodley

5

0

0

4

1

20

5.0

Division 1

Checkendon (28) 269-7 winning draw against Mortimer West End (10) 208-8; Farley Hill (3) 86 lost to Bradfield (36) 87-2 by eight wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (28) 253-5 winning draw against Goring (13) 202-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (5) 80 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (36) 81-2 by eight wickets; West Reading 2nds (13) 192-9 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 214-6.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Bradfield

5

4

0

0

1

144

36.0

Mortimer WE

5

3

1

0

1

113

28.2

Ibis Mapledurham

5

3

1

1

0

138

27.6

Emmbrook & B

5

2

1

1

1

107

26.7

Checkendon

5

1

1

2

1

88

22.0

Goring

5

2

1

2

0

99

19.8

Sulham & Uft 2

5

2

0

2

1

79

19.7

Peppard/SR 2

5

1

1

3

0

86

17.2

Farley Hill

5

0

1

4

0

46

9.2

West Reading 2

5

0

1

3

1

31

7.7

Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (4) 72 lost to Hawley (35) 75-1 by nine wickets; Shinfield (23) 327-6 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 250-6; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 203-4 beat Warfield (9) 200-8 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (22) 233-8 losing draw to Earley (24) 236-7; Woodley 2nds (27) 245-9 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood (13) 205-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Waltham St Law

5

3

1

0

1

115

28.7

Shinfield

6

4

1

1

0

166

27.6

Hawley

5

2

3

0

0

122

24.4

Earley

5

1

3

1

1

82

20.5

Twyford & Rus

5

1

1

2

1

78

19.5

Crow & CW 2

5

2

2

1

0

91

18.2

Stratfield T/HW

5

2

0

3

0

89

17.8

Warfield

6

2

1

3

0

102

17.0

Woodley 2

5

0

2

2

1

61

15.2

Emm & Bear 2

5

0

1

4

0

44

8.8

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Knowl Hill (31) 115 beat Purley (6) 107 by eight runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 190-8 lost to West Reading 3rds (33) 191-7 by three wickets; Welford Park 2nds (18) 225-6 losing draw to Sandhurst (25) 243-7.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Sandhurst 2

5

3

1

0

1

134

33.5

Welford Park 2

4

3

1

0

0

116

29.0

Knowl Hill

4

2

1

0

1

83

27.6

West Reading 3

5

3

0

1

1

110

27.5

Bradfield 2

4

1

1

2

0

80

20.0

Purley 3

5

2

0

3

0

77

15.4

Peppard/SR 3

5

0

2

3

0

62

12.4

Ruislip Vic 2

4

0

1

3

0

17

4.2

Mortimer

4

0

1

2

1

6

2.0

Division 4

Falkland Development (27) 253-5 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 125-6; Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 151-1 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 148 by nine wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (15) 229-8 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 260-8.

P

W

D

L

A/C

Ps

Av

Shinfield 2

4

2

1

0

1

100

33.33

West Reading 4

3

3

0

0

0

95

31.67

Crow & CW 3

5

3

1

0

1

101

25.25

Waltham St L 2

5

2

1

1

1

86

21.50

Mortimer WE2

4

2

0

2

0

73

18.25

Falkland Dev

6

2

2

2

0

106

17.67

Sulham & Uft 3

4

1

0

3

0

45

11.25

Binfield 3

4

0

0

3

1

21

7.00

Emm & Bear 3

5

0

1

4

0

21

4.20

