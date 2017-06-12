Fuller's maiden century leaves BBC out of tune

SIMON FULLER, in his 23rd year as a player for WOODCOTE, hit his maiden century against visitors BBC CAVERSHAM on Sunday.

Fuller opened the innings, putting on 93 with Crawford Anderson, and brought up his hundred with a six over square leg. He remained unbeaten on 109 at the end of the innings.

Jez Mayo and James Worsfold chipped in with useful runs to take the Woodcote innings beyond the 200 mark. BBC never looked likely to get close to the Woodcote total, but T Castle batted throughout for his 60 not out as BBC lost by 50 runs, to provide Woodcote with their first Sunday win of the season.

Woodcote captain Mark Robertson took 2-20 and Jez Mayo 2-24.

WOODCOTE

S Fuller, not out 109 C Anderson, c —, b R Salmon 16 J Mayo, st —, b Watkins 30 M Robertson, b Watkins 0 A Burgess, b S Fitzgerald 1 J Worsfold, b Dudaksin 24 J Clark, not out 0 Extras 28 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 208

BBC CAVERSHAM

T Castle, not out 60 T Fitzgerald, b Robertson 10 A Ram, c J Clark, b Robertson 1 R Salmon, run out 34 T Massey, b Mayo 7 T Kendall, lbw, b Mayo 0 S Jennings, b Worsfold 22 S Townsend, not out 10 Extras 14 — TOTAL (6 wkts) 158

Best bowling: M Robertson 2-20, J Mayo 2-24.