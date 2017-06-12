HOME COUNTIES PREMIER LEAGUE

Division 1

Banbury (4) 178-7, Burnham (20) 179-3; Finchampstead (20) 301-5, Great and Little Tew (4) 113; High Wycombe (7) 186, Henley (20) 325-8; Oxford (20) 233-4, Horspath (4) 174; Slough (20) 141-3, Tring Park (4) 140-9.

P W D T A/C L B Ps Oxford 5 3 0 0 1 1 7 73 Burnham 5 3 0 0 0 2 13 73 H Wycombe 5 3 0 0 0 2 13 73 Henley 5 2 0 1 0 2 16 68 Horspath 5 3 0 0 0 2 6 66 Slough 5 2 0 0 1 2 15 61 Finchampstead 5 2 0 0 0 3 21 61 Banbury 5 2 0 1 0 2 8 60 G & L Tew 5 2 0 0 0 3 14 54 Tring Park 5 1 0 0 0 4 19 39

MORRANT THAMES VALLEY LEAGUE

Division 1

Boyne Hill (20) 384-7 beat Finchampstead 2nds (7) 191 by 193 runs; Cove (20) 221-1 beat Stoke Green (5) 220-8 by nine wickets; Gerrards Cross (20) 212-5 beat Marlow (7) 209 by five wickets; Falkland (20) 250-7 beat Henley 2nds (8) 248-8 by three wickets; Wokingham (20) 233-9 beat Cookham Dean (7) 172 by 61 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cove 5 5 0 0 0 0 100 Gerrards Cross 5 4 0 1 0 7 87 Falkland 5 3 0 2 0 14 74 Wokingham 5 3 0 2 0 11 71 Marlow 5 2 0 3 0 22 62 Boyne Hill 5 2 0 3 0 22 62 Henley 2 5 2 0 3 0 21 61 Stoke Green 5 2 0 3 0 19 59 Cookham Dean 5 2 0 3 0 19 59 Finchampstead 2 5 0 0 5 0 27 27

Division 2A

Chesham 2nd (20) 209-7 beat Harefield 2nds (7) 182 by 27 runs; Bagshot (20) 242-7 beat Eversley (8) 241 by three wickets; Hayes (6) 156 lost to Kidmore End (20) 239-6 by 83 runs; Kew (20) 343-6 beat North Maidenhead (8) 263 by 80 runs; Windsor (20) 142-2 beat Maidenhead and Bray (3) 139 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Windsor 5 4 0 1 0 10 90 Kidmore End 5 4 0 1 0 8 88 N Maidenhead 5 4 0 1 0 8 88 Kew 5 3 0 2 0 14 74 Hayes 5 3 0 2 0 10 70 Bagshot 5 3 0 2 0 7 67 Chesham 2 5 2 0 3 0 15 55 Eversley 5 1 0 4 0 28 48 Maid & Bray 5 1 0 4 0 18 38 Harefield 2 5 0 0 5 0 33 33

Division 3A

Chiswick and Whitton (5) 119 lost to Cove 2nds (25) 300-8 by 181 runs; Finchampstead 3rds (7) 138-7 drew with Fleet (11) 181; Newbury (8) 162 lost to Wokingham 2nds (25) 200 by 38 runs; Wargrave (25) 175-2 beat Purley (7) 172 by eight wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wargrave 5 4 1 0 0 15 115 Purley 5 2 0 2 1 19 76 Cove 2 5 2 1 2 0 21 71 Wokingham 2 4 2 1 1 0 20 70 Falkland 2 4 1 3 0 0 33 58 Chiswick & Whit 5 1 2 1 1 18 50 Fleet 4 1 1 2 0 25 50 Finchampstead 3 4 1 1 2 0 21 46 Newbury 4 0 0 4 0 32 32

Division 5B

Aldershot 2nds (25) 180-7 beat Falkland 3rds (11) 179 by three wickets; Boyne Hill 2nds (25) 118-7 beat Maidenhead and Bray 2nds (5) 117 by three wickets; Slough 4ths (25) 158 beat Henley 3rds (7) 129 by 29 runs; Wargrave 2nds (7) 238-7, Chiswick and Whitton 2nds (13) 287-4, match abandoned; Wokingham 3rds (25) 231-9 beat Bracknell (5) 108 by 123 runs.

P W D L A/C B Ps Boyne Hill 2 5 4 1 0 0 15 115 Maid & Bray 2 5 4 0 1 0 5 105 Henley 3 5 3 0 2 0 14 89 Slough 4 5 2 1 1 1 21 78 Aldershot 2 5 2 0 2 1 15 72 Falkland 3 5 2 1 2 0 21 71 Wargrave 2 5 2 0 2 1 11 68 Wokingham 3 5 1 0 4 0 27 52 Bracknell 5 1 0 4 0 23 48 Chiswick & Whit 2 5 0 1 3 1 48 48

Division 7A

Bracknell 2nds (25) 169-5 beat Wokingham 4ths (10) 163-8 by five wickets; Fleet 2nds (25) 169-9 beat Newbury 2nds (7) 143 by 26 runs; Kidmore End 2nds (25) 283-5 beat Maidenhead and Bray 3rds (5) 134 by 149 runs; Eversley 3rds (25) 134-2 beat Thatcham Town 3rds (7) 133 by eight wickets; Theale and Tilehurst 2nds (25) 122-4 beat North Maidenhead 3rds (6) 121 by six wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Bracknell 2 5 4 0 1 0 7 107 Theale & Tile 2 5 3 0 2 0 16 91 Kidmore End 2 5 2 1 1 0 16 91 N Maidenhead 3 5 1 1 2 0 23 73 Eversley 3 5 2 0 2 1 12 69 Newbury 2 5 2 0 3 0 19 69 Maid & Bray 3 5 1 0 2 1 10 67 Wokingham 4 5 1 1 2 1 30 62 Fleet 2 5 2 0 1 0 2 52 Thatcham Town 3 5 0 1 2 1 27 34

Division 7B

Chalfont St Peter 2nds (25) 189-5 beat Chesham 4ths (12) 186-7 by five wickets; Tring Park 3rds (25) 203-5 beat Farnham Royal 2nds (12) 202-8 by five wickets; Henley 4ths (7) 124 lost to High Wycombe 4ths (25) 156 by 32 runs; NPL 2nds (25) 96 beat Hillingdon Manor 2nds (6) 87 by nine runs; Wooburn Narkovians 2nds (25) 151-3 beat Ruislip 2nds (7) 149-8 by seven wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Wooburn Nark 2 5 4 1 0 0 14 114 Tring Park 3 5 3 0 0 1 0 107 Farnham Royal 2 5 3 1 1 0 24 99 High Wycombe 4 5 3 1 0 1 9 91 Chalfont St P 2 5 2 0 2 0 7 82 NPL 2 5 1 1 2 0 28 78 Ruislip 2 5 0 0 4 0 33 58 Hillingdon M 2 5 0 2 2 0 31 56 Chesham 4 5 0 0 4 0 15 10 Henley 4 5 0 0 1 0 7 7

Division 9A

Cookham Dean 4ths (25), Thatcham Town 4ths (0), match forfeited by Thatcham Town 4ths; Wargrave 3rds (25) 96-3 beat Cove 5ths (3) 95 by seven wickets; Eversley 4ths (25) 215-6 beat Newbury 3rds (5) 100 by 115 runs; Wokingham 5ths (25) 108-1 beat Kidmore End 3rds (4) 107 by nine wickets.

P W D L A/C B Ps Cookham Dean 4 5 0 1 0 1 4 86 Wargrave 3 4 2 1 0 0 7 82 Newbury 3 4 1 0 1 1 5 62 Wokingham 5 4 1 2 0 0 28 60 Thatcham Town 4 4 1 0 0 1 0 57 Kidmore End 3 5 0 0 3 1 21 53 Cove 5 5 0 0 2 1 15 42 Eversley 4 5 1 0 0 1 0 27 Yateley 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 -10

MORRANT CHILTERNS LEAGUE

Division 1

Chalfont St Giles (9) 252-6, Braywood (28) 254-8; Harpsden (30) 160-4, Taplow (5) 159; Penn and Tylers Green (7) 200-9, White Waltham (29) 203-5; Pinkneys Green (7) 129, Binfield (30) 281; Wraysbury (30) 275-7, Littlewick Green (10) 213.

P A W D L Ps Wraysbury 5 0 4 1 0 134 Binfield 5 0 4 1 0 130 Taplow 5 0 3 0 2 96 Harpsden 5 1 3 0 1 93 White Waltham 5 0 2 1 2 79 Chalfont St Giles 5 0 2 0 3 76 Braywood 5 0 2 2 1 74 Penn & TG 5 0 1 1 3 65 Littlewick Green 5 0 0 0 5 38 Pinkneys Green 5 1 0 0 4 24

Division 2

Amersham Hill (5) 135, Ley Hill (30) 276-6; Binfield 2nds (16) 244-9, Hurley (8) 160-8; Coleshill (9) 144, Wraysbury 2nds (29) 181; Holyport (5) 160, Knotty Green (30) 164-5; Taplow 2nds (30) 330-2, Pinkneys Green 2nds (2) 113.

P A W D L Ps Ley Hill 5 0 4 1 0 130 Taplow 2 5 0 3 1 1 108 Wraysbury 2 5 0 3 0 2 102 Knotty Green 5 0 2 1 2 86 Binfield 2 5 0 2 1 2 80 Hurley 5 0 2 1 2 74 Holyport 5 1 2 0 2 72 Amersham Hill 5 1 1 0 3 44 Pinkneys Green 2 5 1 1 1 2 43 Coleshill 5 1 0 0 4 27

Division 3

Braywood 2nds (5) 189-7, Harpsden 2nds (28) 193-2; Denham (30) 265, The Lee (7) 146; Little Marlow (30) 144-5, Winchmore Hill (4) 141; Pinner (30) 266-8, Penn and Tylers Green 2nds (6) 147; White Waltham 2nds (9) 170, Chalfont St Giles 2nds (30) 210-8.

P A W D L Ps Harpsden 2 5 0 3 2 0 108 Pinner 5 0 3 2 0 104 Little Marlow 5 1 2 2 0 85 Denham 5 1 2 1 1 82 Winchmore Hill 5 0 2 1 2 77 Chalfont St G 2 5 1 2 0 2 69 Braywood 2 5 1 1 0 3 54 White Waltham 2 5 1 1 0 3 51 The Lee 5 1 1 0 3 50 Penn & TG 2 5 0 1 0 4 46

Division 4

Hurley 2nds (23) 188-6, Amersham Hill/The Lee 2nds (7) 185-6; Knotty Green 2nds (30) 178-6, Pinner 2nds (7) 177; Littlewick Green 2nds (9) 168-8, Little Marlow 2nds (16) 218-8.

P A W D L Ps Holyport 2 4 0 3 1 0 87 Knotty Green 2 4 1 2 1 0 77 Hurley 2 4 0 2 2 0 71 Pinner 2 4 0 1 1 2 56 Amersham/Lee 2 3 0 1 0 2 37 Little Marlow 2 4 0 0 1 3 36 Littlewick Green 2 3 0 0 1 2 17 Denham 2 3 1 0 1 1 15

WINTECH BERKSHIRE LEAGUE

Premier Division

Berkshire County Sports (34) 130 beat Woodcote (7) 93 by 37 runs; Crowthorne and Crown Wood (34) 58-3 beat Woodley (1) 57 by seven wickets; Peppard Stoke Row (5) 148 lost to West Reading (35) 151-2; Ruislip Victoria (2) 124 lost to Sulhamstead and Ufton (37) 302-2 by 178 runs; Sandhurst (37) 201 beat Welford Park (9) 140 by 61 runs.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sulhamstead & U 5 4 0 0 1 148 37.0 Sandhurst 5 3 0 1 1 116 29.0 West Reading 5 3 1 0 1 115 28.7 Crowthorne & CW 5 3 0 1 1 108 27.0 Berkshire CS 5 2 1 1 1 103 25.7 Peppard/SR 5 2 0 2 1 88 22.0 Ruislip Victoria 5 1 0 3 1 47 11.7 Woodcote 5 0 1 3 1 45 11.2 Welford Park 5 0 1 3 1 28 7.0 Woodley 5 0 0 4 1 20 5.0

Division 1

Checkendon (28) 269-7 winning draw against Mortimer West End (10) 208-8; Farley Hill (3) 86 lost to Bradfield (36) 87-2 by eight wickets; Ibis Mapledurham (28) 253-5 winning draw against Goring (13) 202-9; Sulhamstead and Ufton 2nds (5) 80 lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (36) 81-2 by eight wickets; West Reading 2nds (13) 192-9 losing draw to Peppard Stoke Row 2nds (28) 214-6.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Bradfield 5 4 0 0 1 144 36.0 Mortimer WE 5 3 1 0 1 113 28.2 Ibis Mapledurham 5 3 1 1 0 138 27.6 Emmbrook & B 5 2 1 1 1 107 26.7 Checkendon 5 1 1 2 1 88 22.0 Goring 5 2 1 2 0 99 19.8 Sulham & Uft 2 5 2 0 2 1 79 19.7 Peppard/SR 2 5 1 1 3 0 86 17.2 Farley Hill 5 0 1 4 0 46 9.2 West Reading 2 5 0 1 3 1 31 7.7

Division 2

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2nds (4) 72 lost to Hawley (35) 75-1 by nine wickets; Shinfield (23) 327-6 winning draw against Waltham St Lawrence (10) 250-6; Stratfield Turgis/Hartley Wespall (36) 203-4 beat Warfield (9) 200-8 by five wickets; Twyford and Ruscombe (22) 233-8 losing draw to Earley (24) 236-7; Woodley 2nds (27) 245-9 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood (13) 205-7.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Waltham St Law 5 3 1 0 1 115 28.7 Shinfield 6 4 1 1 0 166 27.6 Hawley 5 2 3 0 0 122 24.4 Earley 5 1 3 1 1 82 20.5 Twyford & Rus 5 1 1 2 1 78 19.5 Crow & CW 2 5 2 2 1 0 91 18.2 Stratfield T/HW 5 2 0 3 0 89 17.8 Warfield 6 2 1 3 0 102 17.0 Woodley 2 5 0 2 2 1 61 15.2 Emm & Bear 2 5 0 1 4 0 44 8.8

Division 3

Bradfield 2nds (30), Mortimer (0), match conceded by Mortimer; Knowl Hill (31) 115 beat Purley (6) 107 by eight runs; Peppard Stoke Row 3rds (7) 190-8 lost to West Reading 3rds (33) 191-7 by three wickets; Welford Park 2nds (18) 225-6 losing draw to Sandhurst (25) 243-7.

P W D L A/C Ps Av Sandhurst 2 5 3 1 0 1 134 33.5 Welford Park 2 4 3 1 0 0 116 29.0 Knowl Hill 4 2 1 0 1 83 27.6 West Reading 3 5 3 0 1 1 110 27.5 Bradfield 2 4 1 1 2 0 80 20.0 Purley 3 5 2 0 3 0 77 15.4 Peppard/SR 3 5 0 2 3 0 62 12.4 Ruislip Vic 2 4 0 1 3 0 17 4.2 Mortimer 4 0 1 2 1 6 2.0

Division 4

Falkland Development (27) 253-5 winning draw against Crowthorne and Crown Wood 3rds (4) 125-6; Mortimer West End 2nds (37) 151-1 beat Emmbrook and Bearwood 3rds (2) 148 by nine wickets; Waltham St Lawrence 2nds (15) 229-8 losing draw against Shinfield 2nds (28) 260-8.